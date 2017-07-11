‘President was only interested in blame game’

July 11th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, featured, News 17 comments

‘President was only interested in blame game’

President Anastasiades addressing the nation on Monday night

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou’s claims that President Nicos Anastasiades went to Switzerland for the Conference on Cyprus not to reach a settlement solution but to set the ground for a blame game are baseless, deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said on Tuesday.

The Akel leader, who travelled to Athens to meet Greek government officials to discuss the outcome of the talks in Switzerland and the possible next steps, told CyBC that he feels the Greek Cypriot side went to the talks unprepared.

“We went totally unprepared. We went with the perception that the root of some issues was not going to be discussed, and we had not prepared our positions on those matters,” Kyprianou said.

He added that once at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, the Greek Cypriot negotiating team were working all night to prepare documents.

“This job should have already been done. We should have been prepared to address any scenario,” Kyprianou said.

“Our priority was to play the blame game,” Kyprianou said.

It is easy to blame Turkey, he said, adding that he does believe that “the main responsibility for the deadlock falls on the Turkish side”, but he disagreed with the tactic followed by the Greek Cypriot side at the talks, which led to losing time.

Akel, he said, had been telling the president for six months to prepare a package with all the issues concerning internal matters, “to discuss informally to find out Turkey’s intentions, and at the same time, to discuss security and guarantees”.

“Not only we reached no solution, but we have distanced ourselves from a solution, and Turkey threatening it would seek a solution outside the framework of the UN,” Kyprianou said.

“If some celebrate this situation, I am sorry to say that they don’t know what national interest means,” he said.

In a statement, Papadopoulos said that the government was sad to hear the criticism voiced by Kyprianou, “which has nothing to do with what actually happened during the Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana”.

The president, Papadopoulos said, went to the Swiss resort fully prepared and very determined to achieve convergences within the parameters set by the UN Secretary-General, to achieve a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem”.

Papadopoulos also said the president feels that in such critical hours, “we should put expediencies aside and work together to tackle Turkish intransigence, but also for the recommencement of the talks, as soon as possible”.

Papadopoulos said it was a paradox that part of the opposition claims the president gave it all at the Conference on Cyprus and another part insinuates that “we should have given more”.

But Akel did not keep silent. Party spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said Akel “will not censor itself”.
Anastasiades and those in power, he said, when they were themselves opposition, “gave a thousand times weapons to third parties to blame the Greek Cypriot side”.

He said that Akel will continue to voice its opinion. The presidential elections, he said, are a great temptation and Disy has a long history in relation to serving pre-election expediencies at the expense of the Cyprus problem.

Anastasiades said on Monday in his address to the people on the outcome of talks, that reports that Turkey had been ready to give up its guarantee was not true and he also made reference to “malicious messages” that blamed the Greek Cypriot side for the failure.

Responding to a question on Akel statements that an impression had been given that the president could have done more than he did at the conference, Anastasiades said he would not comment but respected the right of political leaders to make statements.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Gokce Kavak

    Turkish troops want to ensure the peace process between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots in the Federal Republic of Cyprus, to de-escalate any kind of aggression harassment on the island. Cyprus is a great island, but Turkish troops must stay on the island whenever there might be disagreements, arguments and discussions between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots or by the third country other than Greece, Turkey AND the United Kingdom.

  • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

    The truth always hurts people that have been lying

  • Gokce Kavak

    Greek Cypriots must not be angry, Turkey was there to promote every kinds of peace between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots as well as the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey and the Federal Republic of Cyprus

    • oratis

      everybody wanted a settlement on their own terms, the Greek Cypriot side were daft not to allow the Turkish guarantee just on the TC constituent state and a reduction of troops to just 650, our side stupidly insisted on zero troops.
      Turkey wouldn’t have been allowed to intervene unless there was a scenario similar to that of the Greek junta one in 1974 which is highly unlikely or if we actively tried to exterminate the Turkish Cypriots.
      the Turkish side was unreasonable on the particular one of the four freedoms where the amount of Turkish citizens emigrating here has to be equal to the amount of Greek citizens emigrating here, even though Greece is a a foreign country the way Romania and Ukraine are and given that there are more citizens working here from other countries other than Greece. actually if that proposal was adopted a lot of settlers already would have to leave so as to equal it to that of Greek citizens which is not that many. the proposal is wrong because it maintains connections with the so called motherlands rather than reducing psychological ties and that’s why I reject it.

      • Gokce Kavak

        Very true, Oratis. Actually, well done more than ever!

  • Stanlio

    Always take what AKEL says with a large pinch of salt. It is a Stalinist communist party, which this news site regularly (and rightly) ridicules.

    Blaming Turkey for putting forward demands no Greek Cypriot could accept, then criticising Anastasiades for tactical errors is mixing apples with oranges. It’s clear now that even if Greek and Turkish Cypriots could come to a deal on the internal aspects of a settlement then it would make no difference since Turkey’s insistence on maintaining in perpetuity its military presence on the island renders an overall deal impossible.

    • Gokce Kavak

      I always love Stanlio of the Republic of Cyprus, even if I didn’t think as same as Stanlio. My dearest friend, the dearest friend of mine.. We could also do with the Greek Cypriots as Turkey..

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      Anastasiades put forward demands knowing the Turkish Cypriots would reject them as he did not want a solution.

  • Slomi

    sounds correct.

  • anatoli999

    GARBAGE< FAKE NEWS GARBAGE

  • Paranam Kid

    Kyprianou is right, and Akıncı has always had the upper hand on Anastasiades in that he (Akıncı) was sincere, open, and ready to get to an agreement. Nik was always twisting, turning, lying, and screwing having his eye on his coveted re-election.

  • Ambiguous

    Anastasiades may have been playing blame games, but the Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish government are fed up with “playing games”.
    They lost a lot in rejecting the Annan plan in 2004 (Güzelyurt and Maraş), They’ve now lost Maraş. The GC “politicians” are okay, all they’re hurting is the peasants.
    It will be developed as a playground for tourists…oh yes they do come over in their thousands.

    • oratis

      thanks for calling the rest of us peasants, that’s very nice of you, well if we’re peasants then the general public in the north of Cyprus and in Turkey are also peasants, especially the non progressive ones that vote for Erdogan.

  • BigApple

    Andros Kyprianou has started campaigning for the next elections.

    • oratis

      he’s a bit late then because the other candidates started the election campaign a long time ago.

  • Arty

    Looks like Andros Kyprianou has started a blame game of his own.

    • Gregos Winston

      Exactly, what a muppet. He’s blaming Anastasiades for playing the blaming game.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close