Blair: EU leaders willing to compromise on freedom of movement

July 15th, 2017 Europe, World 17 comments

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair

European Union leaders are willing to change the bloc’s rules for the freedom of movement of workers, opening an opportunity for Britain to avoid a damaging “hard Brexit”, former prime minister Tony Blair said on Saturday.

The election of French President Emmanuel Macron had put reform of the EU on the table, meaning Britain and the EU could meet “halfway” to strike a deal that would keep Britain inside the world’s largest trading area, Blair said.

“The European leaders, certainly from my discussions, are willing to consider changes to accommodate Britain, including around freedom of movement,” the former Labour prime minister said in an article published by his Institute for Global Change.

“The opposition to free movement of people, once you break it down, is much more nuanced. The French and Germans share some of the British worries, notably around immigration, and would compromise on freedom of movement.”

Blair’s comments are at odds with the EU’s negotiating stance, which stresses there can be no “cherry picking” from the benefits of membership of the EU’s single market without accepting freedom of movement for EU workers.

Blair lamented that both Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party had set their minds on leaving the single market, without exploring the alternatives.

“Given what is at stake, and what, daily, we are discovering about the costs of Brexit, how can it be right deliberately to take off the table the option of compromise between Britain and Europe so that Britain stays within a reformed Europe?” he said.

Blair was prime minister for 10 years until 2007. He wanted to take Britain into the euro zone and believed Britain should lead the way in the EU rather than withdraw from it.

  • Brian Whiffen

    He is an absolute idiot if he thinks anyone is stupid enough to believe him, you can tell immediately he is lying.. yes he has that insincere smile, and his lips move, all we have heard it from the EU masters is No way can Britain remain attached to the EU if it will not accept full and open freedom of movement and the authority of the ECJ, neither of which is acceptable to those who voted to leave, Blair has already got his seat on the gravy train and an EU pension all he wants is more for himself and protect what he already has, Like that woman [we call mrs cranky] north of the boarder all he is out for is cause trouble, he has no authority to even talk to the EU masters let alone negotiate,

    • Cydee

      You’re right. Pity there’s a lot of people who – in spite of Chilcott etc, think he’s ‘ok’.

  • Adele

    Go away Blair…. you can’t be trusted.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      None of them can be trusted! It’s just a question of whom do we distrust the least.

      • Adele

        Hello stranger hope you have been well … Yes I agree GE but you know I hate politics and your right none can be trusted, but Blair …..

  • gentlegiant161

    Tony Blair can sod off nobodies listening to this
    As for Moanicas comment of Traitor he certainly was.
    She forgot he was a dyed in he wool
    Conservative before he joined Labour.
    It was Tory tonys red period.
    Bombed the middle East for which he was rewarded by becoming it’s Ambassador!
    And wife Defended the Orams.

    • Slomi

      Nicely put.☺

    • Monica

      What planet are you on ?
      No way were they conservative !
      Trying to ‘skew’ their history ….. is not going to get Liebour ‘off the hook’ !

    • Cydee

      Yes – and he called it ‘New’ Labour…..just to throw joe-public off the scent.

  • Guest

    The only reports I want to read about the despicable Blair are of his trial for war crimes.

    • Monica

      Add Corbyn to that …. for wanting to spend money he hasn’t got, endangering the liquidity needed for the younger generations and refusing to protect his own country.
      Two Labour characters … Both traitors !

      • Cydee

        You are so wrong. Blair hasn’t got a single brain-cell in tune with Labour. He was always a Tory, but found himself a job of authority by calling it ‘New Labour’.

    • Cydee

      Hear hear. And I don’t want to have to look at his smarmy, ugly mug ever again.

  • Monica

    The last time anyone took notice of BLiar … he got the UK into a war !
    He’s a self-serving traitor !

    • NuffSaid

      As is farage and his ilk. They have got the uk into the greatest mess since the Second World War, farage should be tried for treason.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        And May for spending a billion to buy the ten votes of the DUP whose ideology in the past was enforced by paramilitaries.

        • SuzieQ

          It’s hard to believe she spent this money to attract the DUP, a few days after she told the nurses there was nothing for them on the money tree.

