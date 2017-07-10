Turkish Cypriot Mufti arrested in Turkey in connection with Gulen probe

Turkish Cypriot Mufti Talip Atalay has been arrested by Turkish authorities in connection with investigations into the Fethullah Gulen movement.

According to reports the mufti was arrested three days ago while on a visit in a friend’s house in Diyarbakir, in Turkey.

His deputy said in an announcement that Atalay was called to the office of the investigator in Mersin for unknown reasons.

Following the failed coup attempt last July against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, thousands of people have been arrested on the suspicion that they are linked with the Fethullah Gulen movement.

Gulen, a Turkish cleric who is in self-exile in the US, is sought by the Turkish government for alleged involvement in last year’s coup.