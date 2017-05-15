Animal Party outraged at lenient sentence for dog killer

The Animal Party Cyprus on Monday expressed its great disappointment at the lenient sentencing of a man who fatally stabbed a dog in 2015.

The court sentenced the man to a 45-day prison sentence with a three-year suspension and the payment of €150 for court costs after the case dragged on for two years.

“We believe that the sentence imposed is unacceptably lenient for the type of offence,” a statement by the party said. “For this reason, we will ask the attorney-general and the public prosecutor handling the case to consider to appeal the decision within the 14-day margin provided by the law.”

The party added that it was astonishing the sentence was so lenient after the court had admitted the case was serious and rejected the defendant’s claim that he was acting in self-defence. The court had also accepted the owner’s statement that the dog had simply gone up to the defendant to play.

“The sentence cannot be a deterrent and is far removed from the penalties by law, namely one year imprisonment or a fine up to €1,700 or both together,” the animal party added, calling on the justice minister and the general prosecutor to raise the issue of penalties for crimes against defenseless and innocent animals.

The stabbing took place in June 2015 near a park in Larnaca when the dog owner who is deaf and mute went to take Max, his German shepherd, for a walk.

According to police, the dog ran out of the gate towards a man passing by, who in panic, took out a small knife and stabbed the animal twice, once in the neck and once to the left side of its thorax.

After the incident, the man who said he had feared being attacked called police, while the dog owner took his dog to a vet where it died from its injuries.