May 15th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Woman mugged of company cash outside bank

A 50-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of cash belonging to the company she worked outside a bank on Monday in the Nicosia suburb of Strovolos.

Police said the woman was walking towards the branch when three unknown individuals attacked her and forcibly took the bag she was holding before fleeing the scene.

The woman was slightly injured in the attack and was treated in hospital and then discharged.

She told police that the bag contained a large amount of cash, and a number of cheques.

The case is being investigated by the CID.

