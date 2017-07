The question of national identity is a fraught and impossible one. Readers’ comments on this website, and on our Facebook page, often get bogged down on the issue of whether a unique Cypriot identity even exists, independent of qualifiers like ‘Greek’ and ‘Turkish’.

To try and answer this question – or at least get a vague indication of how Cypriots feel – we went on the streets of Nicosia and asked a random selection of people how they view themselves.