Guterres deeply sorry, wishes the best for Cypriots north and south (Update 3)

July 7th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, FRONT PAGE, News 289 comments

Guterres deeply sorry, wishes the best for Cypriots north and south (Update 3)

(CNA)

After ten days in Crans-Montana Switzerland, and around 15 hours of non-stop negotiations in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that went on into the early hours of Friday, the Conference on Cyprus ended in failure.

In a brief news conference at around 3.15am Cyprus time, Guterres announced that he was “deeply sorry to inform you that despite very strong commitment and the engagement of all the parties… the conference on Cyprus was closed without an agreement being reached”.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the leaders of the two communities the EU, Greece, Turkey and the UN team led by Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide, “and to wish the best for all the Cypriots north and south”.

Guterres said Eide had “done everything possible” to bring closer the positions of the different delegations. “Unfortunately an agreement was not possible and the conference was closed without managing to bring a solution to this long-lasting problem,” he added.

In response to questions, the UN chief said the conference was closed “but that does not mean that other initiatives cannot be developed in order to address the Cyprus problem but this conference was closed, unfortunately without results”.

He said the United Nations role was that of a facilitator and “we will always be at the disposal of the parties”, should they reach a point where they wanted to try again for a settlement “if that would be the case”.

According to Reuters, diplomats said Turkey had appeared to be offering little to Greek Cypriots wanting a full withdrawal of Turkish troops from the island, although the Greek Cypriots had indicated readiness to make concessions on Turkish Cypriot demands for a rotating presidency, the other key issue.

Guterres finally called a halt at 2 am  Swiss time after a session marred by yelling and drama, a source close to the negotiations said, according to Reuters.

He declined to elaborate on what exactly had caused the talks to collapse, but said there was still a wide gap between the two delegations on a number of questions.  “I would not isolate a particular issue,” Guterres said.

According to Reuters, the UNSG appeared tired and downcast as he announced the collapse of the talks to a handful of journalists at an impromptu news conference that lasted only three and a half minutes.

 

  • Cat Cloudwatching

    Ok, enough with the politicians. Call in the psychologists. This has just turned clinical.

  • HighTide

    You don’t quite understand what direct flights to Ercan mean. Many Turkish Cypriots and foreigners arrive in Larnaca to travel on to the TRNC. That is not a circumvention, it’s perfectly straight forward. Flights via Turkey to proceed to Ercan without touching down have happened a few times in the past, very seldom now. For outward travel from Ercan it is impossible since everybody has to disembark at Atatürk airport for security checks.
    Aside from that, direct flights mean free air travel with any airline from anywhere, something that will happen in the near future when the TRNC has been recognized by a few other countries.

    • Mickey Swains

      What I am saying is that it is not a major issue when as long as 14 years ago I was on a flight to London Heathrow from Larnaca which had a London bound Young Turkish Cypriot couple.
      They have folks in Famagusta which they were visiting and they told me it was much more convenient for them to use Larnaca airport. Larnaca being nearer to Famagusta than Errcan.

      • HighTide

        I have done both. This is a personal decision. The majority still prefers Ercan. There is not much time gained to go via Larnaca. It takes the same time to travel from there to the TRNC as the extra time for landing in Turkey. Plus there is a taxi bill much higher than the bus from Ercan into town.
        It all depends on the deal one can get from an airline. In winter there are bargains to be had via Larnaca as well as through Turkey. You win some, you lose some.
        What we want to have is competition of global airlines for slots in Ercan that is currently enlarged for future developments.

      • HighTide

        Not important but: Famagusta – Ercan 50km, Famagusta – Larnaca 80km

    • Mickey Swains

      Yes,I agree with you when you say the TRNC will begin to be recognize much sooner than we realize.

  • Martin Smith

    This is a Sad day for Cyprus, we don’t live in 1974 anymore, all over the world people live together with others from all over the world with different traditions and religions. Why can’t Cyprus ? I am sure that most native Cypriots would like the island reunited so they can prosper together on this beautiful island, the talks had got so far this time,lets just hope the two leaders get back together soon and try again for the good of Cyprus

    • Mickey Swains

      Why go into something entirely untried like re-unification when the existing system of parallel governments North and South has been working well for the last 34 years?

      • Cat Cloudwatching

        If your definition of ‘working well’ is keeping people from going back to their houses, then I don’t know what to say. Cyprus is a very small island, and people have roots in both north and south. We DON’T WANT to live in parallel.

        • HighTide

          These roots get thinner and thinner.

    • HighTide

      You should have understood from this latest episode that most native Cypriots would indeed like a settlement. What seems to have escaped your attention is the gap between the two sides on the conditions. Nothing new there, it has been like this since 42 years.

    • graywolf

      I mean , scotland wants separate country, bask, catalonia , czech republic wanted it and got it , so why europe and usa insisting on this unification? There is an ulterior aim here, i think. We all know what. This peaceful existance is nice in books but look at this forum, you think these people want to live side by side?

      • HighTide

        Actually, nobody really cares. They just don’t want to be bothered.

        • graywolf

          Believe me, they care, they=state departments of UK, germany, frwnce, usa etc… they like to play power games, dominate people. Thats why you have all these wars in middle east, there is oil and money also. Note the hige oil, gas deposits next to cyprus, lebanon, israeil. They want to take over that. That is the game. On top of that, they(west) want a separate state for kurds. They decide who gets what. Well in this case it didnt work. Good luck , good bye.

          • HighTide

            Terrible, the whole world is after us. How can we survive?

            • graywolf

              I thought greeks blame cia for tbe coup? Whole world not, only 3-5 ones with money and weapons to create wars..

    • Fred Yusuf

      Interesting that Turkish Cypriots live well in places like UK with their Greek Cypriot counterparts and yet in Cyprus that is not possible. There is a reason though. In the UK politically we are all equal, we learn the same subjects in schools, our teachers do not subject us into hating the other side and we speak the same language. All officials are obliged to treat us as equals in position of authority. Despite the efforts of both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot schools’ efforts to brainwash the kids to hate the other side.

      • Frederic Harakis

        It is correct what you say . What bothered me and still does is the brainwashing in the primary and secondary education. But leaving this aside for the moment as I do not think the failure of the talks was actually due to what you say. The proposalss from both sides appeared to me fair and they just needed some minor touches. However what changed the situation is the EU’s parliament to freeze the ascention talks with Turkey which came at a very inopportune time for the tals.It was inevitable that Turkey would have reacted with anger as the four freedoms, and in particular the one about population movements went by the board. Thus the harderning of positions and the consequential failure.So let’s leave the recriminations and see how and where we go from here as the status quo does noy benefit anyone.

