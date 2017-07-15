Athienou wins Urbact ‘good city’ award for community service

THE Municipality of Athienou has been awarded the ‘Good Practice City’ label by the EU’s Urbact programme for work done in social inclusion, elderly care, education and poverty.

Αccording to the announcement, the Athienou community council on volunteerism provides the basic needs for people experiencing poverty and social isolation.

“Volunteering is the tool that has been used for years in the municipality. Since its inception in 1970, it has evolved systematically and today it is responsible for four programs: elderly care, social support, child education and entertainment.”

A total of 219 European cities had submitted applications regarding their practices on integrated urban development – from social inclusion to governance and from the economy to digital transition and environmental change.

Of all the applications, Athienou was one of the 97 cities chosen by Urbact.

“This label is for European cities who can share simple practices that really work – and that can be easily transferred to help other cities,” said Adele Bucella, Urbact’s Projects and Programming Head of Unit.