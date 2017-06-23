Tsipras warns of tension with Turkey if Cyprus talks fail

A possible failure of new peace negotiations over Cyprus could stir tensions between Greece and Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.

United Nations-facilitated peace talks resume at Crans Montana in Switzerland on June 28 in search of a peace accord to end decades of division between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

“Repercussions (of a failure) will represent not just the loss of another opportunity, but possible tensions in Greek-Turkish and European relations,” Tsipras told a news conference in Brussels. “This should all be taken into account.”