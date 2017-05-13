Police seize cocaine, arrest man and his parents

Police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man and his parents after finding around 850 grammes of cocaine at their home in Nicosia.

A 27-year-old was also arrested during the operation after it emerged that he was sought for burglary and theft in Paphos.

Drug squad officers searched the house at around 7pm on Friday, in the presence of the man and his parents, mother aged 51, and 55-year-old father.

Officers found 850 grammes of cocaine, €29,240 in cash, and four cheques worth €7,000. Police said they also seized a precision scale.

All three were arrested pending the investigation of the case.

During their arrival at the house, officers noticed a car waiting outside with a man in the driver’s seat.

As soon as he saw the officers, the driver tried to leave the scene, resulting in him crashing into two patrol vehicles before coming to a standstill.

The man was detained and officers found out that he had an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary and theft from a shop in Paphos, as well as causing malicious damage.

Polis Chrysohous and Lakatamia police stations are handling the case.