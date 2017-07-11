Hotel room burglary (updated)

July 11th, 2017 Crime, News in Brief 5 comments

A 25-year-old was charged on Tuesday for the alleged theft of $3,200 as well as jewellery and passports from the room of a Larnaca hotel, in which a couple were staying.

The couple reported that between 12 noon on July 9 and 11am on July 10 their hotel room was broken into by buglers and things had been taken from the safe.

Inside the safe there were two Moldovan and one Lebanese passport, cash amounting to $3,200, an unknown amount in Moldovan LEU, a gold bracelet worth €400, a €150 pair of gold earrings, two purses and a fragrance.

After examinations at the scene Larnaca CID found the perpetrator had entered the hotel room from the balcony, which he had accessed from the hotel’s roof.

Under questioning by police, the 25-year-old, from Larnaca, admitted committing the offences.

With his written consent, police searched his home and found some of the stolen items as well as various other items.

