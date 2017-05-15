Limassol triple killer to be sentenced on May 24

A man who killed three other men in Limassol in November 2015 will be sentenced on May 24, the court announced on Monday.

Christakis Thoma, 31, has been found guilty for the killings of brothers Constantine and Paraschou Ntorzi aged 19 and 21 and Emilios Miltiadous, 24, on November 24, 2015 in Limassol.

Lawyers for the accused were to make mitigation arguments on Monday.

Last month the Limassol court ruled that violent as the killing of the three victims was, it was not proven that Thoma had acted with premeditation, finding him guilty of three counts of manslaughter.

Thoma, 31, killed the two brothers and Miltiadous after they arrived at his father’s restaurant in downtown Limassol demanding explanations over a friend request on Facebook he sent to the fiancée of one of the brothers.

He became enraged and chased after them when they tried to run away, killing them one by one with a large kitchen knife before returning to his father’s restaurant at Platia Heroon and then disappearing, only to be caught two days later.