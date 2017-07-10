Parties to submit new proposals after collapse of settlement talks (update 3)

July 10th, 2017

Parties to submit new proposals after collapse of settlement talks (update 3)

Political parties will next week submit proposals on how to proceed following the collapse of settlement talks in Switzerland, their leaders said on Monday after a National Council meeting.

President Nicos Anastasiades presided over the meeting to inform political leaders of the outcome of the settlement talks that took place in Crans-Montana from June 28 to July 7.

After the meeting, party leaders said that the president had mainly told them about what happened during the last day of the talks, and that they had not had any discussions with him.

The National Council is to convene again next Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, the party leaders will express their views and on Tuesday they will discuss the situation in the presence of Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias.

Most of the leaders blamed Turkey for the dead-end reached at the talks, but said they would not elaborate on their positions until next week. Following the meeting, the head of the ruling party Disy, Averof Neophytou, and the Greens’ chairman, Giorgos Perdikis, left without making any comments.

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou said that he is worried that the collapse of the talks means the status quo will go on indefinitely “with very negative effects for our side”.

He also said he disagrees with those “who I see are happy about the outcome in Crans-Montana”.

“We will have to realise that not only has the Cyprus problem not been resolved, but we are no closer to its solution and unfortunately we have distanced ourselves [from a solution],” Kyprianou said.

What’s important, he said, are the next steps following the failure at Crans-Montana. Kyprianou said that Turkey bears the main responsibility for the outcome, and that “it has been behaving in a provocative and unacceptable way” for some time. Some of Turkey’s demands, he said, cannot be accepted.

The Greek Cypriot side, he said, should focus on its actions so far as regards negotiations with Turkey.

Akel cast a shadow on Sunday over Anastasiades’ version of who was to blame for the collapse of the settlement talks in Switzerland. Citing EU and UN sources that put the blame on Anastasiades for the collapse of the talks, the party said that they were weary of the government’s claims that it was Turkey’s insistence on maintaining guarantees, troops and intervention rights that led to the collapse of the talks.

Kyprianou said that Akel has criticised Anastasiades strongly over the past few months.

“We also have views and positions on the handlings made in Switzerland,” he said. He added that he would address this next week at the National Council.

Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos called for unity and said that now is not the time to engage in a blame game “for possible mistakes made by our side”.

He added that he too believes that Turkey is to blame for the collapse of the talks and that everyone must work collectively to face Turkish plans.

“Turkey got what it wanted. A deadlock without blame. We have a bad statement from the UN secretary-general, which unfortunately helps Turkish plans,” Papadopoulos said.

He added that the republic’s energy plans must proceed as planned. “Under no circumstances should we let these plans be extorted by Turkey”.

Head of the Solidarity Movement Eleni Theocharous said that it was made clear that the “policy of appeasement” the government has been following so far, failed, as it has left Turkey hungry for more.

Commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reference on Saturday after the G20 summit in Hamburg to plans B and C for the Cyprus problem, Theocharous said it is clear that plan B refers to the independence of the breakaway regime in the north. “When they talk about a Plan C, they talk about annexation by Turkey,” he added

Chairman of the Citizens’ Alliance, Giorgos Lillikas, said that he has submitted a document containing his proposals on how to proceed and on a change of policy. He too said that it was time for unity and not for a blame game.

He said that Turkey had managed to lead the procedure to a stalemate to allow it “or so it believes, to proceed with the implementation of Plan B or Plan C”.

The deputy chair of Edek, Maria Vasiliadou, said that the president had not used the National Council while in Crans-Montana.

She added that the president withdrew the proposals he had made at the talks last week, but that he is willing to resubmit them, “in the case Turkey agrees to withdrawal of guarantees, intervention rights, and troops”.

Vasiliadou said that the only culprit for the negative outcome was Turkey, which had “managed to remain unscathed through this process”.

The Greek National Council on Foreign Policy was to meet in Athens at 5pm on Monday, under Kotzias, to discuss developments over the Cyprus problem.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    Mr Anastasıades ıs and has been very tıred to fıght for gettıng elected the next Presıdent and at the same tıme thınkOF WAYS for a reasonable based on Truth SOLUTION The tıme has come now for hım to clımb down from one of these
    Very ımportant responsıble dutıes or maybe from both before he ınvıtes more
    Problems on us all. Honest Cyprıots be ıt Greeks or Turkısh we want to live
    in peace ıf not completely unıted at least sıde by sıde Neıther MrAnastasıades nor hıs opposıng polıtıcal partıes are +l

  • Slomi

    This vicious circle wants people to suffer forever.

  • Daiva Griksaite

    Sahin, seems they will block it too. Looks like CM doesn’t like your point of view. Sad I thought Cyprus had freedom of speech

    • HighTide

      It’s not blocked. It awaits moderation. Maybe the moderator can edit and put some sense into it.

      • Daiva Griksaite

        New here don’t know the rules.

      • Sahin

        i see people trolling like there is no tomorrow on those discussion boards, yet besides all those hate speech and trolling, a simple think-thank scenario, right or wrong, a small hypothesis. would need “sense put into it”? well at least now people would know how it is hard to digest any small hypothesis suggesting a different scenario when compared what the government emphasizes…. that’s how we live in Turkey. i am worried the same philosophy is now avaliable in midi-sizes in Cyprus too : )

        • HighTide

          Sahin, you surely mean well but cannot express yourself properly. For god’s sake what is this supposed to mean:

          “… well at least now people would know how it is hard
          to digest any small hypothesis suggesting a different scenario by differantiating what the goverment emphasizes”.

