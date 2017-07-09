Sour grapes and stalemate in Cyprus

July 9th, 2017 Cyprus, Opinion 64 comments

Sour grapes and stalemate in Cyprus

Heading towards stalemate, the two grim-faced leaders at lunch on Thursday, just hours before the talks collapsed

In the end it was not to be. In the early hours of Friday morning the UN secretary-general, tired and bedraggled, made a short statement that the conference on Cyprus was closed without agreement being reached.

The Cyprus problem had exhausted the poor man and it showed. More pressing problems in Korea required his attention, and he returned to his hotel for some much-needed sleep perhaps to dream of ‘how you solve a problem like Korea.’

Guarantors and guaranteed walked away to lick their wounds and to fight another day. In negotiations it is important to be able to walk away with no deal. They could not agree on guarantees and troop withdrawals. As always, the devil is in the detail and I am sure each side will identify the devil as being the other side.

In democratic terms, however, the outcome was predictable because the hearts of the people are not yet ripe enough for an agreement to come naturally. This is not sour grapes, but the truth is that any agreement would have been rejected anyway in one of the simultaneous referendums. So why all the fuss?

The talks were misconceived in that guarantees should have been discussed and resolved two years ago when the talks began if resolution of the issue of guarantees were a condition precedent to a solution. The two communities have diametrically opposite views on guarantees and security, and this should have been identified as a problem much earlier.

The position on the Greek Cypriot side is very clear. Thirteen years ago 75 per cent of Greek Cypriots voted no to a solution that included guarantees. Even though Mr Anastasiades himself led the ‘yes’ campaign in 2004, now he had to make a judgement as president and it had to be in tune with the majority of Greek Cypriot thinking on guarantees.

In his political judgement he would not have been able to get the Greek Cypriots to vote yes to a solution containing guarantees by Turkey. That is a judgement that I respect since the Greek Cypriots  would have been seriously undermined in the EU if he agreed a solution that was voted down in a referendum a second time.

The role of politicians in democracies is to reflect the will of the people. It is what politicians do and Mr Anastasiades is a consummate politician. The fact that his calculations may have included an assessment of his prospects in the 2018 elections if he followed one course rather than another is par for the course.

The position on the Turkish Cypriot side is the symmetrical opposite. The majority of Turkish Cypriots would not have voted for a solution without Turkish guarantees. Security is a real concern for many Turkish Cypriots. In some circles it is the only concern. The majority would have voted no to a solution that had no Turkish guarantees. In their view Turkish guarantees are necessary to protect them in case the agreements do not work out and to act as a deterrent. It is borne of realism and bitter experience both in Cyprus and more recently in Bosnia.

I do not myself agree with the need for Turkish guarantees because I believe that the right to request assistance from the international community should vest  with the Turkish Cypriot community and not with Turkey, not least because of legitimate concerns about Turkey’s wish to retain a foothold in Cyprus. But I can see the reason why there are many Turkish Cypriots who would not sleep soundly in their beds at night without guarantees. After all they may be right and I may be wrong, and since these are matters touching on fundamental rights, I respect their assessment of their security requirements.

All this sounds like one of the stories of old Nesreddin Hodja, the Sufi sage, who kept telling two warring families in his village –  the Turkish equivalent of the Montagues and Capulets –  that they were both right in their hatred of each other. When his wife sternly pointed out to him that it was not right for him to be so duplicitous, in order to avoid a confrontation with her, he replied that she too was right that they indeed could not both be right.

Yet the leaders were indeed both right. What were they supposed to do? If guarantees were retained, the Greek Cypriots would have voted against the solution, and if guarantees were abolished the Turkish Cypriots would have voted against. In chess this is called a stalemate and it is a most frustrating result that is often made worse because your opponent, realising he cannot win, deliberately plays for a stalemate to avoid losing. My late brother Conrad, who was chess champion of Cyprus a couple of times, used to play for stalemate on the rare occasions when I thought I was about to check mate him and it was extremely annoying when he succeeded.

