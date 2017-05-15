Karmiotissa third and final team to be relegated

Karmiotissa became the third and final team to suffer relegation to the second division after they lost to Nea Salamina on Sunday thanks to a goal late in the game by Bulgarian striker Dimitar Makriev.

They join Anagennisi Dheryneias and AEZ Zakakiou in the drop, with all three teams lasting just one season in the top flight.

Doxa Katokopias meanwhile completed their Houdini act as they thumped four past Ethnikos Achnas with their striker Kastro grabbing a brace.

Aris had made sure of their first division status 24 hours earlier when they defeated Ermis Aradippou 2-0.

In the championship group, Apollon were unable to defeat Anorthosis for the fourth time (in the league) this season and remain a point behind AEK who drew 1-1 with AEL on Saturday.

The point gave AEL the final ticket to play in the Europa Cup qualifiers in July.

Apoel won their fifth straight Cyprus football championship after beating arch-rivals Omonia 3-1 on Saturday evening.

