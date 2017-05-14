President pays tribute to Cypriot mothers

President Nicos Anastasiades paid tribute to Cypriot mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day through his Facebook account on Sunday.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in Cyprus on the second Sunday of May.

The president said that the role of women as mothers in today’s society was very complex and demanding as they had to juggle motherhood, a professional career and active involvement in society as well as strive to protect the institution of the family.

“Honour, respect and gratitude to all the Cypriot mothers. To women who support and give the institution of family its deepest meaning,” the president said.