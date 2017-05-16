Paintings give characters new scenes and histories

The Pharos Arts Foundation will present the solo exhibition Once Removed by Gideon Rubin tomorrow in Nicosia.

Rubin, an Israeli artist based in London, started off this collection by asking what it means to be a contemporary painter by using anonymous photographs, often from the turn of the century. He then selected characters and scenes which he conveys onto canvas or linen.

Through the use of broad brushstrokes and a muted palette, the figures and landscapes are often abstract, details are effaced and scenes move in and out of the picture. The surfaces of the paintings reveal strata of previous paintings or are scraped back to reveal the canvas beneath. In other instances, Rubin leaves entire areas of canvas untouched so that they become integral parts of the work while drawing attention to the painting’s support. Embedded within layers of paint or receding from view, it is as if his selected characters are entrenched in multiple histories or are unrecoverable in the here and now. And as such, the artist asks what it means to paint and to transplant people and objects into his selected medium. In bringing paintings’ representational possibilities and its self-reflective qualities within reach of each other, Rubin asks the viewer to consider the act of painting and its legacy.

Commenting on Rubin’s work, associate curator in the Department of Prints and Illustrated Books at the Museum of Modern Art in New York Sarah Suzuki said “though firmly ensconced in the 21st century, Gideon Rubin is unquestionably a painter of history. His is a complex and multivalent history, one that draws in equal measure on the past and the present, the known and the unknowable, the personal and the universal. It is shaped by chance, by place, by family, by beauty, by the masters who came before; formed by his childhood in Israel, global travels, studies at the School of Visual Arts in New York and the Slade School in London, the galleries of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Prado, and the pages of the Daily Mail and Hello! magazine.”

Rubin received his BFA from School of Visual Arts in New York and MFA from Slade School of Art in London. He has had numerous international solo exhibitions and has also been involved in a number of group exhibitions. He was the recipient of the Shifting Foundation grant in 2014 and Outset residency programme, Tel Aviv in 2013.

The Pharos Arts Foundation presents a solo exhibition by Gideon Rubin. Opens on May 17 at 7.30pm until July 5. Pharos Centre for Contemporary Art, 24 Dem. Severis Avenue, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 22-663871