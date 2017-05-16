Harry Styles to star in Carpool Karaoke

The 23-year-old star began his week-long residency on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ on Monday (15.05.17) and James has announced he will appear in his own ‘Carpool Karaoke’ on Thursday (18.05.17), when the British duo will sing songs while they drive around the streets of Los Angeles.

James confirmed: “I’ve arranged for Mr. Harry Styles, he’s going to help me get to work on Thursday in a brand new ‘Carpool Karaoke’, you don’t want to miss it.”

Harry previously appeared on the popular segment back in December 2015, when he was joined by his One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

During his residency on the CBS show, Harry will be performing a new song from his self-titled album each night of the week.

Meanwhile, Harry recently insisted he won’t judge his solo career by the number of records he manages to sell.

The dark-haired hunk has admitted to redefining his own idea of success in recent years.

He shared: “I subconsciously measured myself by numbers for a few years. I feel it’s a good opportunity to have a fresh start from that.

“It feels a bit different. I’m trying to enjoy the moment and not be pressured too much.”

The ‘Sign of the Times’ hitmaker said that irrespective of how his album performs on a commercial level, he will always be “proud” of the record.

He shared: “I’m really proud of it. I’m really happy with it. And I love ­listening to it.”

Harry also revealed that one of his biggest inspirations is fellow Brit Adele.

He said: “She’s just one of those people who leads – she’s her own thing and a different level of artist.

“She sets the best example by doing stuff how she wants to do it. I’ve never really asked her: ‘What should I do with this or what should I do with that?’

“But I feel that just watching someone do it their way is really inspiring. I mean, she’s amazing.”