          • Sahin

            you have a point indeed. poor-structured sentence, sorry. lots of things to write, too little time…. so rephrasing would read as follow: when someone says something outside the mainstream information, that can be hard to accept/digest whatever it is called.. . so back to deleted post, here is a summary:

            a) it would be too naive to assume natural gas reserves issue was completely kept out of the discussions
            b) it would be too naive to assume Turkey would not push for a better share from the “trans-anatolian” gas line.
            c) it would be too naive to assume this became one of the impasse(s)
            d) it would be too naive to assume this impasse/if occured/would directly shared with the public, as we all have the perfect scape-goat called the guarantees and the status of the troops – keeping people busy with the blame-game.
            e) the hypothesis is also supported by Turkish Prime Minister today “Cyprus should not take bilateral action related to drilling operations/extracting of the Gas, reserves belong to everyone on the island.”
            f) yes, of course. he is right… but, the timing of the statement is weird, right after the collapse of the discussions… and i don’t recall Turkish prime minister saying , for instance, for Iraqi goverment, “the oil belongs to all iraqis, kurds, and so on, Iraqi goverment should not take bilateral action.”

        • Daiva Griksaite

          your last comment was blocked again. Try and write without paragraphing a) b) c).

    • Sahin

      hahah that’s really weird. shall we, somehow, unintentionally stepped on a “hidden mine?” : )

      we can name this blocked post as the “myth of the cyprus-mail”… the more that post gets blocked, the more people will be curious about it, it is the simplest rule : )

      • Daiva Griksaite

        This makes me even more curious what’s up 🙂

  • Ambiguous

    Parties to submit proposals? Do they expect the Turks/TC’s to participate in their new proposals?
    They sure have an opinion of themselves! lol
    They’ve lost their chance, the train has left the station. They can shove their proposals up their own….where the sun doesn’t shine.

  • Daiva Griksaite

    Few days ago I saw a comment by Turkish guy under one CM article. It was blocked soon after. I have screenshot of it. As I cannot add pics here I will try and write it here. Just food for your thoughts. The language as it was written

    • Sahin
    I am a Turkish man. Who believes the Island should be united. Let me present an objective ‘outsider’ look.
    a) What Turkey has done on 1974 shall be deemed as ‘correct’ to a certain degree, but what it has ‘further’ done is nonsense. Acting to protect people who wants to be ‘protected’ is acceptable, but pursuing this status quo for 50 years? That is nonsense.
    b) So, why Turkey is intervening Cyprus, exceedingly after 2013 is simple: Natural Gas Reserves. The strategical location of Cyprus is important for all kind of regional interest, but now, we have new player in the game for the last 5 years, natural resources.
    c) However, what we are facing in Turkey right now as the main mantra is, ‘i win all, if I don’t win all, you won’t be able to win anything.’ That’s what is happening right now in Turkey in the political climate as well, goes with famous saying, ‘I love you, so, you are either mine, or dead’ this approach smells in every step Turkey takes.
    d) In logical point of view, the merchant act should be simple: the reserves/ if they are feasible to extract/ can supply Eurozone for almost 20 years. Which, basically, enough them to equip themselves with renewable energy, thereby, diminishing the massive Russian monopoly on their vital energy source, so without an unified Cyprus, having the gas via pipeline to Greece is too much expensive and unfeasible. So Cyprus should be unified. This is why the talks are commenced within 2015 again.
    e) So, knowing this, Turkey went full greed. Knowing the most profitable solution would pass through the pipe via NC and via Turkey, they started asking for ‘extreme’ and blocked the way. Remember, Turkey’s approach on deals are simple, ‘you are either mine, or dead.’ ‘if I can’t get, like let’s say, %20 of the gas, despite the normal rate for the transition country is %5, no gas will go through’ ‘highway robbery? Perhaps. But if you don’t accept this highway robbery, you will end up with 0’ so, to enforce this thing, they push the impasse of ‘troops’. Knowing nobody accept this, they would use the impassa created by this demand as a curtain to hide probably ‘secret bargains’ over the gas lines. ‘see guys! We have impasse over the troops! Evil Greeks want to attack TC that’s why they want to remove our troops! It is not because we want absurd rates over the gas!’
    f) given the conditions, I feel really sorry for Cyprus and all Cypriots. I’ve been on the island, what I think is, it can be Ibiza-like heaven with extra natural resources enjoying GDP over 40,000$/ year with a little marketing.. Cyprus lifestyle would provide all ‘suffering’ rich people of middle-eastern countries, and Russia as well, as they have to go London, Paris, Ibiza, Spain to ‘enjoy’ the life just in the way of ‘western rich people ‘ enjoys the time.
    g) having said those, I see changes are gone now. Cypriots should think about this and stop stupid blame game with mentality of 1970s. It has been 50 years almost, get over it. If there is money, (which will be if the Cyprus became unified and present itself as a country secured peace and states Marilyn monroe/sophia Loren -like ladies can swim in its crystal clear waters) no ‘nonsense hostility between communities ‘ can exist. The resources are the root problem of conflicts. If you increase resources, the conflicts cannot last long. ‘

    • Sahin

      Yep, i’ve written that 🙂 don’t know why they blocked that , edited in the later stages , lots of typo in those, can share the final version as well, but anyway, the essence is the same.

      • Daiva Griksaite

        Saw it read it and liked it. Just it was so weird that it was blocked.

        • HighTide

          You like “weird”?

          • Daiva Griksaite

            Not particularly. I prefer normal and no stress

          • elbmw

            What kind of question is that? Why are you trying to ridicule someone when all they tried to do is help another commentator put their view across?

            • HighTide

              None of your business. Stick to your own posts.

