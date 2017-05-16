New deputy chief of police sworn in

New deputy police chief Kypros Michaelides was sworn in on Tuesday, a day after his predecessor was sacked by the president over the leak of confidential memos.

Michaelides was one of the four assistants to the chief.

On Monday, President Nicos Anastasiades sacked Andreas Kyriacou over his alleged involvement in leaking to the media confidential reports on a foiled assassination attempt and police corruption.

Attorney-General Costas Clerides had said last week that Kyriacou appeared to have been behind the unauthorised leaking of confidential information, including the tip from Serbian Interpol of a foiled assassination attempt.

The AG said Kyriacou was probably the person who leaked a 2015 internal police report on preventing and combating corruption to an MP and the press. The announcement was part of the key findings of an independent criminal investigation sought to establish whether members of police were involved in corruption or graft.

Kyriacou said he will fight the case in court while opposition Akel accused the Presidential Palace of trying to fill the government with ruling Disy adherents.