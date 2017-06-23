Turkey to stop teaching evolution in high schools

June 23rd, 2017 Turkey 15 comments

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara

Turkey is to stop teaching Darwin’s theory of evolution in high schools, deeming it controversial and difficult to understand, a senior education official said, a move likely to alarm secular Turks.

Critics say President Tayyip Erdogan and the Islamist-rooted AK Party are undermining modern Turkey’s secular foundations by pushing a conservative agenda, including tighter regulation of alcohol and other restrictions, since coming to power in 2002.

A chapter entitled “Beginning of Life and Evolution” will be deleted from the standard biology textbooks used in schools and the material will be available only to students who go on to university studies from age 18 or 19, Alparslan Durmus, head of the national education board said in an online address this week.

“We are aware that if our students don’t have the background to comprehend the premises and hypotheses, or if they don’t have the knowledge and scientific framework, they will not be able to understand some controversial issues, so we have left out some of them,” he said.

Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is rejected by both Christian and Muslim creationists, who believe God created the world as described in the Bible and the Koran, making the universe and all living things in six days.

The Bible presents that as the exact time needed for creation but the Koran says “days” actually means long periods of time.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said earlier this year that Darwin theory, first published in the 19th century, was “old and rotten” and did not necessarily have to be taught.

The changes are part of a new curriculum that will go into effect at the start of the 2017-2018 academic year, and was formulated in accordance with “Turkish values”, Durmus said.

A total of 51 courses programmes from primary school to high school, including those at the “Imam Hatip” religious schools championed by Erdogan, have been changed.

A lobby group that promotes secular education, the Egitim-Is (“Education Work”) Union has voiced concern at the changes to the curriculum, saying it reduced emphasis on the achievements of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey who banned Islam from public life.

  • Jimmy_M

    We have carbon dating that gives the exact age of things. We have all sorts of fossils that show the evolution of animal life. It seems beyond the most basic understanding that Darwin can be denied yet the crazies aka religious creationists keep pumping out these untruths. Back to the 15th century with the 21st century Turkey?

    • Easy does it

      Carbon dating is another western conspiracy against the bs that religious schools teach!

  • Easy does it

    Where’s the usual Erdogun apologists?
    Curiously absent.

  • Anton Tunç

    hold on its controversial? ahahaha so i guess muslims proved god esixts and he uses religion to command his folks 🙂 Muslims unfortunately are at the mercy of these so called religion traders

  • Muchacho

    Too difficult to understand? I find Erdogan’s logic too difficult to understand…

    • Louis

      You have to be logical to have logic.

  • Plasma Dawn

    This decision to stop teaching evolution in high schools is clear evidence of those people’s devolution back into apes, thus contradicting Darwin’s theory and proving them right. 👫 ➞ 🦍🐒

  • Monica

    If they cannot understand Darwin’s Theory of Evolution at that age …. there is little hope for their educational standard.
    Oh, well …… Back to the Fairy Stories !
    Sad !!!

  • Gregos Winston

    Seriously, Turkey needs a revolution to remove this idiot. Turkey is really sliding down a slippery slope. All I can see is religion being forced on to people in high doses, the education system now being gagged so that religion, but not science is going to be in children’s minds as they grow older, and men getting erections on buses and punching the girl for wearing clothes which they blame for their erection. Ridiculous! Really! Too ridiculous even for the EU!

  • ZZ

    Honestly? I was more surprised finding out that they were teaching it in the first place rather than their decision to stop.

    • Anton Tunç

      thats why i urge people to read more 🙂

      • ZZ

        Well with the recent decision, it seems to be a moot point now 🙂

  • Peter G

    I find this decision incomprehensible.

    Theistic evolution or evolutionary creationism is fundamental to a Muslim cosmology. Are Pakistani and Indonesian high school pupils more advanced than Turkish students, so they can understand better than their Turkish counterparts? Are Urdu and Pashtun/Pashto and Bahasa Indonesia more subtle languages than Turkish, so they can easily express concepts that Tutkish cannot?

    In the entire Muslim world, only ISIS has made a declaration against

  • BigApple

    Well if evolution is too hard for Turks, Erdogan will stay in power until the end of time.

  • Arty

    Shame these people haven’t evolved yet, as they prove every time they open their mouths.