        • Fred Yusuf

          The real problem was simply the Guarantees. It was suggested that the grace period could be reduced to 18 months, just so we can see that the new system is working effectively. Anastasiades stuck to his position of zero troops and sero guarantees from day one. With respect that was the position of Makarios in 1960 and even Clerdies demanded it in 1972. Imagine if we did not have it in 1974, what would have happened then?

          Anastasides all along said there has to be an agreement on Security and Guarantees seperately and yet he had no intention of compromising on it. Eventually he accepted that one fifth of a foerign force can come from the Guarantor countries which was really laugable. I believe Akinci’s offer of 15 year Temporary Guarantee was a good one and should have been negotiated to a lower figure, perhaps to a 5 year peiord to be reviewed. What did Anastasides do with this offer? He just ignored it. When Akinci repeated the offer openly for all to heartm his spokesman said Akinci was not being helpful. Ironically Chaushoglu accepted Akinci’s offer at the talks and was even ready to accept the UN proposal of 18 months temporary guarantees with the troops reduced to 650 in that period.

          I fear the EU and Turkish talks about joining the EU had nothong to do with it. Nor did the 4 EU fundamenta rights. Turkey has 3 of those all over EU by being in the customs union. There was an agreement regarding how many Turkish Nationals would be allowed in the new sytem and a figure of 1 Turkish for every 4 Greek Nationals was also agreed in principle beteen the two sides.

          Rotating Presidency was also agreed in principle. Returning Morfu was not and that wouldhave been agreed too given time.

          The only point not agreed was Security and Guarantees and the reason was Anastasiades decided not to compromise on those at all.

  • TC Alkan Volkan

    I AM THAT NOT SURPRISE. ARE YOU?

    • Mickey Swains

      No!

  • Muffin the Mule

    End of…..

  • Sonar

    It’s time to recognise the North of Cyprus, for 43 year’s of embargoes import ,export rules, no direct flights, banking through third party, and many more rule all designed to brow beat North in to submission, however contrary to belief the North has thrived. To the south I say there is a large market in the North let’s do some business, it will be for the mutual benefit of all cyprus.

    • HighTide

      Most of the embargoes have been circumvented, except for direct flights. They will also come in future. Banking is not a problem when using multinationals such as HSBC, Deniz and others. As fast and efficient as anywhere.

      • Mickey Swains

        In their wisdom the CM has deleted my comment in response to yours.

        • HighTide

          ???

  • Barry White

    Dust, feathers, and posturing can now settle down.

    As good a guess as any appears to be that Plan B to swing into motion with a referendum being held in the North on their two options. UN and /or EU observers for the referendum possibly in 2017, with implementation in 2018. 2018 with elections in the South – should be the usual puffing and shouting.

  • Alex

    The view from the South:
    Come and join us, we don’t have much of a plan nor have we worked out how we will finance the new Cyprus, but trust us.

    The view from the North:
    OK, but we will keep the foreign troops on our side because we don’t trust you.

    The view from here:

    First, present a vision of what it is we are trying to achieve and why islanders should vote yes. Carefully thought thru, properly financed, well-balanced in terms of equality and opportunties for all islanders.

    Second, explain to all islanders why exactly the vision is better for all who live here compared with where we are today.

    Third, demonstrate openly, how the plan will be executed, who will pay, how much it will cost and how long it will take.

    Fourth, gain support for the plan by rolling out many confidence-building measures on both sides of the divide that will give islanders a taste of what it may feel like to live in one Cyprus for 12 months before the final vote. If your plan is that good, it will be fine to try it out first.

    Fifth, cheer up for god’s sake, things can only get better…..

    • Barry White

      Alex, forward planning and assessing of consequences on any scale?

      Not strong points are they?

      • Alex

        Yep, Barry – a sorry state when islanders look outside to put right their problems…..

    • Lara Wagner

      i guess its over. no more talks. just time wasting.

      • Alex

        Until the next time…….

  • iuvcyprus

    Never in my entire life have I seen such hatred posted on this forum & you seek unification??? AS it stands at the moment it’s NEVER going to happen. People say “we will get our country back Cypriots have been here for 14,000 years” Yes they have both Greeks & Turks & other nationalities all under the Cyprus banner. Let’s get rid of the Brits occupying our land. Yes let’s do it & see the economy shrink even further, hundreds of jobs lost for ever, land wasting away, security & stability lost. And while were at it ask the United Nations to leave also after all they do absolutely nothing while they are here except get a good sun tan !!! . There presence could be better served somewhere else in world where they will be REALLY appreciated. Because let’s be fair when things don’t go as planned “blame the Brits” or “Why aren’t the UN doing more” are brought out & heard all over Cyprus (South that is) Most of you talk from a hole that is not necessarily in your head. Stop moaning about not getting your properties back. The mechanisms are there to achieve that, but you choose not to use it. Sell it ( you won’t live there under partition) & use the monies for your children’s education so they at least can understand what a mess their parents/grandparents left them.

  • Ambiguous

    The Greek side thought that we were going to roll over and give up our security. The Greek side thought that the Hellenic flag was going to be flying over Girne.The Greek side thought that there would be roadblocks outside TC villages again and they would be able to terrorise and humiliate anybody daring to leave those villages.
    The Greek side thought that they would be able to climb the Bes Parmak mountains and demolish the TRNC flag. Not so.
    I was so happy when I read on Twitter that Anastasiades had yet again walked away from the table in a huff…but this time took his ahstray with him. lol

    • john do

      Wow ! Really? U do realize we are in 2017 right? U do realize we are members of the EU right? Why would any reasonable person let a third power a power known for its violations on human rights a right to enter at will within an EU state? I say close the boarders and let the TC continue to suffer isolates take away their EU passports and then THEY will sit at the table as equals and not as the Sultans puppets enough with this this is cyprus not turkey nor greece get with the EU program or beg mainland turkey to feed u

      • Ambiguous

        You’re not stupid. Yes you’re right. it is 2017. But jack sh*t changes in the GC mentality. Guarantees stay. Don’t be so proud of you being in the EU. Your motherland joined by cheating and presenting false books and blackmailed the EU to let you in.

        • Cat Cloudwatching

          I think you have no clue about GC mentality. It has changed drastically in recent years. It may be 2017, but you still live in 1963. Hop into a time machine?

          • HighTide

            That “changed mentality” is not apparent in this forum.

  • MAT WIESER

    Reconciling harsh realities on the ground, internanional/constitutional law and divergent interests has never been easy. Especially when there is:
    a) Inexcusable lack of trust on both sides (it’s been 50 years since 60/70s)
    b) Completely different narratives in the public opinion, both on the past and the future
    c) Negotiations aimed at allocating geopolitical points and not really building a viable, equitable and functional state for the two communities
    d) Signals from many parties – behind nice diplomatic words – that reunification was not the only (or even the first) option….
    …then how could anyone square that circle?