I have a feeling that a kind of stalemate was played out at Crans-Montana, and when the acrimony clears, those of us who wish Cyprus well hope against hope that not all was lost now that each side has some idea of the concessions the other is prepared to make.

But how to solve what appears to be a classic Catch 22? The answer is to redefine the premise of the problem. Take the presence of British troops in Germany. The Germans do not seem to mind the presence of British troops. Likewise the British could not care less if their troops left Germany tomorrow. The fact is that relations between the two peoples are so good – German successes in the World Cup apart – that it does not matter one way or the other to either of them. This despite the terrible things they did to each other in World War II: among many other atrocities, the Germans bombed the hell out of London and the British burned Dresden.

Terrible things happened in Cyprus too but they pale when compared with the atrocities inflicted during World War II in Europe. Relations between the two peoples in Cyprus are not so good. There will be arguments and recriminations. There may even be crocodile tears. But there is a way forward. The people need a change of heart so that it is no longer a question of whether guarantees and troops are required than that they are no longer an issue.

The Treaty of Guarantee will then go sunset clause or not if it has not been terminated already. I happen to think it can now be treated as having terminated by a change of circumstances independently of any agreement.

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Sel Boy

    Been looking at north cyprus news for a while, seeing various comments – right and wrong. My father was a turkish cypriot – yes, he was born there – making him a cypriot !!!!

    I was born in England, my mother is English, giving me dual nationality. Of course I am going to be biased towards the turkish cypriot way of thinking, but, its now 2017 and times moved on. Whoever did what to who, wherever anyone now lives, this is how it is. You can’t go back in time and keep going on about this is mine, thats not yours anymore. Both sides are letting themselves down. The turkish cypriot side for trying to still get by with stupid embargoes being put on them and trying to solely rely on Turkey. The greek cypriot side for believing they are the only legitimate side and no one exists beyond them.
    Want some examples of times changing – Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia to name 2. I’m not talking about war or fighting, I’m saying 2017.
    Its pretty obvious to anyone with more than 1 brain cell that the island should stay az 2 sides – turkish cypriot & greek cypriot.

    Anyone that cant see this needs to get out a bit more I reckon.
    1

    • Victor Cominos

      They should stay as to sides for at least another 43 years or until the TC learn to wake up to them selves. Why in the hell should the ROC adhere to the terms drafted by Turkey and Britain. It is better for the TC to keep on surviving per courtesy of Turkey. They love Turkey so much so let Turkey keep on paying the bills. The ROC cannot afford the cost of reunification particular if she has to absorb the 200,000 illegal Anatolian settlers.

  • If Turkey was serious about a solution, why is it picking arguments about Greece’s islands and ongoing skirmishes and laying claim to them?. Turkey is pissing down everyone’s back and telling them it’s raining in the hope of gaining recognition for the TC’s by playing a game they wanted to fail to achieve that end and to state that they tried. Hiding behind their finger. It’s the story of the Hodja’s quilt. It’s heads Greeks lose, tails Turkey wins they think. Nothing to lose by entering the negotiations and talks. Only gain. Now Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirm called today for Greek Cypriots to refrain from taking “one-sided measures” after the latest re-unification talks failed.He demanded that energy sources around the island belonged to both sides. The word ‘off’ preceded by another word which mean procreate springs immediately to mind is what he can do.

    • Kyrios Peri

      I like how Turkey gets to tell an EU member state what to do once again. If he is saying, post reunification, the TCs’ are entitled then I would agree. But if he is saying that proceeds should flow to those that cower under Turkeys’ command, so Turkey can keep first rights of refusal, then forget about it. ROC, join NATO, secure the EEZ, and let Turkey grumble.

      • HighTide

        Cyprus needs Turkey’s consent to join NATO. Not likely any time soon.

        • Victor Cominos

          And Turkey needs the consent of Cyprus to join the EU and so on and so on.