              • elbmw

                On the contrary, anything you post on a public forum is open to criticism by the public that view it. That’s how these things work.

                Oh but wait a minute, was you sticking to your own posts? A bully and rude all at the same time. You are showing your true colours! What’s next? Another new identity? You’ll run out of names to call yourself soon.

                • HighTide

                  Stop your schoolmaster attitude and don’t do the very same you have just criticized. If you don’t have anything sensible to say, go and play the piano.

                  • elbmw

                    That’s interesting…don’t you like schoolmasters? Had a bad experience with one in the past? Have you sought help?

                    • HighTide

                      Certainly not from wafflers like you.

                    • elbmw

                      But in any case there are trained professional who maybe able to help you but I can’t say if they will waffle or not.

                    • HighTide

                      Just get back to your piano. If you look for confrontation go and curse your wife.

                    • elbmw

                      Is that what you do? I treat my wife with respect and not use her as some sort of punch bag for when someone else upsets me by saying he truth.

                      So that’s Bully, Rude and Misogynist… and counting. Not bad for an hours work.

                    • HighTide

                      This gets boring. You have nothing to say but keep doing it. Get a rest, you need it.

                    • elbmw

                      I never find anything boring but then I don’t suffer from Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) like you. But don’t worry we can add that to the list of your issues which is growing.

                      So lets recap…Bully, Rude, Misogynist and suffers from ADD. You must be very proud of yourself.

                    • HighTide

                      All you have done with your last six posts is extending insults and slander without any contribution. Are you proud of yourself?

                    • elbmw

                      I think that you will find that I was responding to your Bullying, Rudeness, Misogynist and ADD but we should also include the classic traits of someone who always wants their own way (spoilt child syndrome) and to be the center of attention (lack of attention as a child?).

                      You have gone through all these in the space of a couple of hours and then when you realised you wasn’t going to succeed in first bullying then rudeness et al you reverted to playing the sympathy card. I don’t hear any pianos but I think it’s your violin. It does not wash with me. I know what you are now. Good bye!

                    • HighTide

                      Waffling again. No substance. No intelligence. Just high horse. Sleep well, old coot.

        • hh faris

          Daiva Girksaite, Hi Socrates I do Like your new name, I do hope you do not try and “Feed us” more shit, Just food for your thoughts.

          • Daiva Griksaite

            Hello, I like my name too have it since I was born 🙂 thank you. Don’t know who Socrates is. The only one that comes up in my head is a philosopher

            • elbmw

              Daiva, didn’t you realise that on this forum you get ridiculed by some for telling the truth?

              Personally I appreciate your efforts.

              • HighTide

                Your truth.

                • elbmw

                  No, Sahins truth.

                  • HighTide

                    Gobbledygook.

                  • HighTide

                    He just denied it. As usual you are jumping to conclusions.

                    • elbmw

                      Sahin to Daiva Griksaite • 4 hours ago
                      “Yep, i’ve written that 🙂 ”

                      Doesn’t look like a denial to me.

                    • HighTide

                      No truth, opinion.

                    • Daiva Griksaite

                      If you talk about me I am – she.

                    • HighTide

                      I apologize.

                • Daiva Griksaite

                  I didn’t post any truths or lies just one persons point of view. Everyone has 1 why not take in consideration others as well just to make a bigger picture of situation. I like to know from all sides what they see. It’s called observation. I didn’t put my point of view on this forum yet.

      • Neroli

        So why has it been blocked again? Come on CM there was nothing wrong with the post!!

  • Spartan

    According to the CM Anastastasiades was uncompromising and blew the opportunity for a solution as turkey was to relinquish certain guarantees for intervention blah blah blah. He asked the Turks to put their offer in writing and then we saw the result. No solution is better than a bad one.where else in the world do you have a land illegally occupied and where the minority of the legitimate people want to run the government 😠

    • Mike

      Australia and America I believe. Aborigonies and Red Indians as I recall!

      • Spartan

        We’re America and australia illegally invaded ? Is this the same? Nice try

        • Cyprus Polis pensioner

          In particular Austria, Germany, Yugoslavia, hungary, to name few where jewish families and other ‘refugees’ have been unable to claim properties lost in the 2nd world war and taken by the nazi regime;

          Let’s not forget our new best friend Israel that has done exactly what Turkey has done in the north, but on a bigger scale -as many UN resolutions against it for illegal occupation and settlement of the palestinian lands.

          Oh, almost forgot our biggest friend Russia that invaded the crimea and stole that on the pretext of a fake referendum; not dissimilar to what the Nazis did in the Sudetenland when ‘they were invited’ in by the ‘German resident’ there to save them.

          Boy do we keep good company and pick the best Human Rights observing allies! Pot & kettle, people in glass housed all coms to mind 🙂

          • Slomi

            Well said.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            Israel has settled 400,000.00 Israelis in the Westbank. No one is saying anything including Cyprus because they think that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So my friend Israel and Russia can do anything illegal and it is ok but Turkey is not allowed…

        • Mike

          Well, the Brit’s were certainly not invited by the indiginous peoples were they?

  • Vaso

    My advice to any President of Cyprus – do nothing! Five years from now TC’s will be so fed up with Erdonut and his dictatorship, RoC will be flourishing with the new casinos and the gas, that they will be begging to reach a solution at any cost!!

    • Paranam Kid

      Boy, have you got vision, or is it just a combination of a crystal ball & wishful thinking?

      • Vaso

        I don’t need a crystal ball! I’m just looking at what’s happening right now!

        • Paranam Kid

          Looking is quite different from interpreting, which is where you come up short. But carry on, always amusing to see those living with their head in the clouds comment on things they think they but cannot interpret.

