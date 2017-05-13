A Minute with Michael Gorman Painter

Where do you live?

I live in Peyia with my wife Liz. I have a studio here and we enjoy a wonderful panoramic view across the bay to Paphos.

Best childhood memory?

A metallic green Raleigh Lenton sports bicycle, with drop handlebars, my parents bought for me for passing the 11+ exam.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I lived in Italy for a while and loved the food. Locally, The Last Castle for its unique location and simple food. I hate bananas.

What did you have for breakfast?

Cereal and fruit

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Definitely a day person. When not painting, I like to play golf.

Favourite film of all time?

Nicholas Roeg’s Walkabout. Stunning colour and the impossibility of two cultures bridging the gap – the alien outback landscape.

Favourite holiday destination?

Recently I had some work in Vienna, a city full of wonderful art, my kind of holiday, a reason to be there and much to see, cafe society at its finest.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I have a wide taste in music – not very expert personal preferences. At the moment, in the car, I’m listening to a Bach compilation, but it could just as easily be Eric Clapton.

What is always in your fridge?

In the summer, red wine is always in my fridge

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

An Italian Palladian villa, with fantastic gardens, on the Mediterranean coast.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Someone who makes me laugh, perhaps Peter Sellers or Peter Cook who would tell a good story.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Drink some very fine wine.

What is your greatest fear?

Blindness.

Tell me a joke…

Man proposes, God disposes.

An exhibition of Michael Gorman paintings opens on Saturday at 8pm at the The Blue Iris Art Gallery in Paphos. It will be open until May 27 and is part of the Pafos2017 events. 20 Ioanni Agroti Street, Paphos. Tel: 26 822446.