  • Paranam Kid

    What a relief, no loss of face for anyone, no awkward reference to be put to the people, no interference with elections, and life can continue as before. Nothing new under the sun, everyone back to the usual grind.

  • Banker

    That’s it then. Both sides gonna turn the page. This is officially starting point of partition…

    • Lara Wagner

      both sides are better of separeted.

      • HighTide

        As they are since 42 years.

  • graywolf

    The issue is why UK gets to keep its illegal occupation of the island? Why not force them to leave? They have been there to create problems for middle east, imperialist plans to create wars, and control oil and people. They should leave the area. Isnt it interesting that not one mention of this in any meetings? Why UK stays in Cyprus?

    • HighTide

      You need some educating. The British bases are sovereign land of the UK under an agreement signed by the Republic. That’s why they have every right to remain there, like it or not.

      • graywolf

        You need education first. Well aparthiet in south africa was legal too, you cannot steal something then make a law and say it is legal, or bribe corrupt politicians of another country and create bases, it is illegal and it is a colony still since you hold land of a people, that is not british, get out. All british do from there, spy and create wars in middle east, then you wonder why they come back home to roast.

        • HighTide

          You cannot think straight. The British bases have not been created by law but by willing agreement of two parties, the Cyprus Republic and the UK.
          This is perfectly legal as many others such bilateral treaties. Nobody was bribed. If you have a gripe with Great Britain you must find something tangible not daydreaming.

          • graywolf

            Willing cyprus republic?? You UK bribed, cheated, pressured CP government. Let’ s have a referandum and see if the cypriots wants british soldiers who by the way, spy on all the governments around Med, while destroying countries. Creating wars in iraq, syria, and killing women children, of xourse they call it colledral damage, fancy word to lie and kill. Get out of cyprus. You never belonged here, why dont you leave ? You complain about immigrants then you go around other peoples countries and play games and destroy do you can make some money, control oil etc.

            • HighTide

              Send a letter to Theresa May. This is the wrong thread.

              • graywolf

                She is getting a registered mail from the scottish parliament and mr. Corbyn soon :)) so she is busy , try later :)))

              • graywolf

                She is busy with scottish parliament letters and labor party letter.

          • graywolf

            Why attack personally? You cannot argue with ideas? :)))

            • HighTide

              No idea was posted, just facts that you don’t seem to know.

              • graywolf

                Well if your cpacity cannkt digest it then of course. It is like talking to religious people during middle ages , explaining world is round, they would not listen or believe you, same here. Ignore facts, or pick and choice your own truths and make up things and blame others. Who cares? Frankly no one gives a damn.another meaningless meeting ended.

    • Sonar

      There is nothing illegal about the sovereign bases. The British are back in the cross hairs

    • Mike

      In my copy of the constitution the SBA’s are part of the treaty of establishment and as the name suggests Sovereign Base Area’s therefore as much a part of UK as Winchester, London or Edinburgh is. Do you really have an understanding of what a sovereign Base area is.

      • graywolf

        Do you understand how empires work? You used power to conquer a land, killed its people, abused it. Now you think you own the place? No. Just like you were forced out of india, which was your “land” in the empire, sooner or later, you will get out. You have rights to london, winchester etc. but no sir, no rights to cyprus. That was another era, and you only hold it for less than 100 years. Cyprus had to sign it since they were weak and wanted independence. Times are changing. Even your king, queen’ s family ancestory changes. You bow to one family then Bow to another 100 years later.

    • cyprus observer

      such a waste of time your comment. It is sovereign British territory…get over it.

      • john do

        The brits are responsible for this mess we are in their foreign policy their greed colonialism the cause of this devide now they wipe their hands clean have inputed 0 on the talks only using their bases to monitor the middle east carry out attacks and serveilance and pretend they still playing with the big boys.brits (its goverment) have always been a bunch of [email protected]@t. We should scrap any agreements made and tell them to f off back to their shitty little island thats what i think

      • graywolf

        Not really, you got out from india, or forced out, so sooner or later, you will get out, does it hurt to be a little island after an empire.? Get over it. I know it hurts to be a little side kick to usa 🙂

  • Caulkhead

    Where is John Mavro when we need his wise words?

    • SuzieQ

      I was thinking the same!

  • Alex

    The 3 reasons for their failure;

    1) lack of leadership
    2) lack of leadership
    3) lack of leadership

    • Mike

      Not to mention Statesmanship, ability to foresee, having forethought, recognising common good etc. But you are right.

    • Steven Roberts

      …..and a 4th reason is the malign and negative influence of the “Motherlands” (aided and abetted by the British) who have never cared about the interests of Cypriots, just their own selfish strategic interests.

    • Fred Yusuf

      You left out 100 years of brainwashing by schols to hate anything Turkish. Now there is a real reason.

      • Frederic Harakis

        It applies both ways unfortunately.
        But why all these recriminations as it serves nothing. Going back decades and blaming this one or the other one serves no purpose, leave it to the historians to analyse.
        Where do we go from here? Obviously re-unification is a dead duck. So what is left? Agreed partition I suggest, as it should have been discussed in the first place and would have saved time and money. This would give the North the desired recognition and for the south closure and maybe some land back.The North has to think about EU membership and local currency and the South about setting a real democracy with proper borders in land and sea. I do think either party will not be absolutely happy but they should better stomach it.
        The most important matter is the primary and secondary education. The implicit braiwashing about what the Greeks did to us and what the Turks did to us must be erased from the books.

        • Fred Yusuf

          Frederic it does not apply to both sides. Turkish Cypriot teachers are far more progressive than their Greek Cypriot counterparts. It is not just what is in the books, it is what the teachers say in the classroom too. It is also the the system itself. When a poem is not allowed to be included in the classroom becasue it has been writen by a Turkish Cypriot, then you kow you got a problem. But your analysis is good regarding the future. There are two alternatives though. We could have agreed partition or a confederation too. But I suspect the Greek Cypriots leadership would even object to confederation so agreed partition it will be. Certainly land should be given back as well as all those who lost land on either side of the devide after the agreement should also be compensated. The we can all have closure and move on.

          • Frederic Harakis

            1. Re: reasons for failure, I will check it up from whatever sources I can get hold of and see. It might well be that you have a point. Regarding the 4 freedoms, I have been voicing the same argument in writing and orally so I fully agree on this point
            2. I do not know first hand what is going on in the Turkish schools but what is going on in greek schools was discracefull. They tell me that they changed the syllabus recently and that there no anti turkish propaganta in the army.

            I ll be in Cyprus by Monday and no doubt the breakdown will be the talk of the town. I would like to be reasonably informed because I do not wish to concur or not with views because of ignorance.

