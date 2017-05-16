CMP excavation teams locate the remains of three missing persons

CMP excavation teams locate the remains of three missing persons

CMP at work

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) excavation teams have located the remains of one individual in a civilian area in Famagusta, and the remains of two additional individuals within a military zone at Saint Hilarion in the north, on May 15, the Committee said.

In addition to the aforementioned sites, the CMP bi-communal excavation teams are continuing excavations in Galatia, Neo Chorio Kythreas, Voni military zone, Karavas area, Ayia Irini village, Ayios Dhometios within the former ELDYK military camp and Konia village of Paphos District.

The CMP issued a new plea to support the Committee’s efforts by calling and providing information regarding the missing persons through the lines: +357 22 400142 (G/C Member`s Office) and 181 (T/C Member`s Office).

