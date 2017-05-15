Serdar Denktash out of hospital

Turkish Cypriot Democratic Party leader Serdar Denktash has been released from a hospital in northern Nicosia after being admitted on Saturday with heart problems.

He spent two days in hospital, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Monday, after being admitted complaining of chest pains and difficulties in breathing.

He was diagnosed with high blood pressure and heart issues and was told by doctors to rest at home for a few days, they said. Denktash is the son of the former Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash.