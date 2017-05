Turkish Cypriot politician Serdar Denktash has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a north Nicosia hospital with heart problems.

According to a hospital statement, Denktash went to the hospital with chest discomfort and difficulty in breathing at around 1pm on Saturday.

The 58-year-old is the head of the Democratic Party and son of late Rauf Denktash, the leader of the Turkish Cypriots for decades.