Documenting the coming together of communities

The European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017, so far, has shown that its aim is not only to stir the waters of our cultural surroundings but to also bring people from different backgrounds together. This bringing together of communities will become apparent on Wednesday with the screening of the documentary Common Ground at Ibrahim’s Kahn.

The documentary, directed and filmed by Nicolas Iordanou and Sylvia Nicolaides, is based on the children’s bi-communal project of the same name which children from Kyrenia and Paphos took part in last year.

The aim of this project was to create a visual dialogue between Turkish Cypriot children and Greek Cypriot children through a series of art workshops where they learnt about the unique Cypriot technique of Cementography. By the end of the project the group of children had created two public artworks. The one was to be displayed on a permanent basis in Kyrenia and the other in Paphos.

The interesting thing about the project is that the children from the two groups did not meet during the project. They exchanged messages through small films, drawings, soil and stones from their individual towns. The other group of children then created art work with the soil and stones they had received – in this way a part of Kyrenia could be present in Paphos and a part of Paphos could remain in Kyrenia. The works were named A Day from the Life of Kyrenia and A Day from the Life of Paphos. With imagination and collaboration, the children were able to create a cementography work based on the daily life of a town they had never visited.

Iordanou and Nicolaides capture the children’s willingness to work together and to get to know each other. The documentary captures the creation of a bridge between the children through the art of cementography. It includes interviews with the parents and illustrates the importance and power of social interaction through art as a means of building trust and friendship.

Common Ground

Screening of the documentary. May 17. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. 8pm. Tel: 99-554829