      • They can bark all they like and anything more than that will be dealt with in accordance with international law. Mike Pence has already made the US’s position clear regarding RoC’s EEZ and if Turkey feels it want’s to take on Total, the French and the rest of the EU, then they can try. They had their chance and still have one. RoC’s position was made clear during the reunification talks. End of.

        • HighTide

          There is nothing the US VP “can make clear”. He can only give a friendly talk. The gas issue, if it ever arises, will be sorted out among the big players, and the US is highly unlikely to take sides against a major NATO partner in favour of a tiny half island. “Europe” has no say in that, France is just a minority shareholder in TOTAL.

          • We’ll see. Time will tell how this pans out and if your opinion holds any water. Pun intended.

  • HighTide

    I am surprised that an experienced lawyer recommends assistance from the “international community”. This community is a fata morgana. It does not exist. It is each state for itself. No unbiased security to be had there. An endless number of victims died under the eyes of this “international community”. What a farce.

    • Kyrios Peri

      What you misunderstand is reunification would mean the TCs’ would be living in a European context not so much as an International context, except for US and Russian “influence”. The UN and Europe know what has and is transpiring in Cyprus. Do you think that GCs’ will get away with human rights or any transgressions as the TMT have?

      • HighTide

        What is a European “context”?

  • Gipsy Eyes

    “In democratic terms, however, the outcome was predictable because the hearts of the people are not yet ripe enough for an agreement to come naturally”. Surely this has a lot to do with how the “hearts of the people”have been cultivated all these years by the likes of Anastasiades.

  • Realpolitik

    I’m geniunely curious why someone would write such an article when there is a strong indication that Turkey was ready to waive guarantees and reduce to 650 troops stationed in the North?

    • Victor Cominos

      Are you for real. Turkey was not going to do anything of the sort. Turkey on many occasions made it quite clear that she was playing games. The guarantee was to stay and so were the troops. Don’t be deceived by hogwash.

  • Sonar

    Very balanced and informative artical

  • nayia theo

    Best policy is not reunification, but preservation of the greek cypriot identity. Reunification would mean another invasion by Turkey, mass genocide of both populations and turkification of the whole of Cyprus. Enough. Draw a wall and separate the 2 communities. No one can reconcile with a community that beleives they have a right to steal property. Oil and water dont mix.

    • Victor Cominos

      How right you are.

  • eren3_eren

    One of best articles I have read since claps of the talks. Well balanced and thought.

  • My recommendation in these columns has always been for Anastasiades to play for time and let the hubristic Erdogan commit political suicide. Based on the anti-Erdogan protest march from Ankara to Istanbul this week, I think the Islamist AK Party’s days are numbered. Hardliners like Cavusoglu will leave the scene within a year and Greek Cypriots will be able to deal with the more moderate CHP party in Ankara and its pro-settlement counterpart, CTP, in the occupied north. Erdogan’s extremism and human rights abuses are evidence of acts of desperation to cling on to power. Erdogan has been sidelined by circumstances: Trump and Putin have reached a deal over Syria; ISIS is in its death throes; anti-Erdogan protesters want to expel Syrian refugees; NATO allies Turkey and Germany are embroiled in a standoff; the Turkish economy is in trouble with high inflation and a negative balance of payments. So Anastasiades has everything to gain by biding his time.

    • mustafa balci

      I want slotion in cyprus but your assessment of turkish economy is wrong economy is growing 4 to 5 percent a year debt ratio to gdp is 40 percent is the lowest in Europe when you consider Greece debt ratoi to gdp is 150 petcent

      • Victor Cominos

        We all know about the economy of Greece. However Turkey is not going so well either. She cannot be fighting a war on all fronts including within her own borders and at the same time possess a growing economy. Imagine the cost of maintaining the jails alone. She is running out of jail space to accommodate the political prisoners and will soon need to start building concentration camps in Northern Cyprus. I guess the good thing is that it will give jobs to the inhabitants in the North who could become the jailers if not the inmates.

