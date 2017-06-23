Tsipras warns of tension with Turkey if Cyprus talks fail

Tsipras warns of tension with Turkey if Cyprus talks fail

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a EU leaders summit in Brussels

A possible failure of new peace negotiations over Cyprus could stir tensions between Greece and Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.

United Nations-facilitated peace talks resume at Crans Montana in Switzerland on June 28 in search of a peace accord to end decades of division between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

“Repercussions (of a failure) will represent not just the loss of another opportunity, but possible tensions in Greek-Turkish and European relations,” Tsipras told a news conference in Brussels. “This should all be taken into account.”

  • Wysiwg

    Nonsense, why haven’t the failures of up to now has not resulted in the same. Tensions between Turkey and Greece go back to time immemorial.
    These are just a pre-emptive words by Tsipras readying himself for the next round.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Hope he means to be constructive….saying “lets make a deal, otherwise the costs will be high.”
    In particular, Turkish troops in Cyprus forever and no hydrocarbon wealth.

    • Arty

      No hydrocarbon wealth for you.

      • Fevzi Ogelman

        Not for you either.

        • Arty

          Why it’s in OUR EEZ?

          • Frustrated

            Because no international oil company will begin full blown drilling in a volatile area without a political settlement.

  • Martin Standage

    Hardly a constructive attitude to take before the conference has even started!And keep that idiot foreign minster of yours in check or he will do more damage than he did last time!!

    • Slomi

      True.

    • costas

      Tsipras was on rik news saying that he was positive towards a solution. Whether that happens in practise or not next week is another story

  • Slomi

    Empty bullies.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Just hollow words. He would sell Cyprus out if it would further Greek interests.

      • Jean Michel

        For sure

      • Neroli

        You’re right on target, as if Greece cares one iota for Cyprus

        • Gregos Winston

          Turkey called the Turkish Cypriots “pests” and told them to “shut up” on many occassions. Erdogan’s words. So don’t think that Turkey gives a hoot about you either.

          • braveheart

            Well, the “pests” receive half a billion from Turkey every year, since 42 years. A lot of hoot there!

            • Arty

              A military base costs money.

          • Neroli

            I’m nothing to do with Turkey

        • Arty

          Why should they, they were dragged into this by the Greek junta’s sponsors.

          • Neroli

            The Cypriot Nicos Sampson?

  • Gold51

    Talking to Erdogan and his cronies is obviously very time consuming and a waste of serious politicians time.
    Talking to a dictators is not practical.
    Everybody knows it.
    It would take a very big Orange to get anywhere with Erdogan.

    • Arty

      How about a banana?

  • Frustrated

    It’s up to Tsipras to ensure that the forthcoming talks in Switzerland don’t “fail”.

    A little more positive mental attitude wouldn’t go amiss instead of making statements which give the impression that he expects them to end in failure. Unless, of course, he intends to scupper the talks anyway by unleashing his Foreign Minister like the last time……

    • Arty

      Here we go heaping blame on one side.

    • braveheart

      He needs good relations with Turkey more than anything else. Cyprus is not on his mind.

      • Gregos Winston

        LOL You’re so clueless it’s hilarious. He has no worry about Turkey. Turkey is too busy sweating over the independence of the Kurds and the birth of Kurdistan in north Iraq, then Syria. Turkey couldn’t start a war with a rat now. Surrounded by enemies waiting to tear rip chunks out of it.

        • braveheart

          You are a champion of delusions. There is no Kurdish independence that affects Turkey. The de facto state of the Kurds in Iraq has been in place since many years and Turkey is the largest foreign investor there. Nobody talks about starting a war. That’s only in your sick ignorant mind.

          • Antonis Stylianou

            Just a thought why dont you ask Slomi to marry you she hangs on any word you say a match made in haven ,and she is a working woman so you wont have to keep her go on ask her

            • Arty

              Apparently he likes young boys.

              • Antonis Stylianou

                No I am serious he might lose some of that built up hate for anyone thats not Turkish

                • Antonis Stylianou

                  He is usually quick to answer hes gone all shy now and so as Slomi , come on braveheart I am sure she is waiting for you to ask her

                  • braveheart

                    Antonis my boy, I have blocked your friend long ago and you will soon be next.

                • Arty

                  So was I.

                  • Antonis Stylianou

                    Poor Slomi all them upvotes wasted

            • braveheart

              Antonis, let me have your contact. I’m into men like you.

              • Antonis Stylianou

                I am into women only, Poor slomi she might not upvote you anymore, never mind Slomi you can upvote me if you want, any way braveheart Slomi probably wouldn’t fancy you as I guess by hiding your ID your probably ugly,

                • braveheart

                  You can join us every Friday night in Girne. Just ask for the Gay Carousel. I’m quite pretty.

    • Neroli

      I’m sure that’s his plan F

    • Gregos Winston

      When has Tsipras ever held up the process? Go and talk to Erdogan about that. Oh no, sorry, he’s too busy banning the teaching of evolution in schools in Turkey. What a complete retard, that should send Turkey back in to the dark ages again.

      • braveheart

        Most “retarded” Orthodox Christians deny evolution. What’s the difference?

        • Arty

          We are evolved you aren’t.

