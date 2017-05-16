Art takes on new forms on International Museum Day

With International Museum Day coming up on Thursday, museums, galleries and cultural centres around the island are getting ready to show just how important museums are to our culture and future with their fun and educational activities.

European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 will be taking part in the event with special tours. The tours, which will take place on Thursday at 4.30pm and on Friday at 5.30pm, will begin at the Pafos2017 Headquarters where buses will be waiting. Both routes will attempt to showcase the long history of culture and tradition by linking the old city with the new.

Thursday’s tour will include a visit to the Archeological Park of the old city and Friday’s tour will concentrate on the urban core of the city and end at the Ethnographic Museum, where tenor Michalis Georgiou will perform.

Reservations are essential for both days by sending an email to info@pafos2017.eu or calling 26-932017.

While Paphos celebrates its cultural traditional, Nicosia will also give a wonderful look back in time as the Leventis Municipal Museum will offer a special guided tour along the museum’s permanent exhibition space. To guide visitors through this extraordinary journey, a curator will reveal varied aspects of history, contested historical events and historical figures. The tour will be in Greek.

The museum will remain open until 9pm on Thursday.

On Friday, the museum will continue the celebrations by giving visitors the chance to touch and digitally process 3D models of ancient items from the Leventis Municipal Museum’s Severis and Phylactou Collections. This unique experience offers a new way to interact with the museum exhibits through the use of novel technology.

Art lovers in the capital will have a unique chance to experience visual art together with sound creation during a musical theatre production at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation on Friday.

The performance, under the name The Sounding Museum, will introduce the compositions of young Cypriot creator Andreas Papapetrou as visitors are taken on a tour. Ten musicians will lead the way through a resonant journey along the history and mythology of Cyprus in an unprecedented wander that starts from the forecourt and carries on with a sonorous tour of the exhibits and the Foundation’s premises.

