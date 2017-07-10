Turkish Cypriot Mufti arrested in Turkey in connection with Gulen probe

July 10th, 2017 Cyprus 40 comments

Turkish Cypriot Mufti arrested in Turkey in connection with Gulen probe

Grand Mufti Dr Talip Atalay (right) with Archbishop Chrysostomos

Turkish Cypriot Mufti Talip Atalay has been arrested by Turkish authorities in connection with investigations into the Fethullah Gulen movement.

According to reports the mufti was arrested three days ago while on a visit in a friend’s house in Diyarbakir, in Turkey.

His deputy said in an announcement that Atalay was called to the office of the investigator in Mersin for unknown reasons.

Following the failed coup attempt last July against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, thousands of people have been arrested on the suspicion that they are linked with the Fethullah Gulen movement.

Gulen, a Turkish cleric who is in self-exile in the US, is sought by the Turkish government for alleged involvement in last year’s coup.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • cypbychoice

    Erdagoon does it again , one more sane Cypriot voice silenced, come on wake u you T/C,S can you not see what his ideas are. He wants the North for himself and the Turks, you are already in the minority , you will cease to exist if he has his way

  • nayia theo

    This is the time for the Greek Cypriot side to speak up and protect the Turkish Cypriots. The Turkish Cypriots belong to Cyprus not Turkey. Next time Erdogan comes to Cyprus we will arrest him.

    • Paralimni

      Not a good idea to arrest him, he has 40,000 troops or there about to break him out of prison.

      • Dynosavros

        Are you sure that the 40000 troops support Erdogan?

        • nayia theo

          Interesting , given the coup attempt.

  • Louis

    Just for speaking to the G.cs…..

  • mustafa balci

    Just lock him up and trow away the key we don’t need religion

  • Gold51

    Sorry….i don’t know why, I can’t stop laughing.
    Why do people go to Turkey?
    Its like wanting to go on holiday in a war zone .!!

  • kypselian

    another reason to delay and stop turkey from accessing the EU. Political arrests. no respect for human rights

  • hh faris

    If there are anymore Gullen collaborator in Cyprus, North or South my advice to you is take the first plane to Germany Angela Merkel is your Guardian.

    • Adele

      What’s going on hh? I can’t make head or tell of it….

      • hh faris

        I don’t really know how to answer your question Adele, sorry

  • Slomi

    Erdogan is out of his mind.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Is, was, and will continue to be so.

      • Slomi

        He was better in the beginning.

        • Plasma Dawn

          True, but not for too long. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely…

          • Slomi

            Plus this horrendous fundamentalist streak in mind,

          • Paralimni

            Is this the reason the USA only allows a President two terms Max?

            • Plasma Dawn

              Definitely.

    • hh faris

      My dear Slomi, I have to disagree with you, Don’t you think IF Erdogan wanted to live in peace without problems from the world powers it would be very EASY for him to take a BRIBE and keep his BIG MOUTH shut as many leaders do today. Erdogan has a dream, that is to make Turkey Economically strong Nation without allowing foreign powers to split Turkey in to peaces as they are doing in Iraq, Syria, ……… …….. Regards

      • Adele

        I like you hh.

        • hh faris

          Thank you Adele.

      • Slomi

        I respect your point of view. So, we agree to disagree:)))

        • hh faris

          NO problems Slomi, You are still my favorite commentator!!!

          • Slomi

            You too.😊

      • Paralimni

        You have a point if this is truly the reason

      • Dynosavros

        Or make it like Syria?

    • costas

      now your talking my language

    • Neroli

      He always has been!

  • Khaine

    Imagine if they do this to Turkish Cypriot politicians. Who will guarantee them from the guarantors, to paraphrase the classical latin proverb.

  • Tas

    Wow and the Turkish Cypriots want Turkey as a guarantor? You need a guarantor to protect you from them looks like no one is safe while Erdogan is around.

  • Monica

    What is there to stop Turkish troops, on the island, from extraditing any other TC to mainland Turkey under the same pretext ?

    • chitchat

      The Mufti is not a TC.. he is Turkish

      • Plasma Dawn

        The article clearly and unequivocally states Turkish Cypriot Mufti Talip Atalay.

        • chitchat

          He is Turkish Cypriot Mufti but he is not Turkish Cypriot – he is Turkish, born in Turkey, with dual citizenship — Turkish and Turkish Cypriot… however… thinking more on the subject… yes, the day may come when Turkish Cypriots will be detained as well…

          • Usual Suspect

            That day came months ago wien a cartoonist/satirist I think was detained. Correct me if I’m wrong.

        • Paul Smith

          He is Turkish.

          • Slomi

            this changes the scenario.

          • Adele

            No Turkish Cypriot.

    • Paralimni

      Nothing to stop them, don’t forget the Turkish armed forces are one of the most powerful in the world after the super powers who can argue with them.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close