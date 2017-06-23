Our View: Worrying signs loom ahead of Swiss talks

June 23rd, 2017 Opinion, Our View 119 comments

Our View: Worrying signs loom ahead of Swiss talks

UN Special Adviser for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide

WHAT were the odds the common text, prepared by UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide, would have been accepted without complaints by both sides? Even 1000 to 1 would be generous odds, considering the Cyprus problem tradition of never being satisfied and finding fault with everything the UN prepares. As expected, neither side approved of what Eide presented to the negotiators yesterday and according to reports the Norwegian would be discussing the content with both sides with a view to finalising it before the conference begins in Switzerland next week.

One newspaper reported that Mustafa Akinci considered the document unacceptable and was due to fly to Ankara for discussions last night. The Turkish Cypriot leader believed that Eide fully adopted the Greek Cypriot positions. The report was attributed to unnamed sources, Akinci, presumably, not wanting to make his objections public. The Cyprus government followed a similar line, avoiding comment, even though, it could have been the source of the negative report in Phileleftheros, which claimed that the nine-page document “appears to hide many traps” and contained many “features that are of concern to Nicosia.” The paper also identified a British plot, saying that “through the complexity of the document, Eide skilfully attempted to hide British mines that he had put down in co-operation with London.”

There was no need for the government to tip off Phileleftheros about the traps and mines in the document, as the rejectionist parties were more than happy demonise the document. Dr Eleni Theocharous said it contained the “Turkish positions in disguise.” Dr Sizopoulos saw “great dangers” hidden in the text, as it envisaged the discussion of other chapters such as governance in Switzerland. A Diko announcement also identified big dangers, in Eide’s attempt to incorporate the constitution into the chapter on security; it also felt that the continuation of the Cyprus Republic was not secured. The reading of the document in the north also was determined by each party’s stance in relation to a settlement.

Could Eide have prepared a document that satisfied everyone on both sides? Of course not, because the talks’ process has always been a zero-sum game for both sides and it does not look like changing even as we prepare for its final phase. It is a very worrying sign, indicating that neither is willing to leave behind the old habits and adopt the positive, constructive approach, which would give the conference in Crans-Montana the chance of being a success. Worse still, it is highly unlikely that attitudes will change in the few days left before the start of the conference.

  • Pamela Hough

    Why not have a Cyprus wide referendum on wether to unite or close the crossing points for good

    • braveheart

      Closing the border needs consultation with the EU. The “Republic” had signed an agreement to keep it open for EU citizens and locals.
      A closure would bring recognition of the TRNC.

    • Caulkhead

      And what would be gained by closing the crossing points?

    • Slomi

      Closing the border is not in your jurisdiction technically. The buffer zone is UN administered area and it will require a take over which needs a outcome to negotiations. Nutshell: you can not avoid negotiation table.

  • costaskarseras

    How can anyone fail to understand the Cypriots’ concern after their experience with the London-Zurich Agreements which don’t give authorization to the guarantor, Turkey, that she has the right to intervene and expel 200 000 Cypriots from their homes because of their ethnicity and to continue to hold as hostage the “ghost town” of Varosha (The “Real European Capital of Europe”) for 43 years. Therefore, the intensive debate taking place is justified and is viewed suspiciously concerning any hidden booby traps in the “good intentions” of foreign powers, especially anything coming from the former colonial Britain.

    Mr Espen Barth Eide’s indirectly confirmed the foreign intrigue and manoeuvres influencing the solution by stating “That the Cyprus problem would have been solved by now if it were up to the Cypriots”.

    The international community and especially the EU of which the whole of Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriots are also citizens should have a duty to ensure a solution based on universal Human Rights and Democratic principles: rights enjoyed by all EU citizens. The Cypriots must not be the exception.

    • braveheart

      How often have you posted this same sermon now? Do you not get bored of yourself?

      • Arty

        Not enough it seems by your response. Stop using that old script. Get wise.

      • Neroli

        He will still continue with the same c..p as he just copies and pastes

        • Iron mike

          We are also tired of your condescending vitriolic language from your neo colonial mouth Give it a rest for once or go back home

          • Neroli

            No I most certainly will not! I live here bought an overpriced badly built house here, my money’s here! It’s my home and I will say what I want to say. Try reading others comments on here who happen to say more or less the same and the majority are Cypriots

            • Iron mike

              You should have a little respect for the people of this island instead of trying to find every opportunity to chastise and belittle them with your acrimonious and patronising comments I am sure you know what I mean

              • Neroli

                WE have no idea what you mean! Why don’t you go and troll after someone else for a change!

