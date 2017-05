Police are searching for the whereabouts of 41-year-old Michalis Andreadis from Greece who has been reported missing from his house in Nicosia since April 25.

Andreadis is 1.70 metres tall, of normal build with brown hair and eyes.

Police urge anyone who may possess any information that could help locate Andreadis, to call the Nicosia CID at 22 802232, the nearest police station or the Citizen’s hotline at 1460.