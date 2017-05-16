Events mark 70 years of Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has been the epitome of new and emerging film for seven decades now, a star-studded, invitation-only event that showcases the best of European Cinema. So it’s no surprise that our local fount of all things Gallic, the French Institut of Cyprus is celebrating the anniversary with a special event series. From Wednesday until Friday May 26, and in collaboration with the Friends of the Cinema, the organisation will be hosting a number of happenings in recognition of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival…

First up is the screening of five films which have gained awards during past festivals, taking place over the 10-day celebration at CineStudio in Nicosia. May 17 sees a showing of the Un Homme et une Femme, a poignant love story directed by Claude Lelouch. Produced in 1966 (and winner of the Palme d’or at Cannes, as well as two Oscars and 40 international awards), the film is a touching take on unfulfilled romance, lauded as a “beautiful and sometimes breath-taking exposition of visual imagery intended to excite the emotions”. Showing on both Friday and Sunday May 21, director Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake was the winner of the Palme d’or at last year’s festival. Following a middle-aged carpenter who befriends a single mother and her two children as they navigate through the impersonal and impenetrable benefits system, the film is filled with humour, warmth and despair, “heartfelt and emotional until the end”. La loi du marché is the following Monday’s screening, the story of an unemployed factory worker trying to make ends meet in working-class France. Directed by Stéphane Brizé in 2015, the film’s main actor – Vincent Landon – took the award for best male actor in the same year. The same prize went to Wednesday’s choice – Le huitième jour (the tale of two salesmen who become unlikely friends) directed by Jaco Van Dormael in 1996 – while the final film next Friday is Michel Hazanavicius’ multiple award-winning silent film, The Artist.

However, there’s more to the French Institut celebrations than mere screenings, and Thursday sees a delightful in-depth look at the similarities and histories of both local and French cinema. Entitled Aspects of Cinema: France, Cyprus, the 60-minute lecture comes to us courtesy of renowned cinema historian, Doros Demetriou, who plans to “make the more uncommon aspects of cinema accessible…

“We are all familiar with Hollywood, so we will be focusing on other types of cinema; making these genres and older films – many of which are wonderful – more accessible. We’ll take a look at cinema history in France, particularly the New Wave of the late fifties and early sixties: a very important period in the history of cinema, in which a number of radical French film-makers revolutionised the way film was made and received.”

One such was Claude Lelouche, whose most iconic work is the previous day’s screening. Although not always included in the main group of New Wave film-makers, the director was part of the new trend: “Un Homme et une Femme is a very important film,” Doros explains. “It was said to be the ultimate date movie of the sixties, and everyone will recognise the soundtrack, so we’ll be talking quite a bit about the man and his works. Then we’ll take a look at local cinema, and connect the two countries through the similarities in the budget of both French New Wave films and those created here in Cyprus. One of the main messages of the lecture,” he adds, “is that there are really excellent people in our local film industry – directors, actors, directors of photography – and I will be giving credit to those who are completing brilliant work against all the odds!”

Following the lecture, a cocktail reception will take place on the ground floor of the Institut, in which attendees will be able to view a number of photos from the works of Lelouche. “Although not all that revolutionary, Claude Lelouche still expressed himself in an entirely new way,” Doros explains. “He combined the art of the New Wave with the commercialism of the film industry of the time. He was lauded at festivals all over the world for this reason. It was the mid-sixties, it was a revolutionary period not only in cinema but also in art, politics and society in general, and what Lelouche did played into this sign of the times…”

Screenings, lecture and exhibition (plus cocktails all round): this week sees the French Institut celebrating the 70 years of Cannes in truly inimitable style. Vive le France!

Aspects of Cinema: France, Cyprus

Lecture and exhibition. May 14 at 7pm at the Institut Francais in Nicosia. For more information call 22 459 333, contact@ifchypre.org or visit www.ifchypre.org. The lecture will be in English. All events are free of charge