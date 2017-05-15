The English School Mid-Programme Entry

Based on the conclusions made by Ms. Leda Koursoumba, the Commissioner for the Protection of Children’s Rights, the board of The English School, Nicosia, would like to inform her that her suggestions will be taken very seriously, while would also like to take this opportunity to inform the public about the Mid-Programme entry procedure that takes place at The English School.

The selection process for Mid-Programme Entry at The English School has been the same for many years while the 5 last years it has been upgraded with the addition of an interview. All candidates must go through the interview, not only sixth-year students.

Every candidate to the entrance to The English School, Nicosia are examined in English, Mathematics and Non-Verbal Reasoning. Every exam is graded independently. All candidates are ranked based on the results obtained in the above-mentioned exams. The interview is part of the examination process. The aim of the interview is to first get acquainted with the candidates to better understand their personality and interests, while it is also an opportunity to assess their English-speaking skills. If during the interview the candidate demonstrates difficulties with his/her spoken English, then he/she is recommended to attend additional English courses during the summer. The interview may override the results of the other tests if the committee assesses that the candidate is not suitable for The English School, Nicosia. The assessment of the behaviour of the candidate during his/her two previous school years plays also an important role whether he/she will be accepted or not into The English School. If there is any indication that the candidate has been showing behavioural problems, The School retains the right to investigate further. Afterwards, the candidate is informed by email about the results of the tests, the interview, as well as whether he/she has been admitted to The School.

For any questions related to the Mid-Programme Entry and its procedure, you can contact the Management of The English School at 22 799 300.