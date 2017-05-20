Turkey’s pro-Kurd party elects new co-leader

Serpil Kemalbay, newly elected co-chairwoman of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, speaks during her party's extraordinary congress in Ankara

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party elected a new co-leader on Saturday to replace Figen Yuksekdag, who has been in jail on terrorism charges since November and was stripped of her parliamentary status three months ago.

At a Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) congress held amid tight security, Serpil Kemalbay was chosen as joint leader, alongside Selahattin Demirtas, who is also in prison over terrorism-related charges but remains a member of parliament.

In a statement from his jail cell in north-west Turkey, Demirtas called for the HDP to prepare “a plan to fight for democracy and peace” in the face of a “political purge”.

“We are experiencing the virtual shutdown of all democratic political channels,” he said in a statement read out at the congress to applause from delegates.

“But whatever happens … the HDP will not abandon democratic politics, it will insist on non-violent methods to find a solution to political problems,” he said.

Photos of 10 jailed HDP deputies, including Demirtas and Yuksekdag, were displayed on the congress stage. Their arrest handicapped the second-largest opposition party before April’s referendum in which Turks approved constitutional changes sharply boosting President Tayyip Erdogan’s powers.

The HDP, which opposed the political overhaul, says as many as 5,000 of its members have been detained as part of a crackdown which rights groups say targets dissent.

Prosecutors want Demirtas jailed for 142 years and Yuksekdag for up to 83 years on charges of terrorist group propaganda. Demirtas was sentenced in February for “insulting the Turkish people, the government and state institutions”.

Their arrests, along with tens of thousands of others since an abortive putsch in July, drew international condemnation.

The government says the HDP is an extension of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast for more than three decades.

The HDP denies direct links to the PKK, deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

  • If you do not support President Erdoğan, you are a terrorist. If only politics in Cyprus were so simple.

  • peemdubya

    “The HDP denies direct links to the PKK….” – so there is a link somewhere, then?

  • Parthenon

    The Kurdish birthrate is far outstripping that of Turks. Within two or three generations the Kurds will be the majority in Turkey and they will remember their appalling treatment at the hand of the Turks. Especially when they were banned from speaking Kurdish and called Mountain Turks.

    • Geogrge

      Only the muslimaniac are multiplying like rabbits. The cultivated freedom fighter are not allowed to do the wild things.

  • Maz

    Good luck to the HDP and Kurds fighting for democracy and fighting against terrorists.
    RIP Nawshirwan Mustafa

    • Geogrge

      These bimbos need to start getting more effective. They achieve far less than last year. Everyone is helping them, but they loose the weapons to the erdog turks. Bad.

  • Slomi

    Turkey does not need enemies from outside.

    • NuffSaid

      These people are not the enemy, it is Turkeys denial of their freedom and right to a homeland that is the enemy.

      • Geoffrey Aswani-Calver

        Why are Kurds entitled to a large part of Eastern Turkey by right of colonisation ,if this analogy is your view then you would support for example an independent homeland for Pakistanis in Birmingham,Tower Hamlets etc etc.
        Most Kurds I have engaged with have no interest in a homeland in Turkey and consider the PKK as lovers of terrorism not territory.

        • NuffSaid

          By right of colonisation? Only a Turk could suggest such a thing. Do you not realise that Turks are the colonisers in the region? The Kurds were there long before.

          • Geoffrey Aswani-Calver

            Cretin.I am more Kurdish than you would care to believe.
            So facts right please or don’t bother me with false accusations or history lessons.

            • NuffSaid

              If you are more Kurdish then I should care then you would not suggest that Kurds are colonizing Eastern Turkey. Kurds were in that region long before Turks. You have no idea what you are writing about. That would make you the Cretin and as stupid as that Slomi who up voted you.

        • Debra Manzi

          Geoffrey
          You have such strong opinions and are very rude in your delivery.

    • Louis

      You mean they have enemies from within?