            All the best, your comments were civilised and rational and informative irrespective as to whether I will or not agree after I educate(!) myself on the breakdown

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    GC maximalist position on guarantees and troops was unacceptable. The Turks offered to reduce the troops and review the guarantees in, say, fifteen years to see how the bbf worked. The majority of GC political parties and the National Council do not believe in bbf and did not want a solution. They got the result they wanted. The UN should withdraw the peacekeeping troops on the island. The two sides will soon start cooperating about security.

    • Mong Hlop

      The monkey enclave will remain just that

      • Fevzi Ogelman

        And you will have guarantees and forty thousand troops breathing down your neck.

        • Mong Hlop

          enjoy the harem, happy BJs to the sultan

          • CH

            no. what just happened is a South Cyprus and a North Cyprus. There will be international recognition.

            • Mong Hlop

              when turkeys will fly

              • CH

                believe me it’s happened. I don’t want it to be, but this is what has just happened. It could be worse, the North may become part of Turkey, so take it for what it is.

              • HighTide

                They already did. In fighter jets.

      • Vladimir

        GCs wanted to completely remove Turkish troops to come back to Varosha and other cities and throw away Turks, and if Turkish troops would come back to defend TCs, then miserable GCs would cry for help from EU claiming that Turkey attacked EU))))
        Who believes GCs after many decades of scamming?

        • Mong Hlop

          a smart ass who knows exactly what the GCs want. But then apes rule the enclave. Happy BJs to the sultan moron

          • Vladimir

            ))
            You are like an open book, only lazy one won’t be able to ‘read’ you))

  • Joe

    So happy that Turkish troops are to stay to protect us.

    • Alex

      From what?

      • Mike

        I must assume from Anatolian Settlers and any Greek Cypriot having the audacity to politely ask for his or her land, house and posessions back.

        • Vladimir

          Exactly – that was the reason why sneaky GCs insisted on complete removal of Turkish troops, and Akinci was smart enough to quickly realize that this would be the end for his nation. The reunification didn’t go through because GCs wanted too much…

    • Arty

      From what?

    • ostio

      From what?

      • Cat Cloudwatching

        From ourselves of course. A mental case always needs someone to protect them, before they do something stupid. Cyprus, the giant mental asylum.

  • costas

    The TCs had a glimmer of hope. Now their future is even more bleak,that’s something the trnc tourism boardwould never confirm,once a pseudo state, always will be

    • Fresh

      The greeko had there last chance and as always f..ked it up , now get ready Full recognition of the TRNC or82 province of Turkey,

      • Mong Hlop

        Enjoy the sultans harem moron

        • HighTide

          Envious?

      • Arty

        You get ready, an invading army is a legitimate target, I will set my house on fire. Scorched earth coming to you soon.

        • Fresh

          Mate you need help

          • Arty

            No you do.
            Go check it out, an occupying force is a legitimate target, do you expect me and others to accept the situation, as Cavusoglue said, this is the last chance for reunification, therefore we have to take different steps to get out land back. The Cypriots have been on this island for over 14,000 years, do you honestly think that we will give it up so easily?

            • Fresh

              Er YES

              • Arty

                Don’t start crying when it all starts up, there’s no going back, you’ve been warned. Instead of accepting a reunification deal you accepted a death wish.

                • Fresh

                  So your going to come over to the north and burn houses is that what your saying? 😂😂rember what happened to the greeko that tried to take the flag down

                  • Arty

                    Only my house, it is my house I worked hard to build my house. You opted to live in it by slaughtering and ethnic cleansing. You must not forget an occupying army is a legitimate target. look it up.

                    • Red ken

                      You couldn’t light up a cigarette you gonzo.
                      You just full off hot air.
                      But I admit you are entertaining .carry on

                    • Arty

                      You are talking to yourself Gonzo.

                • Ambiguous

                  hehehhe you are funny farty.

                  • Arty

                    The Greeks booted you out of Greece, and we booted the Brits out of Cyprus. It’s time for decolonisation again.

                    • Ambiguous

                      You’re so funny. You keep talking about “your property”. You must be in your seventies. Come on then, dig up your rusty Lee Enfield rifle.

                    • Arty

                      No need for weapons.

                    • Ambiguous

                      just a box of matches? Yes, you’re good at arson.

                    • Arty

                      No, but after what you did to those 175 women and children you trapped in a basement in Cizre and set fire to we are quickly learning.

            • CH

              There will be an internationally recognised South & North now. That’s what’s happened. You want any land back, then go and live in the South or North.

              • Arty

                No, there won’t.

                • CH

                  I hope there won’t, but where is everything pointing? worse case scenario is the TC move down to the South and live the other Cypriots in order to keep their culture while the North becomes 100% part of Turkey with Turkey’s culture as the dominant force. As long as there is TC in the North there may be “hope” (what ever is left of it now) but where’s the signs pointing towards?

            • HighTide

              Always under foreign rule.

              • Arty

                As I said you are a legitimate target under the Geneva convention.

                • HighTide

                  Get your slingshot practice.

                  • Arty

                    Will do.

                    • HighTide

                      Poor singing birds.

      • john do

        EU doesent want turkey in so keep dreaming of recognition no one in their right mind would let the Sultan through the back door

        • john do

          A true cypriot would not accept guarantors since the opening of the boarders TC have benefited and taken their rights as EU citizens and Cypriot citizens without any problems. Furthermore they have enjoyed increased tourism as well as funding from the EU the GCs have received none!!! No reasonable person wants turkey to have military power on the island its unfair for the rest of the majority who are members of the EU!! We dont want any powers here at all if u want turkey move to turkey then!!

          • Lara Wagner

            a true cypriot, what are u talking about? there two giant UK bases. apprently u missed to add them to your statement. GC have received none?! See democracy does not mean the majority has a right to obress the minortiy. havent heard of that?

            • john do

              How are we oppressing the minority hahah here minorities have EQUAL rights does the same apply to your motherland? Why dont u give the kurds rights instead of subjecting them to cultural starvation torture loss of identidy e.t.c am a cypriot and proud i will not be turkfied do u understand NO foreign power should be on this island no greek turk or brit they can all [email protected]@ off

    • Vladimir

      They will open Varosha and other places for tourists and your unemployment rate (already being one of the highest among EU states) will skyrocket. By the time you discover gas (if any) they will pass by and drill down to generously share your benefits.
      How is your mom, btw? Did you check your DNA? You may wanna change your side some time soon to become TC)

    • graywolf

      Who cares. They are healthy, they got sun, sea,and food. EU is bankrupt organization, they dont like greeks and cyriots for not paying back loans. So you think they want another group to join? No. Frankly they want to kick greece and cpr out but cant.

