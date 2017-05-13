Hamilton back on pole in Spain

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton edged out Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton took pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Saturday with Ferrari’s championship leader Sebastian Vettel alongside the Mercedes driver on the front row.

The pole was the 64th of the Briton’s career, one short of his late Brazilian boyhood idol Ayrton Senna in the all-time list.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas, a first-time winner in Russia two weeks ago, qualified third, with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen fourth.

Dutch teenager Max Verstappen, who became Formula One’s youngest winner in Spain last year after Hamilton and then team-mate Nico Rosberg collided at the start, will start Sunday’s race in fifth place.

Vettel leads Hamilton in the championship by 13 points after four races.

