May 16th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Day-long meeting of the two negotiators

Negotiators Ozdil Nami (left) and Andreas Mavroyiannis

The negotiators of the two communities, Greek Cypriot Andreas Mavroyiannis and Turkish Cypriot Ozdil Nami, will meet on Tuesday for a day-long session.

CNA sources said the negotiators’ meeting would cover all aspects, ahead of the next meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, in the framework of UN-backed settlement talks.

According to the same sources, the agenda of the meeting has not yet been set.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the last of four meetings the two leaders agreed to hold, when they resumed talks last April after a two-month break.

Speaking after his last meeting with Akinci, on Thursday, Anastasiades said that on May 17 the two leaders would assess the talks and discuss the way forward.

