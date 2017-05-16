Sir Elton John’s mother is desperate to meet her grandchildren

The ‘I’m Still Standing’ hitmaker has just rebuilt his relationship with his once-estranged mum Sheila Farebrother after they fell out nine years ago, and now she’d love nothing more than to be introduced to his sons Zachary, six, and Elijah, four, before it’s too late.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “She’s aware she doesn’t have many years. She’d love Elton to bring them over.”

But it doesn’t look like it will be long before Sheila will get her wish as Elton – who has his children with his husband David Furnish – recently admitted he’s “so happy” he’s back in touch with his mother in a sweet tribute posted online over the weekend.

Alongside a photograph of him and Sheila, he wrote: “Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay.”

It’s believed the 70-year-old legendary star first offered out an olive branch to Sheila in 2015 when he sent her a huge bouquet of white flowers for her 90th birthday.

The following year he reportedly shelled out £30,000 so that Sheila could undergo a double hip replacement but he admitted at the time that, although he’ll always look after her, he doesn’t want her in his life after she bad mouthed his husband David.

Elton said at the time: “It upsets me but to be honest, I don’t miss her.

It’s thought the pair have grown closer since Elton was rushed to hospital – where he spent a few days in intensive care – last month after he was struck down with a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection while touring South America.

Despite doctors’ concerns, Elton has seemingly made a full recovery and is expected to perform at London’s Twickenham Stadium on June 3 after cancelling a series of gigs across the pond due to doctors’ orders.

Elton fell out with his mum in 2008 after he reportedly demanded that she cut ties with her longtime friends Bob Halley and John Reid, who had both been part of the singer’s entourage for 30 years, after he fired them from his team.