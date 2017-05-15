The beauty of our island in photos

Photographs taken by members of the Cyprus Third Age Limassol Branch Photography Group (C3A) continue to be one show in the exhibition Cyprus and Beyond II.

The exhibition, which will continue until May 26, shows the wonders of our island as captured by members of C3A. The photographs do not only capture breath-taking landscapes and nature, they also touch on everyday images.

Cyprus Third Age (C3A) is a not-for-profit, voluntary organisation, offering an extensive programme of activities, lectures and interest groups for persons of the third age.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the art work will be donated to charity.

Cyprus and Beyond II

Group photography exhibition. Until May 26. 6X6 Centre for Photography. 19 Ipeirou Street, Limassol 3040. Monday – Friday: 9am-6pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-354810. Email: info@cyprus6x6.com