  • Hans Köhler

    Information of the negotiations has been on very low level during the whole process in the rest of Europe. Ordinary people has not through media had much information of issue and the common interest of the result is really low. Sadly to say the same can be said about the politicians and decisionsmakers within EU.

    Believe that a good result need a wider context and hard pressure from EU not this low interest of your “tiny” island , Opinions among decisionmakers and among ordinary people are that the problems about Your divided island is something taking place in the outback of the world. With not much relevance to their life.

    A new start of negotiations have to start after the issue has got a higher priority
    among descionsmakers in the rest of Europe. That process has to be finished
    before a new start ,

    Cypriots and especially your politicians and media have take a new approachto the issue and look to the problems with an euopeen view.

    Start to change that view before new negoations begins.

    • Veritas

      Unfortunately, the interest for the Cyprob from the rest of Europe and the International community in general, was lost after 2004.

      • Hans Köhler

        You are right that much of the interest in Europe deminished many years ago. That is a reason to start activities to build up a new interest especially from important international politcal forces.

        The interest for Cyprus had a rather high level when Your financial crisis occured. I noticed when very few efforts and rather odd explanations of how Cyprus government looked
        on your place in the world. Believe that many outside Cyprus
        got an rather surprised view of how You looked upon Your importance.

        Time to start a campaign about your actual situation and what You really want to achieve

        • CH

          my friend, it’s been 43 years, there is no time to start again… There’s a South and there’s a North, much like once there was an East & West Germany, Cyprus will go down the same road, only to (may be) unite in the future some time. There will be 2 countries in Cyprus.

        • HighTide

          There is always great interest in major bankruptcies.

    • Tony Andrews

      yes interesting. Certainly the powers to be, over and above Turkey must want this. For instance, sanction Turkey heavily (like all do to Russia), and we see if they don’t look with different view. But of course other reasons at play, and trading with them is worth more now. Double standards I say where money talks bull kaka walks. How can they preach democracy, when it teaches you it is just as corrupt.

      Also I think send in ordinary people to the negotiating table. Lets see what the fuss is really about…
      and you never know. They just might be able to do good! 🙂

  • Yani

    Speakin for myself!!
    hello IPC…

    .

  • Tuner Raif

    Cyprus negotiations has never been as close as it has been some of us had a bit of hope and was wishing that there would of been an agreement it has been a big blow to some what a shame.

    It looks like there will never be an agreement so this will go on and on just the way it has been.

    What a shame for all the Cypriots what a let down there was a slight hope that we could of united for the Island’s shake there has been a big pot of gold that everybody TC/GC citizens all could of had a bit of it.

    No one is a winner everyone is a looser what a F*****G shame.

  • Neroli

    How sad but not suprising

    • Rory Keelan

      Agree sadly

  • kypselian

    Role played very well by Anastasiades. He is a lawyer and he knows what he is doing. I always trusted him that he will never do a concession for a humiliating agreement or a surrendering agreement. Anastasiades knew very well that Turkey does not want an agreement. They do not want to lose control over Cyprus and North, and TCs were claiming that GCs do not want a solution. So he cornered them. He told them we accept rotating presidency. We accept not to get back the land. He accepted only to get part of Morphou. The only thing he told them that GCs want is: For Occupation to get out of Cyprus. Greeks accepted, UK accepted, GCs accepted and even TCs accepted… and guess who said no?: THE SULTAN! He shot himself in the leg.
    Now I want to see:
    1- What they will do now given they were threatening that this is the last chance?
    2- Will anyone blame the sultan for ending their opportunity to EU accession?

    Life goes on… RoC is in Europe. We live…. I just feel sorry for the TCs

    • Fresh

      What you on it sounds good can I have some

      • Mong Hlop

        Happy BJs to the sultan

    • CH

      but Turkey offered to remove all troops provided the Greece removes all troops as well, but the guarantee system will still remain in place. What will happen is there’s another Civil War?

      • kypselian

        if they offered this, there would have been an agreement. What they offered is to review the troops after 15 years not to remove them.

        • CH

          but that in contrast to Greece wanting a 100% removal of the Guarantee system. It’s this 100% removal of the guarantee’s that’s the issue, if Greece agree’s to keep the guarantee system, then Turkey will remove 100% of the troops provided Greece does as well.

          • kypselian

            no Turkey said they will only review troops after 15 years

    • Mr. Grumpy

      You should feel sorry for us, the Greek Cypriot refugees, who lost everything and never got anything back. And by the way, we are not all dead yet.

      • kypselian

        dont ever think that Turkey want or the TCs want to give anything back. they stole everything and the most they “offered” is part of Morphou in return they wanted: recognition, presidenacy, 4 rights, gas, etc… sometimes we have to take the loss in order to recover.

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      RoC is a joke, butchered and in tatters since 1963. Enjoy your RoC. As for Anastasiades, there is a reason politicians SHOULDN’T be lawyers.

      • kypselian

        yes we are enjoying the Roc which you and your masters in Constantinople are dreaming to become part of EU like us. keep dreaming.

  • GS_EV

    There was no gain for Turkey but all risks. Other than ability to buy gas from Cyprus (not for free), what Cyprus offered to Turkey was total loss. No troops no intervention right. There will be no Turkish bases permanent like the ones of UK. EU parliament suggested today to end negotiations for EU membership for Turkey. Such a great time. So what exactly Turkey could have benefited out of this agreement? All risks to TCs, they wouldn’t have any protection.

    • SOKRATIS

      The talks were for your information about the formation of an agreement for the benefit of the lawful citizens of the sovereign Cyprus Republic and not for the benefit of he republic of Turkey. And yes, the so called military “protection” that you allegedly need for protection, is to protect the loot you have stolen and illegally enjoy and want to be sure that no legal owner comes to your door step and asks for it. You want to make sure that it remains yours and you will feel uneasy if the occupation army leaves. In other words you need the protection of the aggressor, the thug of the middle east Turkey to safeguard the loot. This is food for thought.

      • GS_EV

        Are you talking about me? I assume you meant TCs. Whose territory it was for British bases? Were they also stolen from GCs? You really are thinking Turks would leave the island without having any security for their fellow people? You are clearly part of the problem, because you see Turks have no rights in Cyprus.

        • Andro Athan

          Turks have no rights in Cyprus but TCs have all rights in Cyprus. Turkey is occupying power and it looted from Cyprus as much as it looted from Syrian oil.
          What is right should be stated
          By the way, I am not GC

          • HighTide

            What was “looted” from Syria, other than 3 million refugees?

            • Arty

              Oil.

              • HighTide

                Rubbish.

                • Arty

                  So those hundreds of oil tankers that were blown up by the Russians was all a dream?

                  • HighTide

                    Turkish tankers blown up by Russia? You must be delirious.

