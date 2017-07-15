Akinci speaks at event to mark first anniversary of attempted coup in Turkey

Akinci speaks at event to mark first anniversary of attempted coup in Turkey

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said a coup attempt in Turkey exactly one year ago had been thwarted by the courage of the Turkish people who took to the streets answering the call of President Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking at an event to mark the anniversary of the attempt, Akinci said democracy and law were the greatest force against the coup.

He wished Turkey a good future as a democratic and secular state, on the path showed by its first president Kemal Ataturk.

In the aftermath of the failed July 15, 2016 putsch, around 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial and 150,000 people suspended from work.

The president’s ruling AK Party says the coup was planned by supporters of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen deeply embedded in Turkey’s institutions – the army, schools and courts – and only a massive purge could neutralise the threat.

Several people have been arrested in the north of Cyprus, including Turkish Cypriot Mufti Talip Atalay, who was briefly detained last week during a visit to Turkey.

Atalay had gone to Turkey to visit his father in hospital in Mersin and then went to Diyarbakir where he was arrested in connection with investigations into the Fethullah Gulen movement.

Acdording to daily Kibris, the reasons behind Atalay’s arrest were a number of accusations against him from the foreign ‘ministry’ in the north and for meetings he had with other religious leaders of the island as part of the interreligious dialogue that runs in parallel with the peace talks at political level.

In Turkey, even ownership of one-dollar bills has been enough to raise suspicion. Authorities believe Gulen supporters, labelled the Gulenist Terrorist Organisation (FETO) by the government, used the notes to identify fellow members.

Arrested soldiers have been paraded in court in front of television cameras, crowds throwing nooses at them in a call to reinstate the death penalty for the coup plotters. Other detainees wait to learn their fate.

“They penetrated everywhere,” Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told Reuters, adding that eliminating the influence of Gulen, a former ally of Erdogan as he built up his power base, would take years.

  • hh faris

    kıbrıslı türkleriii, Söyleying Kardeslerim, Ne mutluyum Türküm diyene!!!!

  • Roberto

    Puppet state and a clown of Turkey.

  • cyprus observer

    Turkey is slowly descending into the abyss……..you cannot suppress so many people without future problems. The Turkish civil war in 2020?…. it’s my prediction.

  • Lysander

    A pity the article only seems to imply Akıncı spoke out against the coup. He also warned against eroding democracy, by which he obviously points to the post-coup purges, by imprisoning innocents without due diligence.

    Kudos for the Atatürk reference, which only shows he’s not afraid to row against the current, however much his hands maybe tied during negotiations.

  • Disruptive

    If Erdogan ever gets the Ataturk passive-aggressive sentence, Akinci is no more…

    • Lysander

      I wouldn’t go that far, but I agree it’s a great shot of Akıncı’s.

  • Human 01

    Mr. Akinci you did not have a choice. You had to make that speech. You did not have a choice also in Crans Montana. The 20th of July is coming, and during that day you will not have a choice also you will have to climb that military jeep and wave the crowds. Otherwise you will be called a traitor and share the same fate that others had during this purge that still goes on.

  • Stefcy

    Reminding Erdogan about the path showed by its first president Kemal Ataturk, for sure and especially now, is extremely necessary but he won’t care. Erdogan doesn’t even care about an independent investigation into the coup. All Erdogan cares for is his enlargement ofhis power and to archive this he has to diminish the opposition and critics and for this the attempted putsch was a gift to Erdogan. I guess Akinci is aware of this.

  • Douglas

    Here are some details about the military coups in the last 50 years, which have unseated four elected governments in Turkey:
    1960,1971,1980,1997,2007 and 2010, it appears to be an occupational hazard. I did not add the last alleged Erdogan coup as I believe it was staged one by him to carry out abuse of the Turkish people’s human rights,will he last remains to be seen.

  • Adele

    I’m surprised Erdogan hasn’t made it compulsory to have a photo of him in every home, just like North Korea.

  • Petra Dao

    Akinci, what happened to your Mufti? why dont you defened him? the poor guy was arrested in Turkey for his political views.

  • Petra Dao

    wow… 50000 person jailed. lots of democracy in turkey

    • hh faris

      Try the words Democratic justice!!!

  • Slomi

    A nice photograph.