      • Iron mike

        The only thing we are tired of is your nationalisic clap trap

        • braveheart

          Who is “we”? You and your uncle?

          • Iron mike

            Ha ha Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit WE are all the people on this forum Your only purpose of existing is to spread your vile poison and propaganda and spread hatred !!

            • braveheart

              So, you represent “all the people in this forum”? When did they empower you?
              What you actually represent is the hubris of your countrymen.

              • Iron mike

                As I said you are full if vile poison And how do you know my roots You know nothing of me Go on spew out more supercilious comments This is the only reason your here

                • braveheart

                  You have just aptly described yourself. Well done.

            • Neroli

              Please don’t count the majority of people on this forum including me in your WE

            • Arty

              He gets paid.

  • Bunny

    If a nuclear bomber were flying over Cyprus with orders to drop its bomb if an agreement were not reached, our politicians, on both sides, would still be arguing among themselves as they were fried!

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Why not on the island, where it counts?

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Zero_Sum Game indeed. CyProb is a classic case, especially Security.
    What one side regards existential, the other views as its eternal threat.
    For TCs 20th July is Liberation Day, for GCs it is their humiliating “invasion”.
    For Turks 26 August marks the Turkish War of Liberation, for Greeks it the end of Asia Minor Tragedy.
    For Turks, 1821 is a Year of Greek Revolt, for Greeks it marks National Independence.
    For TCs, April Fools Day means the start of EOKA violence, for GCs it is the beginning of the struggle for Independence.
    On and on…..Where is a Common Cypriot identity?

    • braveheart

      In North London.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Why not in the island where it counts?

        • braveheart

          In London there is no question who rules. It’s somebody else. Here it’s an issue of perceived superiority on the Greek side.

          • Arty

            Majority not superiority. Go learn the difference.

            • Anon

              As in ..the RoC are the minority in the EU but enjoy political equality ?

              • Arty

                How?

          • Ozay Mehmet

            Majority, superiority, whatever else, GCs always demand Me First …with nothing to follow. They only want to remember their loss and suffering in 1974…from 19th July, not from 14th July…They reject going back to Bloody Xmas 1963 and genocide plan Akritas against TCs. Their arrogance = Permament TAKSIM.

            • Arty

              More BS propaganda from a known troll.

              • Ozay Mehmet

                Typical…emotionalism & swearing when unable to face facts.

                • Arty

                  More lies and BS.

                  • Neroli

                    You’re accusing the wrong man

                  • Slomi

                    Actually the word BS fits in here. How you can claim any sanity in your views when you are disagreeing your own Greek Cypriot historian when he does not go by your one sided philosophy.

              • Slomi

                It is the other way round.He is a reliable commentator and you write without any reliability and personal credibility.

                What personal credibility you can claim here when you disown your Greek Cypriot historian,if he does not agree to your biased views.

                • Arty

                  I’ve never read anything from him or other Greek historians.

                  • Neroli

                    Maybe you will learn something from him

                    • Arty

                      I would rather read something not Turkish or Greek Cypriot. For instance; Caroline Wenzke and Dan Lindley.

  • Anon

    Will the U.N. have any other choice but to declare the Cyprob unsolvable at the end of this process if no compromise is shown ?
    And if they do declare this , who will benefit ?

    The Cyprob was solved in 1974 if this is the case .
    No land exchange.
    No compensation .
    Two states and a line drawn .
    Maybe this is the end game all sides have accepted but will not admit publicly .

  • Bernard Smart

    This is not about an agreement for the benefit of cyprus and its people it is about political survival.
    Just reflect on the fact that if nic agrees and they all reach an acceptable solution then the hard work really begins and the actual details and funding will need to follow. Just how long is that going to take?
    IMHO come the presidential election nothing will be in place – the referendum will not have taken place so the patriotic OXI will not have been declared – everybody will have a different take on whats in it for them.
    Who is going to vote for nic in those circumstances but then who in their right mind would vote for babyD

    • Cydee

      Ahh – I’m sure he’s got a few friends……very few.

  • Γ.Χ.

