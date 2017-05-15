Sturridge return gives Liverpool more options, says Klopp

May 15th, 2017 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Sturridge return gives Liverpool more options, says Klopp

Daniel Sturridge, who opened the scoring against West Ham, made his first league start since January after an injury-ridden season where he had multiple spells on the sidelines

Daniel Sturridge’s return to full fitness gives Liverpool more options tactically, manager Jurgen Klopp said after the striker opened the scoring in Sunday’s 4-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.

Sturridge made his first league start since January after an injury-ridden season where he had multiple spells on the sidelines.

“It’s a cool thing having Daniel in this shape. We had two options… but we wanted to create more space for Coutinho to play more passes and be more influential,” Klopp told reporters.

“It’s nice that we can bring him into these games. His smartness was fantastic, and hopefully we can go through this week without injuries.”

Sturridge’s hip, calf and ankle injuries have limited him to just 26 appearances this season, with the 27-year-old scoring seven goals.

Liverpool, who are battling to hold on to a place in the top four, host relegated Middlesbrough in their last game of the season on Sunday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information
Boat