                    • Arty

                      Search for this; EWS
                      Dramatic pictures show ISIS oil convoys in Syria being pulverised by Russian air strikes

                    • HighTide

                      You are confused. Turkey is an ally of western powers to combat the IS.
                      It is their material that was hit, none of Turkey. If you wish to throw dirt you have to come up with something real.

                    • Arty

                      2,000 oil tankers snaking their way to Turkey were blown up by the Russians.

                    • HighTide

                      Nonsense. This is an internal Syrian issue.

                    • Arty

                      Next you will be denying that a Turk shot the Russian ambassador on TV.

                    • HighTide

                      Not all your lies are wrong.

                    • Arty

                      What lies?

                    • Arty

                      You are incredibly dumb if you can’t see what happened in Syria, how can you deny something that there is video evidence to?

                    • HighTide

                      Silly. What you may see there are IS vehicles, a few hundred of them, bombed by the US. Nothing to do with Turkey.

                    • Arty

                      What you are seeing there are 2000 oil tankers that were coming in and out of Turkey and they were wiped out by the Russians.

                    • HighTide

                      2000 oil tankers, yeah my left foot.

                    • Arty

                      Is that what you use for a brain?

                    • HighTide

                      Why would I wish to copy you?

                    • Lara Wagner

                      thats what the orthodox want. i guess they see russia as their orthodox godfather who will destroy turkey for them. haha gülmek ten gecilmiyor

              • Andro Athan

                if any person denies this fact, then, he/she should spend more time to learn from other sources. The truth is sometimes painful to accept but good human being would always seek it.

          • graywolf

            Learn history, then discuss it here.. greek sode said no for the 2004 UN peace agreement. So dont cry npw.

            • Andro Athan

              if you know as much as I know about history, you won’t write what you wrote. It is always better to be a good human being than a member of a religion or a nation or a group that is falsifying truth.
              I am sure that you would also deny the Armenian Genocide, if you do, then, we better stop here. It is useless to speak about anything.

              • graywolf

                Ohh again genocide card. Defend your ideas first instead of shutting people down. Fact, 2004 peace agreement , greek side said NO. Fact, 1974 coup bt gc, to join greece. And ethnic cleanse the island. You lost, no deal anymore. Enough with this non sense, look at this forum if yiu hate turks so much, why you want to live with them? That is the question. My guess is long term planning, they want to slowly ethnic cleanse, not in the old sense but with population growth. And then join with greece.

          • Lara Wagner

            its obvious that ur not from the island. have a nice stay. its lovly here 🙂

        • SOKRATIS

          If you really did not understand what I have said and what it was about then two things are possible. One you are pretending you did not understand because I was right and number two that you do not have the mental capability to really comprehend it. This is food for thought.

          • GS_EV

            Now personal insults, it didn’t take too long for you, isn’t it?

      • graywolf

        Well you lost when greek cypriot side decided the coup to join with greece. Game over. This none sense about joining both sides, why? Why force people that hate? Especially greek side hates turks, why want to join? So you can ethnic cleanse the island like crete during 1880s?

      • CH

        the TC’s remember the genocides and look to the remaining levels on EOKA B or groups like ELAM, plus their fanatic nationalists always loyal to Greece, that’s why the TC’s want protection, if there is another civil war, what will happen? As long as Turkey is there those threats don’t mean nothing to any TC. That’s the issue, look to the fanatical fools of cyprus that are the natonalist scum and all will be revealed.

  • Fresh

    Now we go into plan B , full recognition of TRNC,all embargos lifted to separate states.or we become the 82 provinces of TURKEY

    • Matt Lazarus

      82nd province of Turkey? Good luck with mad, megalomaniac Erdogan — military conscription, wars in eastern Turkey, wars in Syria, war in Qatar, and where next?

      • HighTide

        There is military conscription on both sides of the Cypriot border. Nobody is affected here by the war in Syria that is fought by dozens of countries, including Russia and the US. Last time I checked it was rather peaceful in Qatar. What’s next?

    • Arty

      What’s a trnc?

      • Fresh

        It’s the flags that you all see on the mountains 24/7 when you look north

        • Mike

          If you don’t live on the Island like the rest of us you may wish to know they are also on the mountains adjacent to Pomos looking South. You do seem to have a need to declare your identity in despoiling ways

        • Arty

          That sign just confirms that the thieving tcs live there in case we forget.

          • Fresh

            That sign confirms that you all got your butts kicked,and that tc will always be there

            • Arty

              Oh yeah Turks dropping napalm on old ladies and 16 day old babies how brave you are.

              • Fresh

                Greeks rapping old ladies,and baby’s kidnapin killing you want me to go on

                • Arty

                  Really is that the best BS you can come up with. No Greek will touch a filthy Turk with a barge pole.

                  • Fresh

                    That’s not what your mother and sister says

                    • Arty

                      The ones you raped include men as well.

                    • Mong Hlop

                      you are losing it ape

                    • Fresh

                      That’s not very nice thing to say now is it

        • Red ken

          Lovely views from the mountains, up there last night ,lovely

      • Mong Hlop

        aka monkey enclave
        aka sultan’s harem

    • Steven Roberts

      Two states is the lesser evil if its between these two outcomes…..

  • Fresh

    It still looks like Ayse is still on holiday

  • Lara Wagner

    the north cant be isolated forever. for decades the EU and UN were in favour of the greek side. i m asking myself whats gonna happen to us now? Some steps towards independence must be taking. No more useless meetings. Maybe the economic sanctions could be roled back as a first step. I guess it would be in both sides interest. clearly there is no future together.

    • Georgios Milopoulos

      You have no future with Turkey either.At least if you are T/c

      • Lara Wagner

        Catalonia in Spain shows how it can work. We are not to blame here and we can not pay the price the south causes. we can be good neighbours as we are now. lets hope for a better separted future for the two of us.

        • Arty

          We the south caused nothing. The Turks invaded Cyprus.
          BTW whose house do you live in?

          • Mike

            Or you could ask – on whose land is your house built?

            • Red ken

              You could also ask 100.000 people whit no title deeds in south whose land is your house built.?

          • Lara Wagner

            yeah i know that the greek think nothing happend…the turkish army just came out of nowhere. bye artiiiiiii

            • Arty

              Have you read The “Kutchuk/Denktash Plan”, 14 September 1963?

              • Lara Wagner

                how old are u sir?

                • Arty

                  Why?

                  • Lara Wagner

                    why not? I m i assume your a younger person, givin your comments. but i could be wrong. which would make it even worse sir.

                    • Arty

                      Erudite go answer my question.

      • graywolf

        Well what is your future? Be a russsian mafia black money launderer? Or bankruot greece taking in german eu loans more? What is your future?

