Green light for medical cannabis

May 28th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 9 comments

Medical cannabis plantation at Birya, outside Safed in northern Israel

Tight restrictions in the government’s revolutionary proposal to legalise the import and use of medical cannabis have left those supporting sweeping deregulation with a bittersweet feeling, according to biologist and Friends of Cannabis group co-founder Petros Evdokas.

Patients and activists have long fought for the legalisation of medical cannabis, but, despite mounting evidence pointing to its benefits in both pain relief and the treatment of specific conditions, have always stumbled on strong resistance by mainstream attitudes. According to Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis, the main problem has been a “widespread, albeit false, notion that it somehow helps legitimise the use of recreational cannabis”.

A set of government-proposed regulations to allow the import, distribution and use of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, unveiled and put to public consultation in February, would, if approved by parliament, allow government to issue two licences for a period “up to 15 years”.

The draft law, and the change in the government’s attitude that goes with it, marks a major breakthrough in activist groups’ struggle. As it stands, the law lists cannabis as a forbidden substance – with the likes of cocaine and heroin – as well as, crucially, a controlled substance.

“This means that if medical uses are found, then the drug would be subjected to regulations in place for the use of other drugs, such as Oxycodone, etcetera,” Evdokas told the Sunday Mail.

“In the current law, there is a paragraph that gives the health minister the authority to give permission for the use of cannabis for medical reasons.”

Indeed, an incident in which Pamboridis was asked to give such permission was how the proposed reform came to be.

“A short time after I took over as health minister, I received a letter from a patient in a very difficult condition, requesting that I grant permission for the use of medical cannabis,” Pamboridis recalled at a convention on medical cannabis organised by the Green party earlier this month.

“But then I immediately came across the real problem: there was no way to get our hands on the stuff. It is produced and exported legally, but we can’t get it. After two years, we only managed a few days ago to import the first batch of medical cannabis oil for use by specific individuals.”

But the government’s proposal for the drastic overhaul of the law on medical cannabis comes with regulation so detailed and tight, making abuse – by the licensees or recreational users – next to impossible, that, perhaps unsurprisingly, the mood of people like Evdokas is hardly celebratory.

Giorgos Pamboridis wants to create a strict environment for the cultivation and manufacture of medical cannabis

Giorgos Pamboridis wants to create a strict environment for the cultivation and manufacture of medical cannabis

“First of all, the provision that only patients who have first exhausted all available treatments will be eligible to use medical cannabis is a violation of the European charter of patients’ rights,” Evdokas said.

According to this document, each individual has the right “to freely choose from among different treatment procedures” and “to refuse a treatment or a medical intervention”.

“If the final bill includes such a provision, then from the first day it becomes law we will be in court fighting it,” the activist warned.

A second limitation, Evdokas said, the bill places restrictions on which doctors can prescribe the drug.

“At the moment, there are only six doctors who can prescribe medical cannabis, and most of them admit that they do not know how to use it medically,” he said.

“There is a huge need for educational seminars for doctors, nurses, psychologists, pharmacists, and, most importantly, patients and their relatives.”

But Evdokas’ biggest beef is with the provision that only two licences will be made available by the government for cannabis production, processing, and distribution, and he argues that cultivation should be opened to individual users – “like tomatoes”.

“European Union law provides that monopolies and oligopolies are forbidden,” he said.

“Any part of the market that belongs to one or only a few companies or people is considered as stifling competition, and therefore is illegal. Especially as these licences will be given for a period of 15 years – it is obviously a state-sanctioned monopoly.”

Every eligible patient should be allowed to cultivate cannabis for medical purposes, Evdokas argued, but if they choose not to, they should be allowed to buy it from those who do.

“There are about 600 varieties of cannabis at the moment, and each type has a different medical use,” he said.

“Most patients who are interested in medical cannabis are informed and know exactly what type of cannabis is appropriate for their treatment. If the companies only produce one or two, or even 20, types of cannabis, how would the needs of all patients be covered?”

There are valid arguments supporting the health ministry’s choice of tight regulation.

