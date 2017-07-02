Congratulations to Larnaca, Paphos take heed

With reference to the article ‘Larnaca set to gain from beautification drive’ in the Cyprus Mail, 30 June 2017, I would like to congratulate the Larnaca municipality on this brilliant initiative. I hope that our progressive and environmentally aware Mayor of Paphos will follow suit and encourage all municipalities in the Paphos District to do likewise, as most towns, villages and roads currently look like a cross between Las Vegas and the Wild West! Bad enough for residents to view on a daily basis but what sort of impression must tourists get when all the beautiful views, scenery and old buildings of Paphos and its environs are obscured by huge and garish signs for property developers, hotels/resorts, car hire companies, restaurants/tavernas etc etc?

Whilst on the subject of visual pollution I would also hope that the issue of escalating noise pollution is nipped in the bud – I am referring specifically here to the “music” generated during the late evenings in the Latsi area which often continues into the early hours of the morning. Of course people must relax have fun and enjoy themselves but please do it at a decibel level at which those who live in the area can sleep with their doors and windows open in the summer in a healthy manner for themselves and the environment without using air conditioning.

Keith Watkins, Neo Chorio Pafou