    Although I understand the importance of the wording (that’s diplomacy afterall), this constant nitpicking leads nowhere.The real problem lies on the fact that neither side believes there can be a win-win outcome in the negotiations. The bar has been set extremely high by both camps…

  • Benny bumble

    Plots,Traps and Mines…. here we go again. Nowhere. As seems highly probable, barring some kind of a miracale the talks will fail. Maybe reality will strike, Cyprus is not the centre of the universe, and the rest of the world are sick of listening to your moaning and winging. And when the UN say we can do no more to help, and leave. The problem is all yours, you solve it, because you have refused every offer of help, You want it to be Cypriot owned, so there you are its all yours. Goodluck.

    • Arty

      Thanks. Now what happens to you, what is next on your list of incessant whingeing about problems that aren’t yours?

      • Frustrated

        Why do you insist on being so arrogant and adopt a holier-than-thou attitude as to whether or not others have a right to comment or get involved on any subject connected to Cyprus? Even if people don’t have Cypriot parentage, they might have married a Cypriot, have many Cypriot friends, lived on the island for years or have a strong connection with it.
        Do the 300,000 Cypriots living in Britain have no right to express an opinion on what goes on in their adopted country? Of course they do and rightly so.

        Attitudes like yours are the reason why Cyprus remains backward in both thought and deed.

        • Adele

          Brilliant Frustrated.

          • Arty

            Wrong.

            • Frustrated

              Yes, you are. “Wrong” on all counts.

          • Slomi

            Indeed Adele.

        • eren3_eren

          Nicely put F, and for you dear Arty stick that up your jumper… 😀

        • SuzieQ

          Well said, F! Now Arty will reinvent itself and come back with a nice new name.

          • Neroli

            True, I don’t know how many names he’s come up with in the past!

          • braveheart

            Adding an F to his name will do.

            • Arty

              How about adding an F to off, now go.

      • Benny bumble

        Thank you Sir for your concern, I don’t seem to have a list of problems at the moment, but if one was to pop up, I will sort it, and not spend the next 50 years whingeing about it. I am sure if I was to ask your advice on any future problem I may have, you would gladly give it. Thank you.

      • Philippos

        You are right, they our well and truly ours. Caused by us alone and insoluble by us alone. You may want to wallow in this vomit for all your life. Me, I do not. I am appalled at the lack of patriotism, imagination and broad mindedness of our “Politicians” as well as the many who blindly hang on their every moronic word and who are accordingly led nowhere, yet still come back for more. The real problem is that as a nation, we are just not up to it. It is easier to shout and dance but to achieve nothing, for to do something in any walk of life in Cyprus is scary.

  • Peter G

    Of course the document contains the Greek Cypriot positions, and, I hope, it contains more than the Turkish Cypriot positions “in disguise;” plainly spoken I would hope. Isn’t that what it is supposed to do? List what the two sides agree on and what they disagree?

    I have to say that I like what Philelevtheros has managed to discern: the skillfully inserted British mines, all done with the cooperation of London, nonetheless! I would have said “whatever Phil is on, I want some,” but I don’t want *nothing* that causes paranoia!

    Think of “solution” as a trough. First you have to lead the horses there and make them drink. And once they have, watch them magically transform into pigs and start wallowing in that trough they formerly feared and loathed, and its largesses.

    • Cydee

      Aka Animal Farm?

  • braveheart

    Has anyone expected a different outcome? Certainly not. It was Anastasiades who requested this document which is now his emergency exit as planned.

  • Frustrated

    The suspicion, and in the case of many individuals, hatred that exists in Cyprus between the two communities goes back decades and has been fostered by the education system, institutions such as the Church and inbuilt fear, real or imagined.
    And the longer this enforced separation continues, the more the above characteristics will be cemented and nurtured. As for pieces of paper such as that prepared by Eide, one has to ask why it was necessary for him to produce it in the first place as all it does is make each side believe that it’s more favourable to its opposite number. After all, it’s just a wretched document with a general list of parameters, nothing more, nothing less, as the real business will take place in Switzerland.

    But past history of the intractable Cyprus problem has always attached greater importance to memoranda, resolutions, statements, innuendoes, etc. than actually sitting down and solving what needs to be solved. Any distraction to avoid discussing substantive matters has always been preferable with true statesmanship and willpower non-existent on both sides of the divide.

    We’ve now reached crunch point and much depends on the ‘mothers’, Greece and Turkey, to use the big stick and direct affairs. The reality is that the talks have never been “Cypriot-owned” and it’s up to them to drive the process along to hopefully a positive conclusion.

