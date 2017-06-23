Kidd: Crans-Montana a chance to take an important step forward (Updated)

British High Commissioner Matthew Kidd (CNA)

British High Commissioner Mathew Kidd said on Friday that next week’s Conference on Cyprus at Crans-Montana is a chance for big discussions and big progress to be made, noting his country is a junior participant in the discussion at the Conference.

The Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana is just over two hours drive from Geneva, where the previous Conference on Cyprus was held in January this year.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the new Conference slated for June 28, Kidd, who was asked to comment on reports suggesting a ‘Treaty of Implementation’ would be under discussion, said: “I think it is a new concept that is worthy of serious discussion next week in Switzerland and that should help to identify whether it can be a useful part of the answer”.

However he underlined that it was an “an idea that it’s not yet cooked” but it is certainly worth trying to develop.
Asked about the initial draft of a common document on security and guarantees and whether London wished to make changes to the draft,

Kidd said: “I hope that the paper can be a guide to the discussion, sort of a structure for the discussion next week rather than becoming something which gets negotiated in detail in itself”.

On his expectations from Crans-Montana, Kidd added: “I hope we can make really good progress. I think it’s a moment in which the parties have all been preparing themselves for serious discussion. We have had time to reflect on the beginnings of the discussion in Switzerland in January and the timing is going to be there, the opportunity is going to be there, to take a really important step forward”.

To a question on whether this was the end of the road for Cyprus, the British diplomat said: “I think that’s a kind of an unhelpful way of thinking about it. It’s an opportunity, it’s not a threat. It’s a chance actually for big discussions, big progress to be made and all the right people will be there to get somewhere really important”.

As far as the UK role was concerned he said Britain would like to be a junior participant in the discussion.

“We are there but we don’t have the same fundamental interests at stake as others do so that gives us a chance… to support the discussion, to enrich the discussion to be part, challenging the discussion to help keep it focused on outcomes and that’s what we will try to do, in a subordinate way and in a respectful way knowing that others have vital interests at stake and we are there just to help the process along,” he said.

Greece and Turkey will be represented at the conference by their respective foreign ministers, and Britain by an under-minister. The EU will be there as an observer. UN chief Antonio Guterres is due in Crans-Montana on June 30.

A draft common document on security and guarantees prepared by UN Secretary General`s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide was delivered to both the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot sides earlier this week. The common document drafted by Eide aims to guide the discussions on the issue of security and guarantees.

The document and the new conference were also discussed on Friday in Brussels when President Nicos Anastasiades met British Prime Minister Theresa May, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said.

“The president of the Republic had a very interesting meeting with the British prime minister. The discussions were dominated by the upcoming conference on Cyprus. It was common belief that the results of the discussion of security and guarantees are those that will show whether we are optimistic about a positive outcome of this process,” he said.
Beyond that, there was also an exchange of views on Eide document, he added.  Christodoulides said that late Thursday, the written positions of the Greek Cypriot side on the content of the draft were sent to the UN.

Anastasiades and May also discussed Brexit, Turkey’s EU relations and bilateral Cyprus-UK ties, the spokesman said.

He also said that during the EU Council meeting on Thursday night, the number of member states that agree with the position of the Republic that the EU is enough of a guarantee for a federal Cyprus, was in the double digits.

  • costas

    last chance for Turkey to potentially join the EU. also to become friendlier towards Greece and Cyprus. In return they can get tri-lateral co-operation initiatives

    • braveheart

      What are these “tri-lateral-co-operation initiatives” ?

      • costas

        fire fighting, they can be medical exchanges, ok seriously they could include energy resource co operation

        • braveheart

          Medical exchanges sounds good, let’s do it.

  • braveheart

    He was just kidding.

  • Veritas

    I think it was a mistake by the High commissioner to express any kind of opitimism for the upcoming meeting in Grans-Montana.
    For certain quarters in our political hierarchy, it will only be a sign of foreign involvement and pressure.

    • Slomi

      yes.

  • costaskarseras

    The comments of the British High Commissioner, Matthew Kidd “noting his country is a junior participant in the discussion at the Conference”. He is implying that his governments have done such a good job putting the G/C and T/C at each other’s throats that he can now pretend that he is a honest broker. Well Sir, it’s no good washing your hands of this tragedy, your government is a guarantor of Cyprus’ independence or does this guarantee only apply to the land you call British Sovereign Bases. “We are there but we don’t have the same fundamental interests at stake as others do…” Britain may not have the same fundamental interests after she failed to acquire a part of Cyprus’ EEZ by trickery but she should examine the role Britain played in Cyprus’ tragedy. A polite reminder below.

    William Mallinson Ph.D, a former Member of Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service writes:
    “The following year an FO official wrote:
    Our attitude to this question is that we wish to assist the Turks as much as possible with the publicity for their case, but must at the same time be careful not to appear to be shielding behind them and to be instigating the statements.
    Britain was in fact, tutoring Turkey in how to promote its point of view, namely partition but had to appear even-handed to the outside world, especially since British fair play was important, at least presentationally. Despite British attempts to calm things down and get Turkey to control the extremist Turkish Cypriots, the opposite proved to be the case, and the riots continued, with over one hundred killed, including eight Greek Cypriots out of a group of thirty-five dumped by the British near a Turkish Cypriot village when discovered crouching in a riverbed armed with sticks and stones.

    • braveheart

      copy & paste no. 1233

  • Roof Tile

    Yet another step in the endless walk towards nothing. The north will declare UDI soon, and get it ratified by the UN due to the gerall lethargy and inertia

    • I’m semi-hopeful but it is friday………

    • Peter G

      Sorry Roof Tile, you are as dumb as a brick. The “north” unilaterally declared its independence on November 15, 1983, and the nations of the world assembled as the UN condemned it, and not a single country since has recognized it. Turkey “recognized” the “independence” of the territories it occupies in Cyprus but has hardly acted as if such independence were a reality.

      • braveheart

        You will get a surprise soon. Once the UN have thrown the towel, the TRNC will be recognized in time, one by one. Turkey, warts and all, has a lot more global clout than an irrelevant half island.

        • Peter G

          It’s not a matter of clout, braveheart, it’s a matter of self interest. Not even Azerbaycan, despite the close cultural affinities, would recognize an independent TRNC because of Naggorno-Karabakh. Not even Pakistan. You see there is no modern state that does not encompass some kind of cultural/ethnic community with irredentist aspirations.

          I have to say that you state the Turkish/Turkish Cypriot rejectionist position well, pugnacious zeal and all, which is why I don’t often pick fights with you. You do not seem to care about Turkish Cypriots in Cyprus much, though, just your armchair feistiness in North London.

          • braveheart

            You continue to live in the past. Earnest attempts for recognition can only start when settlement talks are finally called off by the UN. You will then have to deal with a brand new situation, a new one and painful one for you. You will have to realize that nobody cares about your half island. (I love London but have no armchair there, neither north nor south). Stay in your hammock!

  • Mr Anastasiades i know you read these comments, this time please post the menu.

