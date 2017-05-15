Cypriot MPs to hold contacts in Germany

A delegation of the Cyprus-Germany Friendship Group from the House of Representatives will leave for Berlin on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Chairman of the Germany-Cyprus Friendship Group at the German Parliament (Bundestag) Andrej Hunko.

The Cypriot delegation will be received by Vice President of the Bundestag Johannes Singhammer and hold a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for European Affairs Michael Roth.

They will also hold a series of separate meetings with the Germany-Cyprus Friendship Group, the Committee for EU Affairs and the Committee for Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag.

The Cypriot MPs will attend a working lunch with the head of the General Directorate for Foreign Security and Development Policy at the Chancellery Christoph Heusgen.

Before departing for Cyprus, they will have contacts with officials from the Bundesrat, the legislature representing the 16 federated states of Germany.

The Cypriot delegation comprises Chairman of the Cyprus-Germany Friendship Group and Chairman of the House Foreign affairs committee George Lillikas and members Nicos Tornaritis, Giorgos Georgiou, Aggelos Votsis and Constantinos Efstathiou.