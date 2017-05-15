Serdar Denktash out of hospital

May 15th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Serdar Denktash out of hospital

Turkish Cypriot Democratic Party leader Serdar Denktash has been released from a hospital in northern Nicosia after being admitted on Saturday with heart problems.

He spent two days in hospital, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Monday, after being admitted complaining of chest pains and difficulties in breathing.

He was diagnosed with high blood pressure and heart issues and was told by doctors to rest at home for a few days, they said. Denktash is the son of the former Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash.

 

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information
Boat