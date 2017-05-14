Cyprus and China sign agreement for mutual recognition of academic titles

Cyprus and China have signed an agreement on the mutual recognition of university titles, it was announced on Sunday.

Education Minister Costas Kadis and the Education Minister of the People’s Republic of China Chen Baosheng singed on Sunday in Beijing the Agreement for the Mutual Recognition of Higher Education Titles.

The education ministry said in an announcement that the agreement between the two countries is important for Cyprus.

Kadis travelled to China to represent Cyprus in the “One Belt, One Road” International Summit where he reassured his Chinese counterpart of the firm and strong support of Cyprus towards the One China policy.

“The agreement is the catalyst for strengthening the co-operation in the field of higher education between the two countries,” Kadis said after the signing ceremony.

He added that his ministry has set as its priority to strengthen the educational ties between Cyprus and China. The signed agreement, he said, is a symbol of the two countries’ joint efforts to further enhance their relations in the field of education.

He added that the agreement will turn Cyprus into a regional education and research centre and will attract even more foreign students.

Based on the agreement, the academic degrees awarded by Cypriot universities, will be automatically recognised by China at an academic and professional level, while at the same time Cyprus will recognise Chinese university degrees.

Kadis also discussed with China’s Minister of Culture, Luo Shugang, ways to promote the cultural cooperation between the two states and the possibility of implementing a series of actions such as cultural exchange.

The Cypriot Minister welcomed the proposal of the Chinese Ministry of Culture to open a Chinese Cultural Centre in Nicosia.