    • Sonar

      There lots if and but’s plus hope in your comments, and all the time the communitys are further apart, then ever. The only sensible thing to do adjustment of the borders, exchange of property, and financial compensation, let both side determin there destiny. In all reality the two sides split in 1963 and they been getting further a part ever since

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    Excellent article explaining the problem of guarantees with the exception that the writer does not mention that there were other areas of disagreement. For example, the TC leader in his news conference on Friday said that Mr. Anastasiades would only accept the rotating presidency if the TCs accepted his map of territory AND zero troops, zero guarantees. Also, the ratio of Greek and Turkish nationals being granted residency rights was in dispute. The conference did not just fail because of guarantees.

  • Bobby

    Turkey has pegged a claim over Syria and Iraq in the mast 12 months. Why would it want to retreat from cyprus. The TCs abroad I talk to say the “protection” argument by turkey is exaggerated . turkey has spent millliins brainwashing the north they must stay …….the real victims are the TCs the winners the settlers. I guess more young TC will leave and more settlers will move in…turkey appears to have succeeded in their objective …reinforcing the global view that Turks invade take and steal……not true…those of Turkish ancestry who work hard have nothin to do with this type of thinking but unfortunately many Turks nay feel they have rights to invade and steal….under the pretence or protecting a minority….read the global press…any with very few exceptions turkey is the villain to the misery of the north and the frustration of the thevsouth and the eu

  • Douglas

    Does all this mean Cypriots have now reached the end of the road ?

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      As far as unification goes, YES.

    • Victor Cominos

      It means that the Turkish Cypriots have reached the end of the road. The ROC will remain the same and totally free from the dictates of Ankara. The TC will just have to keep on surviving on the hand outs from Ankara.

  • Geogrge

    For a peace like between germans and english, we need a big war to get things straight first. We finish them off or loose all and make peace afterwards.

    This is the right strategy, this is how Putin would finish this “catch 22”.

    • oratis

      if the big war that you mentioned just involves Greek Cypriots with Greece versus Turkey with the Turkish speaking community I think we all know who the winners will be, not a very clever proposition in my view.

  • …i remember Akinci’s night of victory, and the angry phone call he got with his election. Wasn’t his victory a sort of referendum given his position and Eroglu’s? Where is this Akinci, who is Akinci, because he does not appear to concern himself with his electorates’ desires, only with what (Erdogan’s) Turkey says. I am hoping for our sake (those of us not “Greek”, or “Turkish”) that he at some point stands beside the Flag of Cyprus because a “new” Cyprus (or a “new” Turkey) for “Turks” and not “Turkish”, is neither a Turkish or Cypriot way.

    …Cyprus and Cypriots exist, divided as they are, as “Greeks” (read: those not “Turkish”), and “Turks”, it only serves these intentions. Such a divided Cyprus will only lead to Turkey even more divided, between its “Turks”, and those they deem not “Turkish”. Indeed what is a reform Constitutionally, that Turkey would accept in Cyprus, is certainly worth considering for Turkey herself. The Problem, may be identified as the Cyprus Problem, but it is not limited to Cyprus alone.

    …i am hopeful, because great steps were taken at Crans-Montana.

    No “deal” on Freedom and the Universal Principals on which it is based, Liberty is a matter of respect, and trust. I am grateful to Mr. Anastasiades, who at least as President of the Republic has served them, the Citizens, well in this regard. While this man is Greek, he is no “Greek”.

    One Cyprus, One Turkey

    …it is a matter of intentions.

    • Bobby

      It’s difficult fficukt to take stand when there are 35,000 troops behind you….and the prisons are full of Turks taking a stand

      • HighTide

        Not in the TRNC.

  • Κύπρος-Ελεύθερη-Ομόσπονδη

    Excelent article, thank you Ali Riza. Nevertheless, a point I disagree, is on the guarantees that Ali Rizan feels that they are needless. International Community has failed to deliver help on time, when needed, several times. So, it is actually very reasonable that TC demand the protection of Turkey.