          • Vaso

            That’s ok I don’t mind your amusement! But remember he who laughs first laughs last!

    • mustafa balci

      I think you are having dream

    • HighTide

      The usual fantasies. The TRNC is not Turkey, despite being supported by her. If anyone will be fed up it is the local voters who may put another TRNC government in charge. Profits from casino and gas are still hot air.

      • Vaso

        I’m afraid the evidence on all your points prove otherwise! Especially where Akinci is concerned everyone knows he’s Erdogan’s puppet! The democratic and legal RoC is heading for a financial boom and TC will rue the day they bowed down to their dictator master!

        • HighTide

          You live in your own dream world. What financial “boom”? The “Republic” is deep in debt and has two non performing loans in its books to the tune of two years’ worth of its annual GDP. Years of loan paying back are looming. Gas, if it ever materializes, is many years down the line. Don’t count on one casino to make rich.

          Akinci has been elected by the majority of TRNC voters and is nobody’s puppet. You just down know any better.

          • Frustrated

            If Akinci is Erdogan’s “puppet”, Anastasiades is Tipras’ and Kotzias’ lackey. To prove the point, the latter is going to attend next week’s National Council meeting.

            You can’t be more subservient than that!

            • elbmw

              Perhaps it’s to tell them to behave? But lets face it we’re all puppets in Cyprus and perhaps that’s the natural order of things for a small island with less than a million people and two or more groups fighting each other for their ‘hearts and minds’.

              • Frustrated

                Point taken. However, despite lack of numbers one can stand up to be counted, show dignity and statesmanlike qualities. Makarios had ‘it’ but the present incumbent of the presidential throne hasn’t.

                • elbmw

                  Makarios had statesmanship in abundance but he had an even greater ego, which in the end was his downfall.

                  Egos appear to be the main attribute for politicians these days. I can’t think of a single one that has any statesmanship though. But hey the most powerful country on Earth has chosen someone without any statesmanship so it doesn’t appear to be a prerequisite.

                  But on the other hand, after the 1919 Paris Peace Conference everyone remarked about how great a statesman Venizelos was but it still did not stop them from deciding that Constantinople should stay with Turkey (even though Turkey fought against the allies in WW1) so perhaps philosophical pragmatism served with a dose of subservience is more important for small countries. Who knows?

          • Vaso

            I’m sorry but which country do u know not in debt! And it doesn’t matter who is voted as ur leader they r all puppets of Erdogan! Our boom is already happening: casinos, gas, record tourism, companies opening offices here, construction! I could go on but not enuf space! But I’m sure u will never agree so I will let the evidence speak for itself

            • HighTide

              You are kidding yourself. It’s not just normal debt, your country was saved from bankruptcy by plundering citizen’s bank accounts and taking on billions of loans from the EU in order to be rescued. Where is your gas income? Construction? You must be joking. It’s the largest debt ridden sector of your economy, not servicing its bank loans. There is no casino income yet. Don’t spend what you don’t have, lest you will confront the abyss once more.

              • Vaso

                Mistakes were made like all countries! But I’m positive we r going in the right direction and RoC will be positively booming within 5 yrs! Deals have been signed! And the future looks bright! And the illegally called TRNC nothing! And Turkey ruled by a lunatic taking his country back a thousand years! You can rant all you like but the TCs will regret not compromising!

                • HighTide

                  Optimism is a good thing, although the let down can be great. Good luck to you.

                • DisplayDriver

                  You are sadly mistaken if you think Cyprus will prosper in the coming years. It’s more bankrupt than it’s motherland, hence the raid on bank deposits. NPL’s are huge and tourism is only up because of acts of terrorism in cheap destinations like Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia etc.

                  • Vaso

                    I stick by my words! Time will tell!

              • Arty

                You haven’t a clue, there was no plundering, so stop your obnoxious BS propaganda.

                • HighTide

                  Troll*

                  • Arty

                    You hypocrite erdogan steals $11.4 billion from his citizens, and you think that the banks haircut was illegal?

                    • HighTide

                      Troll

        • Martin Standage

          You are sadly dissillusioned-we cannot go on like this-in 5 years there will be even fewer people alive who lived in the north before and it will be 5 times harder to find any solution-time does not heal this situation!

          • Vaso

            RoC however will be doing fantastically and thats why the north will be begging for a solution! The TCs will want to have nothing to do with Turkey & Erdogan! He is just dragging them down!

        • Slomi

          Sometimes people presume more than some realities . What anyone can call news of today where Cyprus is going to seek advise of Greece as to how to proceed after the latest fiasco in negotiations. Hence you may call President here is also a puppet to Greece .

          • Vaso

            We know where you stand on this issue! The difference is firstly Pres A is not shit scared of Tsipras and only takes advice not orders and secondly Tsipras does not imprison his perceived enemies!

            • Slomi

              YOU PRESUME.

      • Arty

        What’s a trnc Bravefeart?

        • HighTide

          Troll

  • Ozay Mehmet

    ZeroSum Greek mentality killed it. No Turkish troops, No Security for TCs was a stillborn baby of shortsighted Greek leaders, Mr A and Kotsias in particular. How on earth did they expect TCs to say yes in a future Referandum?
    Now the BBF power-sharing formula is dead.
    A long Time Out for everyone.
    On the ground, Separation gets stronger.

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      Any future talks to ‘solve’ the CyProb are futile.The people will use the CyProb to massage their egos.
      Separation is/has been a reality since 1963!

  • antonis/ac

    He gave the Turkish Cypriots everything, political equality, vetoes, the presidency and etc., but Islamo-fascist Turkey wants more. Erdogan and his thugs in Ankara have already absorbed northern Cyprus into Turkey and they want to do the same to the south. It is not going to happen.

