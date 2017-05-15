Conservation works to Ayios Panteleimonas Monastery to be unveiled

The first phase of the conservation works to Ayios Panteleimonas Monastery, at Myrtou in the north, has been completed and a special ceremony is set to take place Thursday to mark the event, the UNDP said.

An overview of the restoration works will be provided during a project completion ceremony organised by the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, the European Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Agios Panteleimonas Monastery is considered by the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage one of four ‘Mega-Projects,’ along with Apostolos Andreas Monastery, the Othello Tower and the Famagusta Walls Complex. The Committee considers these large-scale monuments to be of great historical and social value” an announcement said.

“The monastery is considered an important site given its history and significance. It is a physical testament to the history of the region and Cyprus itself,” it added.

Phase 1 of the conservation project started in October 2015 and was completed in November 2016.

The overall cost of the project was approximately €870,000, funded by the European Union with a contribution from the Leventis Foundation.