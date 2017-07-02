Congratulations to Larnaca, Paphos take heed

July 2nd, 2017 Letters, Opinion 4 comments

With reference to the article ‘Larnaca set to gain from beautification drive’ in the Cyprus Mail, 30 June 2017, I would like to congratulate the Larnaca municipality on this brilliant initiative. I hope that our progressive and environmentally aware Mayor of Paphos will follow suit and encourage all municipalities in the Paphos District to do likewise, as most towns, villages and roads currently look like a cross between Las Vegas and the Wild West! Bad enough for residents to view on a daily basis but what sort of impression must tourists get when all the beautiful views, scenery and old buildings of Paphos and its environs are obscured by huge and garish signs for property developers, hotels/resorts, car hire companies, restaurants/tavernas etc etc?
Whilst on the subject of visual pollution I would also hope that the issue of escalating noise pollution is nipped in the bud – I am referring specifically here to the “music” generated during the late evenings in the Latsi area which often continues into the early hours of the morning. Of course people must relax have fun and enjoy themselves but please do it at a decibel level at which those who live in the area can sleep with their doors and windows open in the summer in a healthy manner for themselves and the environment without using air conditioning.

Keith Watkins, Neo Chorio Pafou

  • Geoffrey Aswani-Calver

    Agree totally in keeping with the village boy mentality who believes that we
    are influenced by garish billboards. Then when did a Cypriot care about his country? Rubbish everywhere you go ,overflowing rubbish bins,litter,food stuck to tables because they eat their souvlaki etc with hands and leave bones on floor,table etc.
    Larnaca has shown it can be done

    • Debra Manzi

      Geoffrey
      You have such strong opinions and are very rude in your delivery.

      Regards

  • Alan Jones

    Must say I was very frustrated with Paphos last month. The roadworks stopped me going to the shops I needed. Paphos airport is horrible. I love Coral Bay but will book Larnaca airport and travel across country to get there.

  • Joy16

    Fantastic. All next to an ad for Lufthansa showing a still of a young lady leaning against a brick wall wearing shorts, next to a life size poster of an orangutan, selling tickets to fly to USA for 409 euros.
    says it all really.
    everywhere is a p?ss hole these days. seems to be the quality of life we can expect, as depicted in the movie, “Back to The Future”, made in 1984 and released in 1985, where the character Biff runs the town now.

