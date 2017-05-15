Motorcyclist seriously injured

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon when his bike collided with a car in Limassol.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was hit by a car on Franklin Roosevelt Street at around 4.20pm under circumstances under investigation.

He was initially taken to Limassol general hospital and later transferred to a private clinic in Limassol where he was diagnosed with a fractured left leg, injuries to his throat and a left finger and abrasions.

The 46-year-old man driving the car was not hurt.