    • Lysander

      Antonis, we’ve had conflicting opinions in the past, but I can’t but agree with you that Anastasiades made the necessary openings, that Northern Cyprus was conspicuously absent as a player with the power to decide about what matters to them, and that Turkey has shown who’s the boss, and who’s gotta walk the line.

    • Paranam Kid

      Yes, Anastasiades was so flexible that he preferred to sink a deal by his brainless insistence on zero troops rather than 650, thus ensuring he could focus on his re-election & not get blamed (or so he gambled) for the failure, and still end up with 40 000 Turkish troops on the island.

      From Guterres’s comments it is clear he implied that the RoC, or was mama Greece, that sunk the deal.

      • antonis/ac

        It wasn’t Greece who insisted upon been a guarantor and having intervention rights. It was Turkey. And it was Turkey who blew it. Niazy Kizilurek’s interview in phileleftheros (9/7) is right on target. Anastasiades gave us (Turkish Cypriots) everything but Turkey for its own reasons blew it, he concluded.

        • Paranam Kid

          You did not read my comment properly, I did not say Greece insisted on guarantees. I agree it was Turkey, but Turkey was prepared to compromise significantly, as Guterres intimated. But Anastasiades insisted on zero guarantees in writing from day 1, instead of a phased reduction.

          Phileleftheros is a rejectionist newspaper so never gives the facts, only alternative facts. A garbage newspaper in other words.

          • antonis/ac

            Turkey insisted to be a guarantor and have unilateral intervention rights for 15 years; this to be followed by a review by Turkey whether there would be a further extension. This is a no no in Cyprus.

            Niazy Kizilurek is a prominent Turkish Cypriot political scientist and someone who fought very hard to expand Turkish Cypriot rights. That he gave this interview to phileleftheros is irrelevant.

  • Fresh

    conference during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan evaluated the Cyprus Conference, which has failed after 10 days of negotiations in Switzerland. He said, “The second session of the Cyprus Conference which started on 28 June has been unsuccessful despite all our efforts. The self-sacrificing efforts and the sincere attitudes of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side were not reciprocated and we are very saddened by the result. This outcome reached after such long efforts shows the impossibility of finding a solution within the framework of the UN parameters. There is no point in insisting on these parameters any longer”.

    Turkey will continue its efforts to find a solution to the problem within different parameters. We expect the same attitude from all related parties. Otherwise, we will assess plans B and C.

    Erdoğan also said that they will share the decisions taken in relation to the Cyprus issue with their counterparts.

    • emba paphos

      I still say a sort of garuantee for the tc admined zone will pop up further down the line, followed by a velvet divorce in years to come

  • Bjoern Luley

    Same old story: the president, who is supposed to be the one to propose things, asks the “leaders” for proposals… When will Anastasiades learn what his job is?! What does he expect from the rejectionists?
    And then again: “Mother Greece” should be present at the next “National Council” meeting next week. WHAT THE HELL HAS GREECE TO PARTICIPATE IN A “CYPRUS NATIONAL COUNCIL MEETING! CYPRUS IS AN INDEPENDENT STATE! I could vomit when seeing those amateurs pretending to be politicians and gambling with the islands future as would it be their personal property. What a shame and disgrace for Cyprus they are!

    • Neroli

      Who says Cyprus is an independent state? 😂😂

      • Disruptive

        Between Turkish and Greek troops, UK territories, UN buffer zone, very little is left to independence…

        • Neroli

          They had their Independance once and they blew it! Nothing to do with troops but with their mother countries. They can’t stand on their own 2 feet and now they’ve lost their Independance to the EU

          • Disruptive

            So British troops (and others) are not affecting independence, but EU membership does? You are not biased at all.

            • Neroli

              As I said to be Independant is to stand on your own 2 feet with out the eu loan they’re not, what has British Bases got to do with it, without them they would have even more unemployed and even less money to pay their loans back. The forces add a lot to the economy!

              • Disruptive

                Definition of independence: “Independence is a condition of a nation, country, or state in which its residents and population, or some portion thereof, exercise self-government, and usually sovereignty, over the territory”. This is exact opposite of what British presence is achieving here. If you are talking about economic independence (your two feet argument), there is no such a thing in the world today.

                • almostbroke

                  Most if not all independent countries have their own National Anthem , not that of a foreign country, and in flag protocol they don’t fly the flag of the same foreign country higher than their own as happens in Cyorus in a lot of cases . If Cyprus wants and indeed yearns to be a province of Greece , so be it , but stop masquerading as the Republic of Cyprus , an independent entity .

                  • Disruptive

                    I agree, and British troops should be out by then,.

                    • almostbroke

                      And hopefully the Greek and Turkish troops w ho have no business there either .

    • Neroli

      Nik can’t do anything without running to Greece first

  • Jonathan Scott

    Wonder when the north will be recognised as an independent state and treated as such.

    • Maz

      Will never happen without the blessing of the ROC.

      • HighTide

        No blessing needed. Recognition is the right of each sovereign state according to its national interests, no approval required by anyone.

        • emba paphos

          yes no stopping self determination but the run up to it – division on religious/clutrual grounds of cypriots, forceful exchange of populuations into different geographic zones was the groundwork for this, and that cannot be the norm.

          • HighTide

            Who says it’s the “norm”. It’s the result of all what happened in the past decades. What is the norm in statehood? How about those that appeared after revolutions or coups?

            • emba paphos

              don’t suppose you wanna hark back to prehistoric times?where will it end, and noo point trying to justify either 63 or 74? or blame britain for not ‘giving’ back cyprus

              • HighTide

                Nothing prehistoric with statehood since the last century. Half the countries in Africa and South American came about through violence. So, what is the norm?

