Berlin ‘dismayed and furious’ over murder of women in Egypt

July 15th, 2017 World 3 comments

Workers and security detain the man who stabbed two German tourists to death and wounded four others during an attack at the Zahabia hotel resort in Hurghada

German officials said on Saturday they had been left “dismayed and furious” by the stabbing of two German women at an Egyptian beach resort, calling it a deliberate attack on foreign tourists.

An Egyptian man stabbed the two German tourists to death and wounded four others on Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, officials and witnesses said.

“We now have the sad certainty that two German women were killed in the attack in Hurghada,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

“According to what we know, the act was a deliberate attack on foreign tourists – a particularly devious and criminal act that leaves us sad, dismayed and furious,” she added.

  • Slomi

    RIP.

  • BigApple

    While it is sad what happened, I really hope people learn better to avoid places like Egypt and Turkey for holidays. It is just not worth it.

  • Guest

    Sadly, it is ordinary people who bear the brunt of attacks such as this one and the recent attacks in Britain. The politicians who are responsible for creating all the problems are well-protected and flee at the first hint of possible trouble – witness Mrs May’s craven running from the Grenfell Tower victims.

