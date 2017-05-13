Tsipras tells Erdogan Cyprus talks must be protected in order to succeed

Negotiations on the Cyprus problem must be protected in order to succeed, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting on Saturday in China.

A Cypriot government source, who spoke to CNA after being informed by the Greek government, said that the Greek prime minister underlined his support to the Cyprus talks and noted that they have to be protected in order to succeed.

He also said that a new Geneva Conference on Cyprus can take place if there was substantive preparation for a just and viable solution.

The same source said that the Turkish president expressed his country’s long-standing positions. He also agreed on the need to avoid tensions in the coming period and on the importance of communication between Athens and Ankara.