Feeding fear on stage

The Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc) will present the comedy The Loan by Catalan playwright Jordi Galceran in a production of the Greek theatre group Neos Kosmos for only two performances this week.

The play for two people concentrates on a man who has come to a bank to ask for a €3,000 loan from the bank manager. Although there are only two characters on stage, the play’s actions bring about a beauty and suspense. The suspense is built up from how the positions change between these two men. On the one hand, we have the extortionist and on the other we have the man who gives in, we have a scale with a master of the situation on the one side and a man in a bind on the other.

This dual has nothing to do with violence and force, it remains as it started, as a conversation with one man sat behind a desk. Although everything seems calm and peaceful on the surface, fates are reversed and the manipulator’s best accomplice is naturally the other person’s fear.

The play has been translated by Els de Paros and is directed by Vangelis Theodoropoulos and Pantelis Detakis.

The Loan

Performance of the comedy by Jordi Galceran. May 16-17. THOC, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15. In Greek. Tel: 77-772717