    • Arty

      This so called “hatred” you say was fostered many decades ago, was engineered by the British with their divisive policy, of divide and rule.
      The British along with the Tc’s attempted to massacre 35 villagers on the 12th of June 1958.
      “35 Greek Cypriots from Kontemenos village, arrested by the British armed forces near Skylloura and released near Gönyeli, were attacked in a cornfield by Turkish Cypriots while trying to walk back to Kontemenos. 8 were killed?.

      • Frustrated

        Your comment is a classic case which proves that division is fostered by many as you simply can’t help yourself by keeping old wounds alive and scoring points as to who killed whom, how many and when.
        Assuming Britain’s purpose WAS to “divide and rule”, it certainly found fertile ground for it to take root and prosper. More fool the indigenous population to fall for it.

        In addition, you mean to say that your ‘side’ has always been lily-white and what exactly are you trying to prove with your statement? Are we to presume that your hope is that no form of reconciliation is preferable and that you’re more than happy for the status quo to persist?

        • Arty

          You brought the subject up not me. I was just clarifying the reason why this ‘hatred” exists/ existed.

          • Frustrated

            Er, no. You merely confirmed my hypothesis by pointing the finger and heaping blame on one side and not the other.

            • Arty

              Pointing the finger is saying that I’m biased. Since when is stating facts, heaping blame?

              • Frustrated

                Your insistence on being obtuse, sticking to your version of “facts” and pointing out what the other side did but omitting what your side did, yet again proves my point.

                You express no even-handedness or effort at reconciliation. All one way traffic of blame.

                • Bemused

                  Dear F

                  I would say this person has two large chips on his shoulders and blames all non GCs for all that has happened to Cyprus, it seems he cannot comprehend it is 2017 and people have to move on and not be stuck in the past.

                • Arty

                  Go and find a decent history book and then read it instead of guessing.

                  • Frustrated

                    What a sad, pitiful and desperate response but as with your others, to be expected.

                  • Neroli

                    You find the history book if you can find a decent one, the problem is the church and school brainwashed you

                  • Slomi

                    who has written better stuff than Cypriot Greek writer ,Makarios Drousiotis .Who can tell better than those who are eye witness and Frustrated is one of eye witness of chaos in 1974 and many others here. You are wrong when one sees these honest truths by other cypriots.

                    • Arty

                      No he’snot. Find a REAL history book. Anyone you like you choose.

                    • Slomi

                      you have clash with your own GCs. Now this makes you unreliable.

                    • Neroli

                      Good point

                    • Neroli

                      There aren’t any real history books here, is not the stories they want you to believe!

      • Slomi

        Seriously speaking,you need to read correct history or not to read past histiry at all and focus on reality of today .Only living and accepting the reality of today can save this country as a ‘nation’. You should be a participant in saving your island .

        • Dynosavros

          The other way is present reality to be changed and then we will ask you to accept the new reality.!!!

          • braveheart

            What magician course have you attended that will allow you to “change the reality”?

          • Slomi

            Present is a reality, standing in front of you and looking boldly into your eyes. You will have to accept it.

        • Adele

          Well said Slomi.

          • Arty

            Wrong.

            • Adele

              Your opinion.

              • Arty

                Yes, I wrote that.

          • Slomi

            Thank you Dear Adele.

        • Arty

          You should stop posting/ lecturing on a subject you are clearly not learned at. I wad clarifying the CAUSE of any hatred that existed or exists. The reality is that Britain, Turkey and Tc’s conspired along with the Americans, using the Greek junta as a vehicle to invade Cyprus. End of story.

          • Red ken

            Wrong

            • Arty

              Gonzo.

              • Arty

                True.

          • Muffin the Mule

            You’ve been fed that nonsense for years. Turkey never needed anyone’s’ ‘instruction’ to invade. Maybe you’d care to answer the question why the US stopped Turkey invading in 1964 and again in 67. It was in 67 the Junta took over in Greece.

            • Arty

              I’ve dealt with you before when you more or less called me a liar, I proved you wrong and you wasn’t man enough to apologise.

              • Muffin the Mule

                I was right. When you’re fed that nonsense, nothing shifts it.

                • Arty

                  how was you right?

            • Neroli

              Well said

          • Neroli

            Your comment just shows how little you know and what you’ve been brainwashed with

          • Slomi

            All is a past.Gone with the wind. One has to live in present with “let it go”attitude.Those who donot do it, live in past are losers eventually.Hatred because of the past kills people internally.