                • Jonathan Scott

                  Thats right, look at the UK, up until about what, 150 years ago most were slaves to a master, before that, Vikings, Romans etc. Ireland had the potato famine England had the corn famine.

        • Maz

          Really? I think you should stop dreaming, thieves will never be legitimised.

          • Andreas

            Well said

          • HighTide

            I am not dreaming but your are delusional. Check the rights of recognition and then come back again.

          • Jonathan Scott

            Politicians, lawyers, ministers, councillors etc etc [from where ever]

          • Mike

            Rightly so, legally they cannot be. Wishful thinking does not supercede International law

      • Jonathan Scott

        Shall we have a side bet.

        • Maz

          Save your money you need it more than me

          • Jonathan Scott

            True, any excuse for a party though.

    • emba paphos

      IF a deal was struck and IF it was not going according to plan I am 100% sure that a velvet divorce would have been on the cards and this despite a deal saying no one of the 2 consituent states could go their own way….the tc could easily peacefully request self determination, who would stop them?and the gaurantees, yes make it easier if in writing turkey has the right to intervene, but even if it didn’t on paper it still would intervene if need be or even not needed

      • HighTide

        ….”not going according to plan” means what? 1963 all over again?

        • emba paphos

          ask akinci, not going to plan were the words he used when referring to gaurantees and troops remaining to see if things go to plan, so could mean anything, that the power sharing is indeed adhered to, that the gc are not bullying…either way neither here nor there now…

    • Fresh

      VEry soon plan B will be put into place,And if don’t work we become 82nd province of turkey

      • Jonathan Scott

        Thats what I think will happen. Just about every one has given up with the GC politicians.

        • emba paphos

          takes 2 to tango, in the case of cyprus everyone had & has their tumbs in the pie, you cannot simply blame one side, as for plan B C etc yes there will be a push for removing the isolation of the tc and recognition, that fails 82nd province of turkey it is…..at least that way there is closure for all to be frank…

        • Arty

          I hope you move there.

          • HighTide

            *Troll.

            • Arty

              Hi Bravefeart how’s it hanging?

      • Matt Lazarus

        Just hope nobody identifies you as a Gulenist! — posting on a non-true-Turk media site is highly suspicious!

    • Andreas

      Never

      • Jonathan Scott

        It will Andreas and sooner than you think.

        • Arty

          Dream on.

        • Andreas

          Jonathan! I really don’t care how they solve this thing but the refugees must be compensated for the loss they have suffered. It’s great for these politicians to go have there diners and talks and steel and rape the country and always the little people suffer. They look after there own interests while the people, TCs and GCs suffer. They are disgusting human beings and they care nothing for the common people.

          • Jonathan Scott

            Totally and utterly agree with you 100%.

            • Cydee

              Except, if they drag on long enough, there won’t be any refugees left alive to re-inherit their land. I already lost three very dear friends, refugees, to Old Father Time.

              • Jonathan Scott

                Some one will do something with regards to this one day for both sides. Dont forget the off spring will hope fully fight for compensation.

    • alexander reutersward

      Soon, the world will not accept an stateless area anymore

      • Jonathan Scott

        Thats what I think along with the fact that the majority of world leaders are fed up with the GC so called politicians, if anything it will be done to teach them a lesson.

        • emba paphos

          who takes notice of gc politicians with so many other probklems on the agenda globally?

          • Jonathan Scott

            Its not just the politician but their antics and refusal of the truth. The UN has more important things to do, Cyprus to just about all and sundry is just ground hog day, people have had enough.

            • emba paphos

              THE people have had enough of course, the UN though is ‘there’ to deal with such issues and keep em busy

              • Jonathan Scott

                They aren’t exactly busy here are they, but they help to keep the paranoia going.

            • Arty

              What’s it got to do with you?

              • HighTide

                Troll.

      • Arty

        Which world do you live in, not mine?

        • HighTide

          Because you live in cloud cuckoo land.

          • Arty

            Bravefeart get a life.

            • HighTide

              Troll!

        • Neroli

          Nobody lives in your 🌎

      • elbmw

        It’s not up to “the world” to decide on Cyprus’ future but a few people in the upper echelons of power in the US.

        FYI the “stateless area” is a great place to use as a central logistics hub for any nefarious activities such as the distribution of heroin and other contra-band as there are no international inspections and no prying eyes or anyone else to interfere with those activities. Its the perfect place for such things.

        How do you think Asil Nadir became a billionaire so quickly? By selling a few oranges from Morphou?

        • HighTide

          You picked a wrong example. Asil Nadir lived in the UK throughout his criminal career. Despite becoming rich, he was never a billionaire, but made his millions by cheating British pensioners out of their savings with his crooked UK companies, such as Polly Peck.

          • elbmw

            He made enough money from somewhere to buy those companies in the first place and it wasn’t from Orange trees. The criminal master mind does not get involved in the nitty-gritty of the everyday heroin distribution so he could have and likely would have lived in the UK and have lieutenants running the operation in Cyprus.

            The entire purpose of those UK companies that he bought was to “wash” the money. So you buy a couple of failing businesses and you pump some illegally gained cash into them and then sell them on for a profit or in his case bankrupt them and walk away with the pensions.

            Ofcourse, he was just the patsy that got caught. The real power brokers are untouchable and bullet-proof but they can send gold watches to Nadir with the inscription “Don’t let the buggers get you down”, as some kind of sick joke.