“We are attempting to create a strict environment for the cultivation and manufacture of medical cannabis at the highest-possible level of quality, in order to encourage not only our doctors to expose themselves to the benefits of medical cannabis but mainly to attract the investments our country needs to conduct in-depth pharmaceutical research,” Pamboridis explained.

Quality standards are obviously hard to maintain with home-grown cannabis. But even more than that, the licensees per the government proposal will be required to install CCTV at their premises – a requirement most households would probably be unable to adhere to. Plainly, even if the possibility of abuse were to be adequately addressed, little would stand between a trespasser on a private orchard and legally-grown cannabis plants in bloom.

In addition, copious record-keeping required of manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacists would be rendered all but pointless if domestic cultivation were allowed.

Perhaps Evdokas’ most legitimate point, however, was that it made no sense to make pharmaceutical-grade cannabis to adults only.

“The bill prohibits use of medical cannabis to minors, when there are thousands of children with conditions that cannabis can help with,” he told daily Politis in February.

“Laws today allow the use of extremely dangerous or addictive substances to children, such as chemotherapy or opioids, but they choose to exclude them from a natural product.”

 

(Additional reporting by Antonis Michael)

  • David

    It should not be forgotten that there will be serious opposition to the use of medical cannabis by the pharmaceutical companies worldwide. They will want everybody to continue to use their drugs. They will lose a very large revenue if people switch to this natural product. For that matter, so will the government to some extent and so you can see why there is so much opposition to it and why it is being made so difficult to obtain it legally. It is called “self interest” I believe. The benefits for the pain-sufferers and such like are not considered to be as important as the potential lost revenue. I worked previously in a hospital in Australia where it is now available and the difference that I observed in my patients who had switched from conventional analgesics to cannabis was quite remarkable. In one case, a little child who was suffering from severe epilepsy ceased having regular seizures almost immediately. A man who had previously had to give up work due to the pain caused by his arthritis was able to return to work. The “self interest” syndrome has been with us for a long time. Look at the opposition that was demonstrated by the oil companies to alternative means of propulsion. Look at the opposition by the tobacco companies to antismoking measures taken by several governments. We need to let our politicians know how we feel about these issues and remind them that they are where they are because we put them there. We can just as easily remove them at the next election.

  • Yaz

    They should just hurry up and legalise the stuff…….this way, which they want, it is “big money” in “the big guns” hands again. It is something which would so easily grow here in Cyprus, in Africa, (where I grew up) there were literally fields of the stuff, sunshine and add water and some good top soil, certain strains are not even that fussy….the reason they won’t is because it would be difficult to regulate and to get tax for it, simple as. What about people who cannot sleep and use it for that purpose, would they subscribe for that? I don’t think so. They should focus on making the dealing and taking of hard evil man-made drugs punishable with hefty fines and sentences, and as for weed, if caught driving while stoned, also a harsh sentence (which they don’t even do with the drinking over here it seems!) Almost half the under 40’s-18’s on the island smoke, people just do not admit it! JUST DO IT CYPRUS, BE A LEADER IN NATURAL THERAPIES!

  • Unfortunately many neurologists still only use medical marijuana as a last resort in Canada.

  • Heather Autumn LaBonte

    I am from California and have to live in Cyprus to be able to be with my young son. Marijuana is legal for everyone in California, Oregon and Washington State (the whole west coast of the USA) and several other states. It is helpful for so many things- both regular marijuana and cannabis oil. Marijuana is not dangerous and it does not make people violent etc. It should be definitely given to anyone who needs it for pain. It is healthier for you than Oxicodone etc.

  • Gui Jun An

    The article fails to distinguish between cannabis oil and weed, the former legal, not hallucinatory and used as painkiller and the latter illegal hash.

    • rockstar

      Same thing

  • Mist

    Doctors here for the right fee will sign anything. No doubt some one’s son will be prescribed, after the being arrested, for possession cannabis, the drug for medicinal use..

  • Attila antor

    The uk is helping the ROC with a new embargo on the TRNC new restrictions on planes flying to and from Ercan

  • Cydee

    It’s a good decision. Just hope not too many patients die in pain due to wrangling over procedures….. Medics need to learn the benefits and uses rapidly too.