  • Lysander

    I can’t agree with the statement that politicians have to reflect the will of the people. I that were the case, and if historically there hadn’t been politicians who weren’t afraid to decide on important changes and promote them to the public afterwards, we’d still have capital punishment, criminalisation of being gay, and no EU membership whatsoever.

    It’s not that the masses are inherently conservative, but they’re being influenced by big-money interests which have their own media outlets, such as the British tabloid press, or Fox and Breitbart in the UK.

    Politicians pandering to “what the public wants” are in effect giving in to whomsoever has the most money to influence public opinion, by buying prime-time viewing time, or broadcasting channels wholesale.

  • Alex

    The analogy with Anglo-German relations is interesting. The hatred caused though Wars was not avoided, it was overcome by confidence-building. America / UK and the victors of the War demonstrated a healthy attitude towards Germany’s recovery. Forgiving loans and increased trade underpinned and and drove Germans to create a new economy and eventually a unified Nation.

    Whilst Greek-Cypriots have failed to show the same healthy attitude towards their Northern neighbours, it is a disgrace that a large country like Turkey cannot find the statesmanship that the Second World War victors did, towards a small island that is no threat to Turkey. They have failed to be a force for unity, they have in fact been hostile towards Cyprus in trade and commerce, not just this year, but for decades.

    It is appropriate that large nations show leadership towards small states, particularly ones which are no threat and are prepared to live peacefully and share economic growth with minority groups who share their culture and language.

    Turkey can be both powerful and magnanimous, they should try harder.

  • Slomi

    One of the most rational and articulate articles,one can read about Crans-Montana conference on Cyprus problem. The first two paragraphs and last three paragraphs are simply magnificent.
    Thank you Mr.Riza.

    • Arty

      “In the end it was not to be. In the early hours of Friday morning the UN secretary-general, tired and bedraggled,…” Gutteres only arrived on Thursday.

  • Banjo

    The issues of guarantees and security should have been the very easiest of all the issue to solve. That is because security and guarantees are not an issue , none are needed.
    And if none are needed , any that are put in place with be irrelevant and have no bearing in the reality or life of a future unified country.

    In short , have no security or guarantee arrangements at all , or have hundreds of them , makes no difference at all.

    So both sides should fill their boots and have whatever they want , with the other happy that it’s all irrelevant anyway.

    • oratis

      have no security at all?
      that’s easy for you to say because you are British.
      if that’s the case why doesn’t Britain give up its defense force, its nuclear weapons, its armies and have no security, how would you feel about that?
      one rule for one and one for the other? or do you believe the British are special and the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots are worth less than you?
      your attitude is typical double standards.

      • Slomi

        A good response by a “Cypriot”. Bravo.

        • Banjo

          He’s not what one might call , keeping to topic.

          • oratis

            I certainly was keeping to the topic, your comment was all about security and so was mine.

            • Banjo

              You were speaking of the UK’s security in respect of the wider world , I was speaking of Cyprus’ security in respect of north / south.
              Entirely different topics.

              I was not suggesting you have no security, as you imply , I was suggesting you have whatever security you wish , as the reality is the north and the south are no threat to each other.

              • oratis

                I misunderstood your original comment that you just meant there being no threat between the north and south, but I’ll take your word for it that that’s what you meant.
                now on the subject of there being a threat between the two communities, I’d like to think that you are right and maybe you are but given events prior to 1974 one can’t blame Cypriots from taking a different view.
                Turkish Cypriots in particular have come on here and said that they do not trust us due to being pushed into ghettos and acts commited by Eoka B and Akritas plan.
                even if they are just being paranoid and what they are fearing wouldn’t happen, the fears are real and a solution cannot be found unless it involves something that puts them fears at ease.

                • Banjo

                  Certainly you can’t blame Cypriots, or anyone else in the world for that matter , for wanting to feel safe and secure.