            • HighTide

              You should take the trouble of reading the history of Polly Peck and Nadir’s involvement in the UK, instead of transferring it to North Cyprus. More than a hundred international banks lost millions of unpaid loans extended to Polly Peck. Don’t try to make it a Turkish Cypriot story. It’s international crime that happened to be carried out by a native here. You have got plenty of your own too.

              • elbmw

                And you should take the trouble and re-read my above comment and pay particular attention to the last paragraph where I alluded to the same thing.

                In any case it is the only reason why the powers that be want to keep North Cyprus as it is, partitioned and checked out of International law so nobody can interfere with their trade.

                • HighTide

                  International trade, the little there is? You must be joking.

                  • elbmw

                    The “trade” I was speaking of is hidden from view (and that’s why North Cyprus is perfect for it) and is considered contraband in the eyes of the law. You need not guess what that is as I have already spelled it out to you in an earlier comment. Maybe you missed that?

                    • HighTide

                      Your speculations are baseless. If you have any proof for your wild accusation you should come forward with it.

                • Slomi

                  Indeed,South already has two Bases which you gifted to UK to do all high handedness forever. You are yourself in a shameful situation.Please stop alleging others.Try to build a bridge instead of rifts.

                  • elbmw

                    The RoC did not “gift” the bases to the UK. They kept them at the time of granting independence (to the rest of the island) and they are considered by the UK as Sovereign Base Areas (SBAs). As such they come under UK laws and are part of the international community so they are liable to international inspections and are nothing like the areas occupied by the Turkish army who run the entire north as a “militarized zone”.

                    I have been trying to build bridges for my whole life but from time to time I come across people who do not want to see the bridges there and proceed to dismantle them. Its hardly surprising that I occasionally get the hump about it.

                    • Slomi

                      nothing could happen without signatures of MAKARIOS.

                    • elbmw

                      Makarios did not have any choice on the matter. As I understand it he did not want to sign but the UK forced his hand when they told that if he did not they would partition Cyprus. Makarios chose the lesser of the two evils or at least that’s what he must have thought at the time.

                    • Slomi

                      “Makarios did not have any choice on the matter”.I was waiting for this sentence from you . It is the same situation. TCs had no choice but to call Turkey and now to have troops till they feel safe.

            • Slomi

              You forgot that from BBases here, air crafts were sent to Syria.This is ore serious and heinous.

              • elbmw

                Slomi I have nothing to do with the British Bases. I am not even aware what aircraft take off and what they do and who they bomb. Besides they are British territories but they don’t provide that info in the UK, where I live. I was speaking exclusively about the north and what I believe based on what I have read in the past about its use as a drug distribution hub where no inspections and laws are necessary. I even alluded to how Asil Nadir made his fortune and here we are now somehow with you trying to brow beat me about the UK bombing Syria from its bases in Cyprus?

                • Slomi

                  your fault.

                  • elbmw

                    LOL OK.

      • Matt Lazarus

        No, world is still happy with stateless areas — Taiwan is not recognized except by handful. Palestine is not recognized as state. Kashmir remains disputed. Non Assad-controlled areas of Syria and non govt.-controlled areas of Libya are chaotic no-man’s-lands.

        • HighTide

          None of these compare to the situation of the TRNC. You have to do better.
          Aside from that, Taiwan is doing quite nicely, thank you.

    • Arty

      Never. And stop trolling, just because you lost a few quid doesn’t mean you are allowed to come here and troll.

      • Jonathan Scott

        I haven’t lost, gained in fact, I aint a troll and I can comment when I like, where I like on what subject/topic I like, got it.

        • Arty

          No. Stop trolling me will you.

          • Jonathan Scott

            OK.

          • HighTide

            You are trolling just about everyone who does not agree with your rubbish, usually with just a few words, since you cannot manage a whole sentence.

            • Arty

              Calm down Bravefeart, otherwise your imam will deduct your pay.

              • HighTide

                Troll*

          • Paranam Kid

            If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen.

      • Paranam Kid

        I only see 1 frustrated, bitter troll here called Arty.

        • Arty

          Why would i be bitter, and why do you call everyone that has a different view to you a troll?

          • hh faris

            Arty You must have serious mental issues, Please seek medical care soon as possible.

            • Arty

              So trolling me you half wit.

          • Paranam Kid

            Because you don’t contribute anything constructive, you’re just slinging mud.

    • Paranam Kid

      Plus be admitted into the EU.

      • Jonathan Scott

        That will come later I think.

    • DisplayDriver

      Think it was around 1975.

  • HighTide

    Fairy tale hour.

    • Arty

      Bravefeart, want you banned?

  • Veritas

    The President will surely present a correct, fair and true version of what happened, without any distortions or withholding any facts………

    • SuzieQ

      Oops, flying pigs!

      • Jonathan Scott

        Ex wife is going to Spain, easy jet I think.

        • Neroli

          Nasty!

          • Jonathan Scott

            Yet at the same time honest.

    • Neroli

      Of course! I see that big tongue in your cheek!

    • Arty

      What a makes you think he wouldn’t?

  • MountainMan

    The heading say s President, the picture shows Papadopoulos, why? Does the CM know something that nobody else does?

    • Neroli

      Babypap for Pres? I hope not!

    • almostbroke

      Did you see the sly smirk on his face ! Even more abnoxious than Baby , see where the Toad is sitting , not shunned , no

      • Arty

        What about the explosions at Hemel Hamstead complex, why wasn’t the prime minister sanctioned or taken to court?

        • almostbroke

          Troll !!!!

          • Arty

            Hypocrite.

            • almostbroke

              No the hypocrite is the Toad, fingered in the report on Mari and he buried it , he was pandering to his real homeland Russia and allowed the munitions to be stored on Cyprus having no regard for the subsequent conquences ! Now he sits at the top table at the council meetings accepted by his fellow politicians like a hero instead of been ostracised for his catastrophic actions over Mari and the economy!!!!!