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Balanced coverage CM…UNSG words are extremely measured. No time to play the blame game. The talks failed for multiple differences. Briefly, my summary:
    1) BFF Power-Sharing is dead…As UNGS put it, “other initiatives” may now enter the Agenda.
    2) this is Confederation, two mini-states on the island, each with its own government, as at present, able to determine its security, within agreed borders.
    3) the UNSG should be invited by both sides to facilitate agreed borders of the Confederation.

    • Georgios Milopoulos

      Have you asked Turkey before you propose this?Do you think Turkey accepting two states with boarders in Cyprus?

      • Lara Wagner

        why shouldnt they? have u missed that their aim is to unite the entire island. cyprus is not a big deal for turkey. they are more focused on other topics. at least cavusoglu was right and stood to his words that he will show good will. but how if the other side demans from day one the very same. every party on the table is anoyed.

        • Dynosavros

          The other side is not demanding anything.Is just asking return part of stolen land and a democratic state.

          • Red ken

            2004 you had your chance, now you lucky to get varosha back

      • Ozay Mehmet

        I speak for myself, you, too, should derive your own conclusions. Reason, not blaming, is the way ahead.

        • SOKRATIS

          Are you talking about ,Turkish Ottoman reasoning? This is food for thought.

          • Ozay Mehmet

            No, I was thinking Zero-Sum strategy. Give nothing, ask for everything.
            Was bound to fail.
            Time to change the strategy…go for win-win.

            • Dynosavros

              win-win? Correct give back at least the 50 per cent of what you got in 1974.this is a win win situation

              • Ozay Mehmet

                Greek side wanted it all. Now they get zero.

            • Arty

              Who wants our oil and gas?

              • HighTide

                Where is it?

                • Arty

                  Between your mum’s legs.

                  • HighTide

                    Hence not existing. Dream on and get a bit more civilized.

                  • Red ken

                    So it’s not your oil and gas than.
                    Unless you meant between your mum’s legs.?
                    You rude c..t

                    • Arty

                      Well it ain’t yours Gonzo.

                    • Red ken

                      You don eaven produce olive oil you gonzo.
                      Hahahaha .
                      Go on tell us how you going to take your stolen land back and punish them bad Turks, and save all wonderfully Greek monkey from bad Turks.hahahaha.
                      Or are you just going to apply for IPC

                    • Arty

                      IPC have no money. An occupying army is a legitimate target, and who is going to stop me setting fire to my house, I paid for it?

                    • HighTide

                      Good idea, but stay inside.

                    • Arty

                      Inside where?

                    • Red ken

                      If you going to do it next 7 days,let me know where and when,
                      I can do whit a good laugh .
                      Ps don’t forget your ID!!

                    • Arty

                      Sure Gonzo.

              • Ozay Mehmet

                What oil and gas? Keep dreaming.

                • Arty

                  So that rust bucket sailing in our seas is there for?

                  • Ozay Mehmet

                    Your seas?

                    • Arty

                      That’s right our EEZ.

          • gulumbra

            True reason has no ethnicity

      • HighTide

        They are already there. Not noticed?

  • Ron Aptroot

    Just absorb the Sint Maarten / Saint Martin model in the Caribbean , half Dutch , half French . A tourist paradise . Each part with its own identity and currency ( the Dutch dollars , the French Euros )
    Of course problems as well , but no hate like in Cyprus .
    Accept the insolvable situation and accept one island , two cultures . Take away the barb wire , the unfriendly border crossings ( if you can find them ) and let tourists ( the main industry for both ) enjoy the best of the Cypriot , Greek and Turkish hospitality and cuisine .
    Just market it as one ,, happy ” island . Let the population do it ,as the politicians are useless .

    • Fresh

      Ron very well said

    • Matt Lazarus

      A bit late for new proposals. In any event, this conference was never going anywhere. Turkish position has been clear since negotiations started 2 years ago — and it never changed. If anything, with Erdogan’s mad vision for a resurrected Ottoman empire, realistic, pragmatic solution became ever less of a possibility. In any event, Republic of Cyprus was not dismantled for some pipe dream.

      • graywolf

        Turks accepted the UN peace agrement in 2004! Now you are blaming Turks again? You either dont have.any logic or biased against turks. Or anti turk, simple. Cheers mate.

    • SOKRATIS

      You forgot something very important from your proposed “Caribbean” solution. Saint Marten and Saint Martin do not have an invasion army from a neighbor, namely Turkey a thug country that incidentally has problems with all its neighbors. If they pack up their illegal occupation army and leave us alone then, we the citizens of Cyprus can decide and solve our internal affairs in the sovereign Republic of Cyprus. This is food for thought.

      • Mike

        I agree that without the Turkish army and without incompetent politicians we would probably find a way forward however if divided into 2 states why would we care what army is on the other side. I find it strange that thousands of TC’s find it safe to cross and work or shop in the South but need Turkish troops to protect them when in their own area. What are they afraid of, Greek Cypriots or Anatolian Settlers. Perhaps they are not aware it is 2017 not 1091 so we will not be arguing over Jerusalem.

        • Arty

          It’s not the Tcs that they are protecting but the stolen land.

        • graywolf

          What are they afraid of? Let me think, 1974 greek organized coup to join with greece and ethnic cleanse the island, or this hateful forum shows it that most greeks or GCs hate turks, sp why greek want to join with turkish side, if they hate them so much? That is the real question you should ask yoruself, cheers and carry on 🙂

      • Geoffrey Aswani-Calver

        And quietly start killing them again? Are you too blinkered to remember the 1960s.
        If I were TC I would want Turkey to provide me with the comfort of their troops.
        Also,you should remember that only the GCs knew about these talks the rest have bigger fish to fry.

        • Arty

          The trouble was started by the TCS.

          • graywolf

            What are you talking anout? Gc started the problem by ethnic cleansing , coup in 1974! You ignore the real history of cyprus! Dont blame anyone else but yourself. You always wanted to join Gr.

            • Arty

              NO tcs was hurt during that insignificant coup that was over in a matter of days. Turkey has had 8 could since then. The was only ethnic cleansing by the Turks, over 200,000 Greek Cypriots were ethnically cleansed and over 6,000 Greek Cypriots slaughtered. Get your facts straight before posting your BS propaganda.

              • graywolf

                Come on man, be real, state the facts, greek side were stronger and ethnic cleanse the turks, killed over 10000 since 1960s. Same thng happened in crete im 1880s, read history boook. Why do you think no turks left on crete? There was 400000 of them there.

                • Arty

                  Pure BS.
                  There was a population exchange. Read a proper history book preferably non Turkish.