            • Arty

              Why don’t you tell that to the Turks?
              Explain why they want to keep their military here.

        • Neroli

          They don’t listen, neither do they want to move on . The majority love to dwell and live with their hatred of the past

          • Slomi

            It is a very comfortable life Neroli. Surviving on EU funds , speaking out hatred about past, keeping past safe from any present compromise which can hurt any vested interest. It is a blessing to many lotus eaters.
            I had read the poem “The Lotus Eaters” by Tennyson in my school life and honestly speaking, I fee often now l,I am watching the word of this ever lasting poem in reality.
            Every country is not Iceland.

            Hateful is the dark-blue sky,
            Vaulted o’er the dark-blue sea.
            Death is the end of life; ah, why
            Should life all labour be?
            Let us alone. Time driveth onward fast,
            And in a little while our lips are dumb.
            Let us alone. What is it that will last?

      • Red ken

        False

        • Brian Whiffen

          agreed… these are the prattling of someone who has swallowed the GC propaganda all their lives, they are of the same ilk as those who support ISIS in that they are always right and the rest of the world is wrong,

      • Muffin the Mule

        Rubbish…the hatred was there before British rule. Quite simply because you all looked at historical Greco/Turkish wars and Ottoman rule. The British simply used that enmity to counter EOKA.
        Incidentally, if you are going to quote verbatim from a list of Wikipedia massacres in Cyprus perhaps you’d care to quote the next half a dozen too.
        The incident you refer to, although claimed by the British as unintentionsl was crass and reckless but you have to look into why those thirty five had to be escorted back in the first place. The event also took place immediately after a series of killings against the British including two women.

        • Arty

          The occupying force, Britain, was a legitimate target. Wether anyone was killed, I would very much doubt it. Saying that the British and their ally the TMT were running around the country killing and bombing, to stir up inter – communal trouble all part of the process to divide the country.

          • Neroli

            And your side wasn’t?? What about the Akritas organisation?? Of whom their sons are still trying today to run for power – Papadopoulos, Yorkhadis

            • Arty

              Cyprus is Greek Cypriot not Turkish Cypriot. We have been here for over 14,000 years the Tc’s were deported here by the ottomans in the 1570’s. They are here illegally. If you get these basic facts through your skull then you may understand what is happening here.

              • Frustrated

                The first inhabitants of Cyprus were Levantines and arrived from 10,000 BC onwards from what is now S.E. Turkey and Syria. The Mycenian colonists arrived 1,300 BC, You’ve got your dates wrong by about 11,000 years.

          • Muffin the Mule

            Are you seriously doubting civilians deaths during the campaign of 55-59?. What kind of blindness are you suffering from? It’s a historical noted fact and indeed I was there at the time.
            Typical of you to stay it was all done by others but your own.

            • Arty

              What do you expect when one is fighting for their freedom, innocent lives may have been lost, but which struggle has there not. The British kill more innocents in a day than what Cypriots killed in 5 years.

      • Neroli

        Why do you keep repeating the same thing as if the GCs were blameless!! You did horrendous things to the TCs and to the British with your idea of enosis

    • Slomi

      True.

      • Arty

        False.

    • Ozay Mehmet

      Good summary, esp. The final paragraph.

    • Pullaard

      We have among all our commentators two who stand out as being genuine, literate, able to put into the words which the rest of us try. John Mavro gets a bit excited, but don’t we all, and he expresses our feelings so well. Frustrated, surely, should meet with his friend Gavin and get him to become a Columnist (CM,DM or Reuters). Frustrated’s comments/analyasis are worthy of more than CM.

  • Tamer Muftizade

    I believe GC side has never understood nor are they willing to understand the complexity of the Cyprus Problem. Over the years and time and time again consistently GC has shown their agenda to be completely something else. In simple language their view point has been “Us & Them”.

    So be it…

    It is best that each side go their own way but remain loving neighbours. Otherwise as we have seen in the last 50 years and change…complete waste of time and a survival kit for the hardliners.

  • Pullaard

    After Crans-Montana the UN Secretary General should publically wash his hands in a bowl of water to symbolise the end of UN participation in this fiasco.

    • Arty

      Last time someone in authority washed their hands in a bowl of water, someone got crucified.

      • Muffin the Mule

        The rest of Cyprus will…

    • Slomi

      He is assigned to complete this task, This unfortunate man.

  • Disruptive

    Not a surprise. Cypriots are going for failure with talks as a default option.