              • Arty

                Find out the truth before posting garbage.

                • almostbroke

                  I wait with bated breath for you to supply the ‘truth ‘ you seem to be an ‘expert’ on everything that’s posted here that dosent suit your view !!!!!!!

                • almostbroke

                  Waiting for you to supply the ‘truth ‘ you seem to be an ‘expert ‘ on every comment here that dosent suit your view or agenda !!!!!

                  • Arty

                    If you post lies and BS that suits your agenda, then i will let you know. If you post the truth I will applaud you. In this case you posted BS.

                    • almostbroke

                      You still dident post ( your version ) of the truth yet ! And I certainly don’t need your ‘applause ‘ or approval !

                    • almostbroke

                      You never offer an alternative view , only continually ‘sniping ‘ at other people’s comments , if you have the monopoly on the ‘truth ‘ please enlighten us all , I certainty don’t need your ‘applause ‘ . ‘Chip ‘ and ‘shoulder ‘ come to mind in your case .

                    • Arty

                      Do some research before posting.

                    • almostbroke

                      No ! I ll wait for you , you seem to have all the answers but you want to keep them to your self !

                    • Arty

                      Calm down.Do the right thing, stop making up stories to suit yourself, just do some research before putting pen to paper.

                    • almostbroke

                      So you had no faith in Mr Polyviou ‘s report on the tragedy just like the former President , him because he was ‘fingered ‘ in the report as being partly responsible, I don’t know what your agenda is !

                    • almostbroke

                      You should do the same !!!

  • Paranam Kid

    Brace yourselves for lies, finger pointing, mud slinging, obfuscation, anything but the real story or even an admission of shared responsibility in the failure.

    • Arty

      The real story is that erdogan is a vindictive b@[email protected], he is taking it out on Cyprus because the EU suspended turkey’s accession to the EU. End of story.

      • Paranam Kid

        Sure baby, but you guys still end up empty-handed, whilst the TCs keep their 35% of the island, including prized Morphou, the properties & all the other things you tried to screw out of them. Furthermore, instead of just a token contigent of 650 Turkish troops the full contingent of 40 000 is still maintained.

        Yep, you sure appointed a winner in Anastasiades in representing you guys. Well done.

        • Neroli

          I agree with you on that one!

          • Paranam Kid

            Hey Neroli, this is unheard of: the 2nd time we agree !! We are making progress, somehow 😉

            • Arty

              You are both Greek haters that’s why.

              • hh faris

                Just your imagination Arty!!!

              • Paranam Kid

                I cannot speak for Neroli, but I certainly do not the GCs. I just keep confronting them with some of their hypocrisy & delusions. As long as the GCs do not face up to that & their responsibilities they will always come out losing.

            • Neroli

              We can’t always agree on everything! 😉

              • Paranam Kid

                True, that’s what keeps the world interesting.

                • Neroli

                  Unlike some on here who won’t agree with any comment because it comes from someone from the ‘other side’! Idiots!!

        • Arty

          It’s not their land, and it won’t be for long either.

          • HighTide

            Troll*

          • hh faris

            Arty Israel won’t be able to help you in the near future I am afraid, you see they soon will be engaging in Iraq and the Syrian war, our “Dictator” President Erdogan has F#&k up their plans. But don’t worry the Turkish solders won’t harm you. Arty can you stop trolling commentators Please.

          • Paranam Kid

            Oh I see, you’re going to take on 40 000 troops & sweep them into the sea. It’s because of dreams like that you guys will always be losers.

            • Arty

              The occupying army is a legitimate target. I have every right under the Geneva convention to strike out at them and whomever is occupying my home and land. You have been warned.

              • Paranam Kid

                Good for you. Take out your guns, bombs, rocket launchers & all the rest & start your attacks. I am sure the Turkish troops are scared sh*tless of your threats.

  • Fresh

    Let’s see what bu…..t he comes out with this time

    • Κύπρος-Ελεύθερη-Ομόσπονδη

      Come on man, that is the easiest question you could pose. “It is the other’s side fault”. Same BS since the dawn of humanity.

  • Disruptive

    Is he going to be questioned about his lies and BS or they will all go with entaxi method, shoving it under the carpet?

    • Barry White

      They all will stand in a circle and tell each other what they want to hear and what they have heard for decades. No dissenting voices to be heard and the “nice little earners” expected to roll on into the future for ours.

      But even the sheep have no premonition of the earthquake now coming down the track upon them.

      Just leaves the National Council to clear their throats, wipe their mouths and in the not too distant future give voice to:

      ‘ Those were the days my friend
      We thought they’d never end
      We’d sing and dance forever and a day
      We’d live the life we choose
      We’d fight and never lose
      For we were young and sure to have our way….’

      It has been a great run for the chosen ones.

      • SuzieQ

        BW, you’re spot on, once again—unfortunately. 🙁

      • Disenchanted

        Actually Barry our only hope is AKEL this time, they have already challenged anastasiades about his version of events and Andros is off to Athens to check the facts with the Greek government. I can’t imagine Tsipras will cover up. Hopefully, the lies will be exposed.

        • Fred Yusuf

          Why on earth Tsipras has Kotsias as FO I will never understand. It wil be interesting if Tsipras confirms that Nasty asked him not to attend though.

          • Arty

            You need to have high intelligence, something that you have admitted in not possessing.

            • HighTide

              Troll.

            • hh faris

              You are a horrid person Arty!!!

    • Jonathan Scott

      No room left under the carpet.