                  That’s why haveingevery security or no security at all , whichever you choose , is the solution .

        • oratis

          thankyou, I’m pleased that you used the word Cypriot as I was defending Cypriots of both communities having security and not biased towards one or the other and I’m pleased that you recognised this.

          • Slomi

            And I respect proud”Cypriots”. A few today and many in the life of tomorrow will make a history of your own.I respect your sense of belonging to this Island.God Bless.

          • Banjo

            You were suggesting that Cypriots need protection, from each other. That’s what you were doing.

      • Banjo

        I fear you’ve rather missed the point. Security is obviously necessary in the world , but that’s not the subject of this article.
        Both the north and the south may indeed need security, just not from each other.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Everything was OK and good if the Turkish troops had placed with the United Nations-troops and the European Union-troops of the Federal Republic of Cyprus. Let’s say the (de facto) Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Republic of Cyprus…

  • Muchacho

    A great article. I always enjoy reading Alper Ali Riza’s article and although stating the obvious most of the time, the author explains it well.

  • Anon

    The author states…
    “…This is not sour grapes, but the truth is that any agreement would have been rejected anyway in one of the simultaneous referendums…”

    A part time judge who has a Crystal ball ….
    Can you please email me the lottery numbers for next week please ?

    • Caulkhead

      I have a lot of respect for the author but I disagree that the politicians have a mandate to insist on abolishing guarantees; even ignoring that some quarter believe this was actually on offer. The south cannot go on forever relying on evidence from a referendum in thirteen years ago for a mandate. The world has moved on, the electorate is not the same. Therefore unless their is a vote on the options that are realistically available, i agree, it is purely crystal ball gazing.

      • Zorba

        We eat same food and drink same water so close and same time so different. All you hear is unification of our country. The Greeks should wake up from Hellenistic dream and face the reality. Stop acting as the only owner of the island. There isn’t our country anymore, there are North and South. Get a grip, swallow it than cam may be some light for future.

    • SuzieQ

      :-)))))

  • Kibristan

    Alper you have put on your utopian glasses😀
    I could have written your article using just three words: no trust yet.
    As to whether there will ever be trust in the long run is sibject to “utopian glasses” but in the short run there is little evidence of attempts to build trust.
    Essentially the GC perspective appears simple. They want their stuff back. Their Greek counterparts bolster this position. The TC side cannot accept a risk of ever being marginalised. Their Turkish counterparts expect gratitude at least and appear to have everlasting plans beyond that gratitude. As a TC born I owe them for saving my family so I am naturally biased towards having their ultimate power to defend the TCs. However I do wonder if the GC side were to bring about a climate where it can be demonstrated to the world that the Mehmetcik were superfluous whether things would be different.
    Trust is impossible via demands.

    • Costas

      cypriots today are not violent , you say 1974 saved u from the greek coup. But the coup is over, its been for 43 years

      • Cydee

        If the north was a republic in its own right, not a pretend-republic as it is now, then no guarantors would be less of a problem…

        • Bobby

          A republic run by turkey
          That’s what the Turkish press is saying
          I am of Turkish ancestry livening abroad
          Turkeys desires is to have an empire
          Few stand in its way
          The TCs have no independent voices and the south relies on goodwill
          The result …turkey will not leave …and the settlers and those it brainwashed are its cheering squad
          Best if the south opens its boarders and encourages TCs to migrate as west Germany did

          • Jean Michel

            Yes,why not. Perhaps though ask if the west Germans are happy with their previous discission or do the majority regret? West Germany was previously an economic powerhouse. Now it’s the boss of the EU

      • Kibristan

        you haven’t understood what I stated.

      • oratis

        Cypriots today are not violent?
        have you ever driven around in Cyprus by any chance?
        do you not read the news and do you not see what goes on at football matches here?

        • Costas

          i live in cyprus, i also thankfully lived in other countries as well, countries that are actually violent

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close