                  • Lara Wagner

                    what would u recommand? maybe a greek auther? haha

                  • graywolf

                    Crete? Learn your own history, read some objective books, even your allies british, france, they tell the story of ethnic cleansing from crete. No turks left. Go visit crete and telll me where are the turks? This is 1880s…

                    • Arty

                      Are you stupid or pretending to be stupid to wind me up?
                      Search for this on the internet; Population exchange between Greece and Turkey

                    • graywolf

                      You are confused again, population exchange was around 1920s. I am talking about 1880-90s…

                • Lara Wagner

                  exactly. this is what drives me crazy. they listen to their warmongerin priest, who ever since lie to them. commitend massacres and what so ever. and still its Turkey who is the bad guy. This is coming from people who went 8 x broke in their late history. So where is the BS now?

                  • Arty

                    Erudite you dumb f.

    • Mike

      Hispaniola much the same, Haiti on one side, Dominican Republic on the other.

      • Arty

        More good suggestions for the tcs to move to.

    • Neroli

      And maybe start trading again?

    • Arty

      The Tc’s can move there then.

    • Martin Smith

      It could work, but still the numbers of Turkish troops in the north could hinder them, we had often visited the north, enjoying the feel of going back in time, but on the last couple of occasions my wife has felt uncomfortable walking around Kyrenia in the evenings by the large number of what are obviously Turkish soldiers on down time,roaming the streets, not helpful for tourism?

  • Georgios Milopoulos

    Greek Cypriots must refrain of blaiming each other now.The coming period will be even dangerus.Turkey feels powerful and after EU parliament desition will behave like a crazy

    • Lara Wagner

      who tells u all that? are we facing the same reality? oh yeah never blame yourself. its always the other side. the same ideolgody is dominating the south politics from day one. we are part of this island with or without u.

      • Dynosavros

        Do you prefer G/cs to start blaming each other instead of Turkey’s refusal to accept a basic democratic state in Cyprus? Probably you are but we prefer to blame the invader not our own people.

        • graywolf

          2004 agreement was refused by your people. 1974 coup was done by your people. 1960s ethic cleansing attempt done by your people. Maybe it is time to think about past and analyze your people and decide eihet peace or just respect each other as two separate states. Maybe have free borders.

        • Lara Wagner

          i know greeks on the island and motherland do that 🙂 its always the others. 🙂

  • Veritas

    A very sad outcome, even though it didn’t come as a surprise. Time for serious reflextions is needed. Emotional blame games will not help.
    Cyprus will continue to be a prisoner of missed opportunities.
    I think the UN should issue an in depth analysis of the whole process so that we all could understand how far/close we are from each other.

    • Frederic Harakis

      You are right. What now?I think the so called velvet partion is on the cards?

      • Slomi

        Plan B? Or plan B can be to await the elections too . Playing with time at the expense of people through gratifying their selfish motives is something very easy . While Turkey was inclined for troops, there could be some demonstration of mature patience to let it through the prosess for final formalities. It is a made up tragedy .

    • Slomi

      Unfortunately ,it is a tragedy by design.

  • Georgeo Christou

    Well done everybody, good luck, my only concern is does it really need to take so much TIME, EFFORT by ALL PARTIES, and not to mention the cost !! Of these two years of wasted money, surely if the total sum of this failed exercise could honestly be calculated told to the World, would that money not served the hungry people and displaced persons from all over

    • Matt Lazarus

      With Erdogan behaving ever more erratically, it was not auspicious time to start negotiations with Turks. I could not understand why Anastasiades had agreed to talks with Erdogan and other Turks making claim Cyprus is, was and will be forever Turkish. I expect an infuriated Erdogan will send Turkish air force in daily military exercises over the island, its navy into Cypriot territorial waters, and there will be arbitrary arrests of Greek Cypriots who cross the border.

      • Arty

        EOKA C?

        • Caulkhead

          Confirmation if it was ever needed as to why the TC could not accept a sunset clause and only a review!

          • Arty

            This is the next step, as cavusoglu said there is no going back. You had your chance for reunification and you kissed it good bye. Do you honestly think that I and others will allow you to steal or land and homes?

            • Red ken

              All talk no action 43 years

              • Arty

                I agree time for the next move. Let me remind you what your main ape said,”there’s no going back”so get ready to pack your bags, the ape enclave is coming to an end Gonzo. You have outstayed your welcome.

                • Red ken

                  Please don’t let everyone wait for to long , everyone got things to do,so be kwik.
                  Ps don’t forget your ID ,you need to cross the border gonzo

      • divadi bear

        Matt Lazarus
        Please don’t put ideas into Erdogan’s head !
        We don’t war !!
        Try to be a bit optimistic.

        • Arty

          Germany is next. With over 5 million Turks living there a good percentage of the population. Turks don’t need much of an excuse to invade and take a large percentage of the land to make a new state, how about the TROG?

          • divadi bear

            Just as in Christianity, (catholics, prodestants etc). Moslems too have different “sects”.
            The Turks in Germany are of a peaceful, hard working group, with a few exceptions.

            Turks are appreciated in Germany and treated just as fairly as the native Germans. Germany will never forget how the Turks, and other Europeans, helped Germany after ww 2 to get back on it’s feet. Payment for their contributions are on-going.
            Principally, the only trouble with Turks in Germany are “feuds” between the Turks themselves which are mostly settled by a seudo-Turkish “court”.

            • Arty

              It doesn’t matter, the expansionist Turks don’t care all they want to do is take over the world.

              • divadi bear

                Arty
                Please don’t be silly I am a German retired here on Cyprus from Hamburg.
                Sorry but you know “nill” about that and you have racist undertones.
                I shall not be conversing with you any more. Basta !!

                • Arty

                  Racist undertones to whom?

              • Oh Come ON!

                Boy, you talk so much s*it! Do you kiss your mother with that stinking mouth?

                • Arty

                  Like it or lump it.

          • HighTide

            It does not get more idiotic than this. You need some sleep. A very long one.

            • Arty

              You really are clueless.

      • Geoffrey Aswani-Calver

        Stupid comment again from you.

        • Arty

          Wait and see.

        • Debra Manzi

          Geoffrey
          You have such strong opinions and are very rude in your delivery.

          I find this fascinating considering the fact that your Son Bill LeGrys of LeGrys Estate Agents Kent, contracted HIV many years ago. Following a trip to Dubai a few years ago it was confirmed that he now has AIDS. He only just disclosed this to Adam after deceiving him for many years.

          Your comments seem morally charged – but your son lives a Homosexual lifestyle and lives and lies about his AIDS.

          Your daughter, grandchildren all know this & hide the truth.

          Did you know this? If you did you should be more compassionate on this forum.

          If you didn’t where do you stand now?

          Regards

      • Lara Wagner

        are u really cypriot? or immigrant?

