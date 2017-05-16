Pancyprian exams underway

The Pancyprian exams started at 8am on Tuesday for 8,137 students with Modern Greek as the first subject.

In a statement to the Cyprus News Agency, senior education officer Stelios Christofides said everything was progressing smoothly.

“The exams are going on in all the provinces, in all the schools, in all the classrooms. At this moment each student has the exam paper in front of him and is working on it. We have not received any information about any problems so we think the exams are being conducted normally across Cyprus,” he said.

The exams will be completed on June 9.

At the end of today’s exam, around 11am, the candidates’ papers will be collected and sent to Nicosia where they will be marked.

Student numbers are slightly lower than in 2016, when 8,198 students took the exams, and are down from 8,619 in 2015. In 2014 and 2013 the numbers were even higher, 8,791 and 9,274 respectively.