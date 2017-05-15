The launch of a new sound in Nicosia

Go along to the Prozak café in Nicosia on Wednesday when singer/ songwriter Maria Tombazou will launch her first solo album of original music.

The launch of the album entitled Ode to Self, will be presented by Tombazou along with a number of fellow music travellers. These musicians are Natalie Adamos (vocals, percussion), Nicolas Tryphonos (double bass) and Euripides Dikaios (percussion).

These music travellers are part of the Marlia Project. The global project is open to all kinds of artists, including painters, photographers, dancers and anyone else who considers themselves to be an artist. When it comes to music, the project’s main goal is to keep with a certain song structure and experiment with all kinds of parameters around the song, whether it is sound, instrument, tuning, melody, rhythm or visuals.

The songs that Tombazou writes are personal compositions inspired both from living in the city and the necessity to live as one with nature. And love stories are never far behind when it comes to inspiration.

The entrance fee for this event is €5, but if you give €10 you will also get a copy of the album.

Marlia Project: Ode to Self

Launch of the solo album by Maria Tombazou. May 17. Prozak, 3A Medondos Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5. Tel: 22-104244