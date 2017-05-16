Alec Baldwin feels hated by Trump supporters

The 59-year-old actor has become a household name for his impression of the controversial American president on the sketch show, and has said that whilst most people praise him on his “great job” in the role, he often “feels the hatred” from those who support Donald’s views.

Alec said: “Everywhere I go now, it’s, ‘Great job, Alec!’ It’s every cop on a horse, every hot dog vendor, every squirrel in the park, ‘Thank you.’

“Then there’s a smaller band of people, who you can tell are Trump supporters. You get this look and you can just feel the hatred. There were these two construction workers smoking a cigarette on Broadway, and as I walk by, they go: ‘There he is, that f***ing asshole, Alec Baldwin. Doesn’t support our president. Don’t fall in the hole over there, Alec.'”

But the cast and crew of the show are concerned that the influx of people watching the programme because of the controversial president makes them feel like “war profiteers”, as the show’s ratings have increased because of the “tough” situation.

Cast member Colin Jost said: “Politics right now is probably the closest we’ve come to a full-blown national phenomenon as anything in a long time, and anytime people are paying more attention to politics, it’s good for our show. But you almost feel like a war profiteer at times because we’ve benefited from a situation that’s so tough.”

Meanwhile, producer Steve Higgins believes Alec Baldwin has been put under more “pressure” in comparison to Tina Fey – who previously portrayed politician Sarah Palin on the show – as people believe the star is “the only hope” left.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter magazine about the show’s historic season, Steve said: “The Sarah Palin season felt like less pressure than this. When Tina walked down the street, people were just happy to see her. With Alec, sometimes it feels like people think he’s the only hope there is, which is an odd place to put a comedian. I hope the world gets back to normal soon.”